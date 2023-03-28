Dino Park at River of Life

Starting Tuesday, March 28 Dino Park will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.! We’re still located through Cascade Coffee Shop in the River of Life Church building at 2955 East 2nd Street. For $10 per family, parents can bring their children ages birth to 5 years old for a fun time of playing and socializing. See you and your precious little ones soon! Call 307-258-7650 or email info@cascadecoffeeshop.com for more information.

Chili cook-off, Easter egg hunt at College Heights Baptist

College Heights Baptist Church (1927 S. Walnut St.) is hosting an Easter egg hunt and men’s chili cook-off on Saturday, April 8.

The Easter egg Hunt will be for children through third grade. The hunt starts at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to our Men’s Chili Cook-Off at 11:30 a.m. following the egg hunt

If you have questions, call us at 307-224-4104, visit our website collegeheightscasper.org or our Facebook page.

March at NC Public Library

School’s Out Movie and Craft

Wednesday, March 29 @ 2-4 PM, Crawford Room. Grades K-6

School’s out! Take some time out of your spring break to rest, relax, and prep for warmer days of the looming summer with a fun afternoon spring-inspired movie featuring everyone’s favorite mischievous bunny!

March Teen Take and Make: Book Page Flowers

All month long, Teen Zone. Grades 7-12

What’s better than a rose? One that never dies! And what’s even better than that?? One that never dies and is made out of pages from a book! Stop by to grab your take & make craft kit with everything you need to make book page flowers at home.

DIY Challenge: Shamrock Coin Bag

All month long, Creation Station. Adults

Have you found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and are struggling with how to store and carry al your new gold coins? Then have we got a craft for you! Stop by the Creation Station any time we’re open during the month of March to make a lucky shamrock coin bag.

April Saturday Club at the Tate Geological Museum

Children ages 7-14 are invited to “Paint Like a Caveman” on Saturday, April 1, during the Tate Geological Museum’s April Saturday Club.

Led by the Tate’s Education Specialist Russell Hawley, participants will draw Pleistocene animals using the same palette of colors available to the people living 40,000 years ago. “Ice age artwork is one of the most exciting aspects of paleontology because these pictures represent actual ‘eyewitness accounts,’ painted by people who actually saw these creatures moving and feeding in life,” said Hawley.

According to Hawley, the artwork left on the walls of caves shows what the animal looked like. The shape of a woolly rhino’s horn, the length of mammoth hair, the dark triangular hump on the shoulder of the great Irish elk — all of these were first revealed through the discovery of cave paintings at sites like Lascaux, Altamira and Niaux. The drawings, … “reveal details about the animals’ soft-tissue anatomy and life appearance that we would never know from studying just the bare-bones.”

Hawley noted that later discoveries of preserved carcasses in the permafrost of Siberia confirmed the accuracy of these ancient artists’ renditions. “If one studies the evidence, both from cave art and from the frozen fauna, one can draw a picture of a woolly mammoth that looks just about like the original, living animal,” he said.

Saturday Club is free and open to children ages 7-14 and runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Tate Geological Museum is located on the southern end of the Casper College campus; look for the life-sized T. rex bronze near the Tate or call the museum at 307-268-2447.

Friends of the Library book sale

Are you getting anxious for summer? The Friends of the Library has planned a great book sale to help you stock up on reading material for the beach, the mountains, and even the backyard. The Early Bird sale begins on April 13 when shoppers pay $20 for admission and first choice of items. On Friday April 14, shoppers pay $10 for admission. Sessions on Thursday and Friday are two hours long. On Saturday April 15 admission is free and sessions are one hour long. All items each day sell for regular sale prices. Reserve your appointments by going to nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and selecting your preferred time. Sessions are limited to 30 customers and fill rapidly.

Thanks to the generous donations we have received, there is a great selection. Pick up new releases, paperbacks, games, music and even magazines for all ages. Items will sell for $2 or less. Contact folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.

Pecans for sale

Ft. Casper Chapter #4 Order of the Eastern Star is selling FRESH Georgia pecans. 1 lb bag large halves $12.50. 1 lb bag large pieces $12.50. Contact Shirley @ 234-6022 if you are interested in purchasing pecans.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit about the cavalry unit that was posted to Platte Bridge Station-now Fort Caspar-in the 1865 when Caspar Collins died in a battle with Indians. “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” will be on display from March 21, 2023, thru Feb. 24, 2024.

