Youth volleyball registration open

Youth in grades 3-9 can register now to play volleyball at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming. The season runs April 5—March 27, with practices and games on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the gymnasium at the Main Club (1701 East K Street). Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. This is a recreational league with an emphasis on learning the basic skills of volleyball, sportsmanship, teamwork, healthy lifestyles and having fun. The registration fee is $30, plus a $10 yearly Club membership fee. To register, call Athletic Director Jake Wilson at (307) 234-2456, online at bgccw.org, or stop by the Club. Registration deadline is March 11.

Eric Unruh in concert

Join CCMS March 6 for a performance by Casper College Dean Eric Unruh of romantic era works for organ by Elgar, Franck, and other 19th and 20th century composers. The music Dr. Unruh has selected will display the capabilities of Shepherd of the Hills’ new Allen organ. The concert will be held 4 p.m. at Shephard of the Hills Presbyterian Church (corner of Poplar & Wyoming Blvd.) Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors (60+), free to students and SOTH church members. See you there!

Family STEM nights at Science Zone

Join The Science Zone for special family STEM nights every Tuesday throughout the spring! The Science Zone will be staying open late on Tuesday nights to allow families time to visit our new exhibit space and to participate in Family Stem Night Activities. Every Tuesday evening, we will provide STEM enrichment activities that encourage family participation. On Feb. 8, get ready to include some science during this month of love by learning all about how the heart works! This is appropriate for all ages. This activity is free—museum exhibit exploration is $5. Make your plans to attend again on Tues. Feb. 15 and dissect hearts with us! This is an appropriate family activity. Call 307-473-7663 to reserve your heart now! Reservations are required for this activity and there will be a $10 fee for each heart. Look for other activities on our website (thesciencezone.org). Free family STEM activities are an example of the many ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community.

February at the Casper Planetarium

It’s cold outside, so do your star-gazing in comfort at the Casper Planetarium. During February, the weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “Two Small Pieces of Glass.” Two teens attending a star party learn about the history of the telescope, some of the important discoveries it has led to, and how the world’s largest observatories use telescopes to explore and understand the universe. This program is 25 minutes long and recommended for ages 8 and up.

On Saturdays at 7 p.m., see “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph,” about the final piece of equipment added to the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009. The COS studies visible and invisible light from the cosmos to help us understand the large-scale structure of the universe and the origins of galaxies, stars, and planets. This 30-minute show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Shopping, exhibits at fort

Feb.14 is just around the corner, and you know what that means! Get your special someone a beautiful piece of locally-crafted jewelry for Valentine’s Day at Fort Caspar Museum’s gift shop. If you come in on Saturday, Feb. 12, you will save 10% on all our regularly-priced jewelry.

After shopping, pay a visit to the Museum and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we have “The Way They Saw Us: Myths of the Wild West” and “The A,B,C’s of Casper History,” as well as our permanent display chronicling Central Wyoming history from pre-historic times to the present.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free. During the winter months, the Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Film festival, tea boxes at Bishop Home

Forget the cold and snow and come warm yourself with laughter and imagination at the Historic Bishop Home Silent Film festival. What could be more fun than a Buster Keaton movie? How about a Buster Keaton movie with friends and family? Join us at the Historic Bishop Home Museum on Feb. 19, at 2:00 p.m. for the second of four Buster Keaton silent movie events this winter.

Your $5.00 admission includes beverages and snacks. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd St., Casper, WY 82601. Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. For more information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 307 237 2443.

Valentine Tea Box are available for tea in your space. Pick-up date is Feb. 12 at the Historic Bishop Home. Reservation deadline is Feb. 9. Must be reserved ahead by calling 307-235-5277 or emailing info@cadomafoundation.org. Cost is $35.00 per person. See our website and Facebook page for additional information.

Taste of Trails

Casper Nordic Club’s third annual Taste of Trails will be on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets for this fundraiser are $30. There are only 150 tickets available. Enjoy 3-5K of beautiful skiing with a cozy mountain meal. Call Tori at 307-259-9299 for tickets and more information.

Casper Theater Company presents ‘Dear Ann Landers:’

Casper Theater Company has a special treat for you next month. Brenda Lyttle is back, this time portraying Eppie Lederer (Ann Landers). You saw her as Erma Bombeck last February and now in another one woman show as “The Lady With All the Answers”, By David Rambo, the life and letters of Ann Landers. The show opens on Feb. 18, and runs through Feb. 27.

