Wyoming Symphony Orchestra season begins in November

The WSO’s 72nd season, Metamorphosis: From Darkness to Light, is just about upon us with the first concert of the season Emergence! The WSO’s first concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m., at John F. Welsh Auditorium!

Emergence will be a celebration of triumph over darkness, and a return to light for the WSO and the community as a whole. The concert opens with Lucas Richman’s Western Fanfare, conjuring images of the Old West. Then guest bassoonist, Martin Kuuskman, joins the orchestra for a performance of Christopher Theofandis’ Bassoon Concerto. Kuuskman, a multi-grammy award nominee, has performed at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, as well as numerous international orchestras. We will close with Beethoben’s iconic Symphony No. 5, perhaps the most famous symphony ever written, which will musically personify our community’s journey together from darkness back to light over the last two years.

Tickets to the concert can be purchased on the WSO website, by phone, or at the WSO office. We are also still selling season ticket packages, which include tickets to our three masterwork concerts and holiday concert, as well as our pick-3 packages where you can select tickets to any three of the four. Tickets for the Suffragette Symphony, rescheduled for March 12, 2022, are also available for purchase. If you were a season ticket holder during our 2019/20 season and have not claimed to Suffragette Symphony tickets, call the WSO Office at 307-266-1478.

This will be a full capacity concert, our first since January of 2019, and as such we will be requiring masks be worn while inside the venue. With public health services in Casper currently stretched as thin as they are and the delta variant’s continued spread, we expect our patrons to respect the safety of our staff, musicians and other patrons. After a year of little to no in person audiences, we feel very fortunate to be able to welcome you all back to the concert hall, and hope to be able to continue to do so moving forward.

We are so excited for everything this season has to offer, and to premiere this ambitious season with such a unique and exciting program. For any questions on purchasing tickets, or concert schedule, or other WSO programs, visit our website or call our office at 307-266-1478.

Holiday lighting at Healing Park

Come join us for the lighting of Healing Park on Conwell (120 S. Conwell) on Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last! Sponsored by the City of Casper, Automation Electronics, Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, and Visit Casper.

The lighting of the park will take place at approximately 5 p.m. We recommend being at the park at least 10 minutes before 5 p.m. Although we have a countdown clock and do our best to light the park at 5 pm, it may take place earlier or later than 5 pm.

Reindeer Relay — the annual Reindeer Relay 5k hosted by the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care will take place before the lighting. Conwell Street and 1st Street by the park will be closed for the event. We recommend parking near Wyoming Medical Center and walking to the event.

Santa visits may be different due to COVID-19, please visit our website www.keepcasperbeautiful.org for information.

Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last.

Pets are not encouraged.

Please note that the park will not be completely dark when the lights first come on. This is for the safety of all our park guests. We invite you to stay in the park as it darkens or to come back in the dark to see the lights as they will stay up and lit until Dec. 31.

Fall fest at Hogadon

Join us for our annual Fall Fest on Nov. 13, from 2 to 7 p.m. Season passes will be available for purchase (both day and night). We will have drawings and prizes. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and the bar will be open. Join us at 5 pm for the night skiing ribbon cutting. Visit www.hogadon.net for season pass prices and information.

Baklava and Greek pastries sale

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is taking orders for its annual bake sale of baklava and Greek pastries.

To place your order, call (307) 237-4470, or text to 307-251-5134, or email order to: pkofakis@gmail.com.

Prices are the same great value at $25 per 1 dozen baklava or $25 for a tin of three each of four other pastries. Order by Nov. 7. Pick up and pay for your order at the Church, 1350 East “C” Street in Casper on Saturday, Nov. 20, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proceeds support the philanthropic work of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. These pastries make the perfect dessert or gift and will be ready for pickup just in time for the Holidays!

Meat shoot set for November

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 10 p.m. Cost is $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. Call 307-235-8067 for more information. See you there.

Bozeman Trail Exhibit at Fort Caspar

Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s travelling exhibit “The Bozeman Trail Diaries of Robert Dunlap Clarke” will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum from Sept. 15 through Nov. 27.

Learn about the Bozeman Trail, often called “The Bloody Bozeman” because of violent Indian attacks on travelers.

The attacks were a result of the trail, which began in 1863, being an illegal shortcut to the Montana goldfields through lands given to the Oglala Sioux as part of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851.

Major Clarke was a paymaster for U.S. troops stationed along the Bozeman Trail, so he traveled this route twice on his rounds, in both 1867 and 1868, recording events in two diaries.

In the exhibit, you will read excerpts from his diaries and see copies of hand-written pages, pencil sketches, and colorful drawings.

In October, the Museum’s hours will change from a daily schedule of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm to a five-day-a-week schedule, open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Because the fort buildings will be locked for the winter, admission prices will go from $4 for adults and $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over) to half price.

Children 12 years and younger and Museum members are always free.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462.

Troopers selling Christmas wreaths

The Casper Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps are offering fresh evergreen Christmas wreaths for sale. These wreaths sell for $30 and will be delivered to your door-step between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. These wreaths make wonderful Christmas gifts. To order a wreath please call the Trooper office at 307-472-2141,Trooper Bingo 307-265-2464 or Ted Gilbert at 307-265-2894. Have a glorious and wonderful holiday season!

