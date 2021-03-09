If you would like join us for this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online via the link found at fortcasparwyoming.com. The first 25 local families to sign up before Tuesday, March 16th at 5:00 p.m. will receive a free kit of knot essentials that will be delivered contact free to their homes by March 19th. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available.)

Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the activity box is March 16th, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, March 19, at 5 p.m. Contact the National Historic Trails Center at mailto:BLM_WY_TrailsCenter@blm.gov or 261-7700, if you have questions.

Celebrate music in Casper

Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities (CCPD) announced their month-long, online celebration entitled, Music Unites Casper.

Aligning with the CCPD’s mission to improve public awareness about disabilities, this event hopes to educate Casper about the benefits of music for people with various disabilities.