In 1865, the 11th Kansas spent six months in the area that is now Casper. Explore the history of the regiment from its time fighting in the Civil War to their final posting on the western frontier. Through 22 soldier biographies, you will learn about the individual Kansas soldiers-those who perished here and those who survived to return home.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit. Here is your chance to see artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865. Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.” On view will be tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

The Museum’s hours and admission fees vary by season; call or check our website for details. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper; the phone number is 307-235-8462 and the website is fortcasparwyoming.org

Old Town Easter egg hunt

Old Town Family Fun’s 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place promptly at 12pm noon on Sunday, April 2nd throughout their Mini Golf Course. The hunt will be divided into age-based sections as follows:

Ages 0-4—Grass area between holes 1-2 over to grass area next to 18th hole path, Line-up along sidewalk in front of those areas (or inside if cold/wet)

Ages 5-9—All course areas east of hole #2 & hole #11 (not in water feature). Line up on the golf course path/holes from hole 2-4.

Ages 10-12—hole #11 west through hole #15 (not in the water feature area). Line up on the golf course path/holes from hole 9-11.

NEW-Teen—Course/grounds area east of 18th hole path through hole #16 area. Line up on the sidewalk next to the main building.

The Hunt will take place rain/snow/shine outdoors with the exception of the 0-4 group to be moved into the snack bar area if there is snow.

This year’s Easter Egg Hunt falls right at the end of the Spring Break Staycation schedule of fun at Old Town featuring various attractions from mini golf, laser tag, indoor climbing wall, and arcade. Extra Spring Break Staycation activities include board games, a Spring Scavenger Hunt, and weekday entry prizes.

Last year 100s of children attended and well over 2000 children participated in Old Town’s Trick or Treat Parade in October 2022. Therefore, Old Town Family Fun is gearing up for a large turnout with 1000s of eggs being prepared with candy, toys, tickets, and special grand prizes per age group. Along with the hunt, a special line-up of food trucks is being formed including Eat All Day, LLC, Sugar & Ice. as well as Old Town’s very own pizza, ice cream and snack bar.

For more info about the Easter Egg Hunt or how to volunteer to help, please visit www.oldtownfamilyfun.com or the event page on Facebook.

Old Town Family Fun is Casper’s family entertainment center where making memories brings all the fun! Located at 301 West E St (behind the Best Western Downtown along the North Platte Riverwalk), our new family ownership and name change took place in Summer 2021. As a well-rounded family entertainment center, Old Town features several attraction options appealing to all ages: mini golf (year-round, weather permitting), indoor 24’ climbing wall, arcade with retro and modern games, laser tag (indoor or outdoor), Trading Post Pizza & Snack Bar, and our Gift Shop featuring local school gear and products. We offer year-round birthday parties, group events, teen nights, and other pre-purchase ticketed events. Our public hours of operation are reduced during the off-season and will be open seven days a week starting Summer 2023. We are proud to be featured as the 2022 winners of Casper Star Tribune’s Best of Wyoming in two categories: Best place for family entertainment & Best place for a kid’s birthday party..

‘Story Time with Seymour’ at Trails Center

Join the Bureau of Land Management’s mascot, Seymour Antelope, for stories and snacks this winter at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper.

“Storytime with Seymour” sessions began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. “Storytime with Seymour” will continue each month with future sessions scheduled for March 29 at 10 a.m.

Children and families are invited to join Seymour inside and around the Trails Center’s tipi as volunteers share Native American legends and stories.

Snacks will be provided for youth participants. For news on future programs and events at the Trails Center, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter, or visit the Trails Center’s website at https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.

For more information, please call the Trails Center at 307-261-7700.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST. 1501 N Poplar St., Casper, WY 82601. Admission is Free.

Head Start accepting applications

Head Start is currently accepting applications. Head Start is a FREE, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Science Zone events

Summer camp registration opened March 20

(Don’t Worry!!! The ‘fully booked’ note ONLY means registration opened March 20. Go to thesciencezone.org to register and for more info.)

Join us for another fun-filled and exciting summer focused on exciting STEAM activities June through August. There’s something for all the scientists in your life! Camps for ages 5-15 will take place all summer long!

If kids are looking for ADVENTURE, look no further than our outdoor adventure series of camps where we develop outdoor skills, confidence, and create a love of the great outdoors through these intensive overnight camps.

No matter your child’s interests, you’re sure to find something fun!

Explore our full lineup of camps below...

Outdoor Camps Schedule

June 26/27: Mountain Biking Level 1: We’ll stay local and get your skills down!

