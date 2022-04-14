Science Zone STEM nights

Bring the family and explore STEM together at The Science Zone in our ongoing Family STEM nights. Drop into the Science Zone every Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. for FREE family activities. Family STEM night are designed to inspire a love of science by creating opportunities for families to engage in activities together and to encourage further investigations at home. There are activities for all ages. These free activities are made possible through our partnership with AmeriCorps.

Mark you calendar to stop by on April 19 to see our Ruben's Tube in action as we explore concepts related to sound then join us on April 26 as we explore many topics related to spring. We'll be building solar ovens, experimenting with celery, investigating seeds and much more!

The museum is also open late on Tuesday evenings. Come explore our many new exhibits. Museum exploration is free for members and available for a small fee for non-members.

Bishop Home film festival finale

Season finale of the Buster Keaton Silent Movie Festival is April 16 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Bishop Home, 818 East 2nd Street. The feature film is “Steamboat Bill.” Admission is $5.00 per person and includes lemonade, cider, popcorn, peanuts, and CHOCOLATES! Please join for some old-fashion fun and laughter! For more information call 307 237 2443 or email info@cadomafoundation.org.

College Heights Baptist Easter weekend events

Join us for fun and fellowship on Saturday, April 16!

We’ll have an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. for children through third grade, and everyone is invited to our men’s chili cook-off at 11:30 a.m.

If you have questions, call us at 307-224-4104, visit our website collegeheightscasper.org or our Facebook page.”

Haven on the Rock gun bingo

Join us Saturday, April 9 at the Boys 7 Girls Club of Central Wyoming for a night of dinner, games and bingo. There’s a chance to win a Ruger MPR-5.56, Benelli Nova 12ga, Ruger American .308, CZ Woodcock 12ga and Bergara B-14.

Tickets are $50 and come with dinner and five bingo cards. Visit havenontherockgunbingo.ticket.leap.com to purchase.

Dinner and games are at 5 p.m., and bingo starts at 6 p.m.

For more information call 307-575-6515.

Head Start accepting applications

Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. Head Start is a free, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.

Celebrity psychic at fort

The Fort Caspar Museum Association is thrilled to be hosting Travel Channel celebrity and psychic medium Sarah Lemos for a series of ticketed fundraising events in Casper. Her appearance at Fort Caspar Museum on May 5, 6, and 7 will be Lemos’ first paranormal investigation in Wyoming, and audience members will be able to participate in several of the planned activities.

At the age of five, Lemos began communicating with the dead, and these abilities have made her an important asset to many paranormal investigation teams around the world. She has appeared on several Travel Channel programs, such as “Portals to Hell,” “The Osbournes Want to Believe,” “Ghosts of Morgan City,” and most recently, “The Ghost Town Terror.”

Events with Lemos at Fort Caspar Museum include: “The History of Mediumship and Short Gallery Reading” on May 5; “Ghost Hunt of Fort Caspar and A Talk with Sarah” on May 6; and on May 7, “Sarah’s Mediumship Experiences” and “VIP Ghost Hunt with Sarah.” All events require tickets that are available online through Eventbrite—first come, first served—at eventbrite.com

For more details, please go to the FCMA’s website: fortcaspar.org.

Proceeds from these events will go towards the expansion project underway at Fort Caspar Museum, so your participation will help us “Build a Future for Casper’s Past.” FCMA is sincerely grateful to Sarah Lemos who is donating her time and expertise to help raise funds for the museum expansion.

For more information on these events, please go to fortcaspar.org. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

New exhibit at fort

Fort Caspar Museum has opened the exhibit “A View from Center Street,” a display of beautiful black-and-white images of Casper and its residents from the 1920s to the 1950s by local photographer Thomas Carrigen. It will be on view through May 8.

Carrigen was a well-known photographer and small businessman working in Casper from 1922 until the late 1950s. With his camera, he recorded the people of Casper as well as the city’s unique commercial and residential districts during the mid-20th century.

Fort Caspar Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Holy Week at St. Mark’s

Holy Week at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (7th and Wolcott) includes a Maundy Thursday service commemorating The Last Supper will be Aprill 14th at 6 pm.

April 15 on Good Friday, Station of the Cross at noon and Good Friday liturgy at 6:00 p.m.

A festival celebration of the Holy Eucharist will be Easter April 17 at 9:00 a.m. and online.

For further information call the church office: 307-234-0831.