“Dear Ann Landers:” for decades renowned advice columnist Ann Landers answered countless letters from lovelorn teens, confused couples and a multitude of others in need of advice. No topic was off limits, Including nude housekeeping, sex in a motorcycle helmet, the proper way to hang toilet paper, sibling rivalries, addiction, religion, and wandering spouses. An ironic twist of events confronts her with a looming deadline for a column dealing with a new kind of heartbreak. We learn enough about ourselves as we do about the wise funny no-nonsense woman whose daily dialogue helped shape the social and sexual landscapes of the last half century. This show contains adult content and is not recommended for age 15 and under.

Tickets are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net, and will be available on Feb. 1st at the Casper Senior Center, and The Cheese Barrel at the Blue Bird for $16 adults and $14 Seniors. Performances will be 7:30 Friday and Saturday and at 2:00 PM on Sundays. Casper Theater Company is located at 735 CY, next to Family Dollar. For more information please call 307-267-7243.

Change of date for ARTCORE recital

Nathan Baker’s ARTCORE recital is being changed from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m., at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. For more information, visit artcorewy.com

Glenn Miller Orchestra evening of dinner, music and dance

ArtCore and the Friends of the Wyoming Veterans Museum are thrilled to bring The Glenn Miller Orchestra to Casper on Thursday, Feb. 24, in the Ramkota Hotel main ballroom. The program starts with a social hour 5:00 p.m., Dinner is at 6:00 with a special program by SFC Shane Vincent, former guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier followed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra music and dancing. The Glenn Miller big band sound has been thrilling audiences young and old for over 75 years. Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a table of 8. Buffet style dinner and cash bar. Proceeds benefit ArtCore and the Wyoming Veterans Museum. Contact Becky Steensland 307-259-3350 or Joe MacGuire 307-333-3653 for tickets.

Annual HAWG Ice Fishing Derby set

The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 33rd Annual HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 5 and 6 at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35.00 per night or 3 nights for $100. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken.

No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the Diabase Shelter and Bishop’s Point. There will be 4 places paid for largest game fish and 3 places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a 1st, 2nd and 3rd weight prize for children 14 years and under.

Tickets are on sale now through Feb. 4th for $40 for adults and $20 for youth on our website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and Sloane’s General Store in Alcova during regular business hours through Friday, Feb. 4. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 until noon Saturday, Feb. 5. Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns and youth raffle are now available through Josh Oster at 307-262-6821. Ladies Raffle at 315-4113. Tickets for the raffles will be available for purchase at the Derby on Saturday, Feb. 5. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 307-262-9193.

For RV reservations please call Cindy Klein at 307-232-9508. Please visit our website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com .

First Saturday study at Bethel

The subject for the First Saturday study on Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. is Gospel symbolism and typology of the Gospel story and Jesus’ ministry in the Old Testament. This is an interactive. nondenominational study open to all. Refreshments are provided. Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S.Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer.

Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman.

“Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

Exhibit on the Dakota Territory at Fort Caspar

“The Way They Saw Us,” a traveling exhibit from the South Dakota State Historical Society, is on exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum through Feb. 26.

The Dakotas were hot news in the mid- to late-19th century. Illustrated papers like “Harper’s Weekly” and “Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper” assigned reporters to cover events in the West, planting the “Wild West” image in the minds of Americans who never set foot west of the Mississippi River. Farmers, Indians, miners, and soldiers marched across the pages of the Eastern press, portraying the Dakotas as a raw, untamed frontier. For local audiences, it should be mentioned that much of present-day Wyoming was a part of the Dakota Territory from 1864 to 1868.

The 25 framed prints in “The Way They Saw Us” exhibit are a sampling of the images Easterners saw about the West.

The Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

On Sunday, Feb. 6 Elizabeth Otto and Cindy Wright will lead the Annual Burning Bowl Service, where we bid farewell to the old year and release it. We will “Share the Plate” with the UU Casper Minister’s Discretionary Fund, which is used to help individuals with emergency financial needs. On Sunday, Feb. 13 Reverend Leslie Kee will speak on the February worship theme “Myth and Storytelling.” On Sunday, Feb. 20 guest speaker Oralia Mercado will present “My Story Book,” with Janet deVries as service leader. On Sunday, Feb. 27 Cindy Wright will lead a Discussion Forum on the February worship theme “Myths and Storytelling.” On Sunday March 6th Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the March worship theme “Community.”

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, Feb.10 and Thursday, Feb. 24. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