June 28-30: Mountain Biking Level II: This will include one overnight adventure to visit the epic trails in Sinks Canyon State Park.

Sign up for the two-day camp, the three-day camp, or all 5 days!

July 5-7: New to camping? Sign up for our Camping 101 camp! Build your confidence and your skills in this camp so you are ready to sign up for our other extended week-long camps! We will spend one day on Casper Mountain then we will head for a night of overnight camping and hiking. Plans are to camp at Natural Bridge and then head for a hiking adventure in the Laramie Peak area.

July 17-21: We will head to the western side of the Wind Rivers! We’ll start with a stop at Boulder Lake for a short hike and a possible swim in Boulder Canyon then we will head toward Elkhart Park. We’ll practice orienteering skills, learn about camp safety in bear country, hike to Sacred Rim, kayak in Fremont Lake and learn about the trials and tribulations of the John C. Fremont explorations when we visit the Museum of the Mountain Man. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

July 31- Aug. 4: We will base our camp for the week out of the Thorne Rider Youth Camp just outside of Sheridan. This location is perfect for exploring the Big Horn mountains but we’ll come back to home base every evening! This camp will include a day of rock climbing with our friends from Big Horn Mountain Guides—a well-respected and knowledgeable organization that teaches many climbing camps for youth in the area. This camp will also incorporate fishing and kayaking as well as an exploration of historically significant battlefields in the area. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

As with all Science Zone classes and activities, scholarships and financial aid are available.

Spring break camps

Join us for The Science Zone’s seasonal science camps during spring break! On March 29 and 30 we will hold three days of camps—sign up for one, two, or all three days! We will have a different focus and different activities for each day. All camps run from 9:00—4:00. Camps are $60/day. There is a multi-child family discount as well as a discount for signing up for all three days.

On Wednesday, March 29 our camp will be “Look at you Grow”! Spring is the perfect season to explore the science of growing! Everything grows from you, to me, to the plants and the trees!

We’ll experiment with growing our own plants and crystals and take a scientific look at our own bodies! This camp will feature indoor and outdoor components. Students will be encouraged to take home their experiments to continue growing at home!

On Thursday March 30 in our “Care of Magical Creatures” we explore the world of our magical animals! While it is true that our animals aren’t actually magical, they are amazing creatures!

Join our Animal Education and Care Specialist team to learn about how we care for the animals at The Science Zone. Take a backstage look at our care area and practice care and feeding techniques. You’ll get to meet and touch some of our favorite creatures while you learn about their habitats and what we can do to protect them! Register at thesciencezone.org

Family STEAM nights

Family STEAM nights take place every Thursday at The Science Zone from 4:00—7:00 on a drop-in basis. No registration is required. Activities are free and designed to encourage families to engage in science together. Family STEAM nights are made possible by our AmeriCorps members and are supported by Serve Wyoming, the Mott Foundation, and the Tonkin Foundation.

April 6:

April is Citizen Science month at The Science Zone! Bring your phones and we will help you and your family become citizen scientists! We will provide information about the many citizen science apps that are available and programs that need your help!

We will share information on how to classify galaxies so your family can become galaxy watchers, you can take home a bird nest and join the Cornell Ornithology Lab’s Nestwatch citizen science program. Learn all about plant lifecycles and learn to see the natural world in a whole new way by becoming part of the Budburst citizen science group and helping monitor the plants where you live!

April 13:

Spring is a time for growth and that’s exactly what we’ll be learning about this week for our Family STEAM night. We’ll plant seeds, build a life cycle wheel, you will get to create your own crystal and observe others that are already growing.

April 20:

Let’s celebrate Earth Day! We’ll build bug hotels and learn about ways to preserve some of our local bugs. We’ll create a water filtration system and learn how a healthy natural ecosystem works to filter our water. You will get to make a seed bomb full of local seeds that you can use to make your own garden spot and you will create an ecosystem while learning about different biomes around the world.

April 27:

Families will get to do actual DNA extraction from a strawberry and we’ll learn about the structure of DNA by creating a DNA model out of candy. Let your creativity run wild while building a monster using genetic traits and learn about some of your very own traits that you have inherited!

Science Fever

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Youth volleyball at Boys & Girls Club

Sign up now for youth volleyball at the Club! This is a co-ed league for youth in grades 3-10 that teaches the fundamentals of the sports and helps youth improve their skills. Practices and/or games will be held twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Fridays at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Main Branch (1701 East K Street, Casper). The season runs April 3—May 2. Registration fee is $35 with a $10 yearly Club membership. Registration deadline was March 17.