Easter week events at Church of the Holy Family

Come join the members of Church of the Holy Family (4100 SE Wyoming Blvd) for quiet

meditation and a Walk with Jesus on Good Friday (April 15) beginning at 9 a.m.

Can’t make it on Friday? Join us on Saturday April 16 at 9 a.m. as we dedicate the Walk with Jesus pathway. Refreshments and a light meal will be provided.

The pathway features beautiful rock cairns with plaques depicting scenes that tell the events of the day Jesus died for our sins. To be sure, the story does not end there, so the last stop on the pathway highlights His resurrection.

The Walk with Jesus pathway was inspired and created by Paul Kinner and built by him and many other dedicated volunteers from the Church of the Holy Family. It is open to the public.

Join us for Holy Week events:

April 14: 5:45 p.m., evening prayer; 6:00 p.m., Maundy Thursday service

April 15: 9:00 a.m., Good Friday – Open to visitors 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. Morning Prayer followed by Walk with Jesus*; 11:30 a.m. meditation/quiet time in the church

April 16: 9:00 a.m., dedication of the pathway followed by refreshments, 9:00 a.m.– 3:00 p.m.

April 17: 8:45 a.m., morning prayer; 9:00 a.m Easter Sunday – Holy Communion

*For the handicapped, the Walk with Jesus will be held indoors. This will also be true in the event of inclement weather.

Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Earth Day sale at fort

Earth Day is April 22 — it’s the day the world celebrates the marvels of our planet. Since Wyoming has some of earth’s most interesting and geologically diverse landscapes, why not get out and explore it with inspiration from some of the many guidebooks available in Fort Caspar Museum’s gift shop. Save 10% on our selection of guidebooks when you shop on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.

After shopping, pay a visit to the Museum, and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we will have “A View from Center Street: Photos of Casper by Tom Carrigen” and “A.J. Williamson Saddlery,” as well as our permanent display chronicling Central Wyoming history from pre-historic times to the present.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free. During the winter months through April, the Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Mitchell Tenpenny at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring country music star Mitchell Tenpenny to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Tenpenny will kick off the Wyoming’s Big Show concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Since the release of his debut single, “Drunk Me,” Mitchell Tenpenny has set new standards for breakout success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified, No. 1 hit was taken from his introductory album, Telling All My Secrets, and earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP in 2018. To date, “Drunk Me” has amassed nearly 490 million on-demand streams.

In the year that followed, the “winning” singer (the New York Times) was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video (“Drunk Me”) at the CMT Music Awards and saw his “Alcohol You Later” single certify gold. He also kicked off his first headlining concert series, the “Anything She Says Tour,” with labelmates and award-winning duo Seaforth who joined as support and were also featured on the gold-selling song, “Anything She Says.”

During 2020’s pandemic, Mitchell delivered four songs to his fans including “Can’t Go To Church,” “Here,” his cover of “Someone You Loved,” and “Broken Up, as well as releasing the Neon Christmas EP for the holidays.

Regarding his upcoming EP Mitchell says “I spent all of my time during the pandemic writing songs. I always write about my interactions with people or interactions my co-writers are having. But during the long quarantine time and being off the road, I had to channel my past and allow myself to bring out some of my vulnerabilities. I think this EP includes some of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

Tuesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Little River Band for Wednesday, August 3rd and have more concert announcements coming up for 2022. Watch for announcements every Thursday for the next three weeks. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Little River Band at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the classic rock band, Little River Band to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Little River Band will play on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world.” The current lineup of LRB takes that accolade to heart each and every time they perform.

Through the ’70’s and ’80’s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

Worldwide album and CD sales now top 30 million. And in 1982 LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years – In fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable plateau! According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million air plays on American radio, and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million air plays.

Bringing their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits, each show creates new memories for the audience. The band enjoys watching their fans fall in love with the songs all over again as they are swept up by the show’s powerful performance and the volume of hits from LRB’s history.

With over 100 dates scheduled or being scheduled for their 2021-22 tour, Little River Band is hotter than ever – selling out shows and making music from coast to coast – continuing their legacy of being “the best singing band in the world.”

Little River Band’s current lineup includes Wayne Nelson on Lead Vocals/Bass, Chris Marion with Keyboards/Vocals, Rich Herring as Lead Guitar/Vocals, Ryan Ricks on Drums/Percussion and Vocals and Colin Whinnery with Guitar/Lead Vocal.

Wednesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Kelly’s Convenience Centers with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex is just beginning their concert announcements for 2022. Watch for announcements every Thursday for the next four weeks. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

April at the library

DIY Challenge: Easy Key Fob

All month long — Creation Station — Ages 12+

Stop by the Creation Station any time we’re open during the month of April to make an easy key fob, perfect for helping you keep track of all your keys, dongles, doo-dads, Tamagotchis, and more! We provide the supplies and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity and the keys. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.

Take & Make Kit for Adults: Tiny Art

All month long — Front Desk — Adults

This month’s take and make kit for adults (available to pick up at the front desk) are more like a “take, make, and bring back” kit! Here’s your chance to show us your watercolor skills. Each free mini artist kit includes: 2x2″ canvas, watercolors, and paintbrush, along with a label to place on the back of your artwork so it will be returned to you.

Notes:

You do not just have to use the supplies in the kit! You may use your own paint and supplies if you’d like.

If you are wanting to display your piece at the library, please put your name and phone number on the label provided for you and

please place it on the back of your artwork.

Once you’ve finished your masterpiece, return it to the Library by Monday, April 18 to be part of the exhibit! The exhibit will run April 18th through May 20th. Pieces will be displayed in the cabinet next to the Circulation Desk. We will be limiting the number of kits that each patron can pick up, and these are sure to go quick, so grab yours soon. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Teen Take & Make: DIY Fidget Keychain

All month long — Teen Zone Desk — Grades 7-12

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to stop by the Library’s Teen Zone any time we’re open during the month of April to pick up their free take and make kit with all the supplies needed to make their own fidget keychain using paracord and hex nuts at home—the perfect keychain accessory for anyone who needs a way to burn nervous energy but is sick of traditional fidget spinners and bubble poppers. While supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

StoryTimes

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday

Join us every week at one of our 4 exciting StoryTimes for any age!

Tuesdays @ 10 AM: Our TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.

Wednesdays @ 10 AM: Reads & Rhymes is a storytime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

Thursdays @ 10 AM: Our moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

Saturdays @ 10 AM: Join us for a family-friendly StoryTime & Craft, where tiny readers will enjoy a read-aloud followed up by a craft inspired by that week’s reading theme.

Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Egg Gnomes

Starting Monday, April 4, while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this friendly Easter craft starting Monday, April 4 in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own egg gnomes at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Bunny Silhouette Art

Starting Monday, April 11 while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this colorful Easter craft starting Monday, April 11th in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own bunny silhouette art at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

4Teens@4: Shrinky Dink Charms

Thursday, April 14 @ 4 PM — Crawford Room — Grades 7-12

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us at the Library for an afternoon of CHARMing crafts and baubles. We are going to make shrinky dink charms for keychains. Teens will make their own designs, watch ‘em shrink, and put them on all their zippers, keychains, earrings, and more! 4Teens@4 will meet in the Crawford Room after school on Thursday, April 14th at 4 PM. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Books on Tap Book Club: “Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession” by Sarah Weinman

Thursday, April 14 @ 6:30 PM — Oil City Beer Company — Ages 21+

Books on us. Drinks on you. Join us at the new brewery, Oil City Beer Company, for a riveting discussion at our Books on Tap Book Club, complete with your drink of choice. We will be discussing the New York Times New & Noteworthy anthology of modern true-crime writing, “Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession” edited and curated by Sarah Weinman on Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 PM. Pick up your free copy of the book at the Natrona County Library 2nd Floor Reference Desk ahead of time. Ages 21+. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Library Closed: Good Friday

Friday, April 15 — All day

The Library will be closed on Friday, April 15th in observation of Good Friday. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Cricut Project: Custom Bookmarks

Saturday, April 16 @ 3 PM — Creation Station — Adults — Registration required

Join us in the Creation Station for a Cricut project that helps you keep your spot in all your favorite books. Participants will design and cut their own custom paper bookmarks using the Cricut Design Space digital design studio and the Cricut Maker. Space is limited, so registration is required. We will be holding 2 sessions to accommodate more adults—Monday, April 11th at 12 PM and Saturday, April 16th at 3 PM. Please only sign up for ONE session. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Library Closed: Easter Sunday

Sunday, April 17 — All day

The Library will be closed on Sunday, April 17th in observation of the Easter holiday. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

