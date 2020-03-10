Before telephones, emails, texts and the internet, there was the telegraph. This technological wonder of the mid-19th century transformed the world by allowing people for the first time to communicate over great distances in “real” time. Participants will learn about the Transcontinental Telegraph that crossed the country — including a station at Fort Caspar — in the 1860s, play Morse Code games and assemble their own simple telegraph.

While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome; however younger children (6 years and under) must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. To reserve your child’s spot and for more information, please call either the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.

Pre sales and book sale upcoming

Spring is on the way. That means that the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is fast approaching. The sale will take place on April 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Natrona County Library. Admission is free. All items will sell for $2 or less. The library continues to be impressed with the quality of donations they have received. Customers will be rewarded with tens of thousands of options for their enjoyment.