Family Stuff</&h1>
Nic hosts meet and greet for new director Nov. 12
The Nicolaysen Art Museum, Casper’s contemporary art museum, invites patrons, donors, members, artists, and the community to meet and greet its new executive director, Andy Couch, during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m., on Nov. 12. The event will feature a brief introduction by Couch, followed by a time to mingle and chat. Adult beverages will be available for purchase from a cash bar. For the safety of those visiting, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
The absence of many local events and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated organization leaders to foster community engagement while still prioritizing attendees’ health and safety. Safety and accessibility remain top priorities for the Couch and the board of directors.
Couch comes to Wyoming from Montana and replaces Ann Ruble, who resigned earlier this year to pursue other philanthropic opportunities.
For more information, please contact The Nic’s marketing coordinator, Roy Uptain, 235.5247 or roy@thenic.org.
Explore Native American sign language
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe by going virtual.
Join us online at 10 a.m. mountain time, on Saturday, Nov. 14, Mountain Time to explore “Native American Sign Language and Trade on the Plains.” Students will learn how to communicate with their hands and not their tongues. Then they will practice their sign language ability while they negotiate trades with other students. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like participate in this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online at tinyurl.com/hohclubCasper. The first 25 local families to sign up before 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, will receive a free bag of ingredients to make trade items. The bag will be delivered contact free to their homes on Nov. 13. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available that day.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the activity bag is Nov. 11, but you may sign up to join the class as late as 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13. Contact Stacey Moore at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
Holiday bazaar at Art 321
Stop by Art 321 Nov. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., to shop for handmade gifts made in Wyoming, hear live music, and listen to a book reading or two. We’ll have an eclectic group of artists and makers joining us so you’ll be sure to find something for everyone on your holiday gift list (including you). Masks must be worn throughout all visits and activities at Art 321.
While you’re here, participate in our Postcards and Pint-Sized auction featuring small (5-by 7 or less) works of art from local artists. All proceeds from this auction go to funding programming at Art 321.
Stay tuned for more details about featured artists and performances.
Follow this link to apply for a vendor booth: https://forms.gle/B5PtVMtryEGFCxtF8.
Tickets on sale for WSO holiday concert
The WSO’s 71st season is finally here. Join Christopher Dragon and the WSO’s brass and percussion for the annual Holiday Concert. On December 5 and 6, the orchestra will begin by taking you around the world with traditional holiday songs. The concert will then move into a selection of “Christmas Toons,” featuring songs from your favorite holiday cartoons including The Grinch and Rudolph, and close with a medley of Christmas favorites. Special guest Michael Stedillie will join the WSO for a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
To accommodate for the limited seating needed for social distancing, both a Saturday night concert as well as a Sunday afternoon matinee will be presented. The Saturday night concert will remain at its usual time of 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m. Our Saturday morning, dress rehearsals will remain open to the public as well. Access to the dress rehearsal is $10 for a family or free with a canned food donation to Wyoming Food for Thought. Tickets will now be sold online on the WSO website (www.wyomingsymphony.org) rather than in the office. Linked is a video walking you through the ticket buying process. If you need any further assistance navigating the website or purchasing online tickets, call the WSO Office at 266-1478.
Tickets are available now. With limited ticket availability, make sure you purchase your tickets as soon as possible.
If you are unable to attend the concert in person, you can purchase access to the concert live stream to watch at home. Live stream access is $12 and will be available on the WSO website or streamed to your TV. Call the WSO office for any technical assistance needed to get you set up to view our live streams.
As well as socially distancing the audience, the auditorium will be thoroughly sanitized before and after each rehearsal and performance, and masks will be required for the duration of the concert. The highest level of safety precautions are necessary for us to hold a season during this time, and we greatly appreciate your cooperation in keeping our staff, musicians, and patrons safe.
Photos from ‘Lonesome Dove’ at fort
Fort Caspar Museum is pleased to announce the opening of an exhibit featuring artistic photographs taken during the filming of the 1989 TV miniseries “Lonesome Dove.” Organized by the Alkek Library at Texas State University in partnership with Texas Humanities, this display will be on view through Nov. 28, 2020.
Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana and establish the first ranch there captured the public’s imagination and has never let it go. The “Lonesome Dove” miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience.
Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the television production, the “Lonesome Dove” photo exhibit presents classic images taken during the filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and series’ co-executive producer. His images are worlds apart from ordinary production stills and depict an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history.
Fort Caspar Museum’s current COVID-inspired winter hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m., reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Preschool Picassos
Preschool Picassos for ages 2 to 5 will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Wednesdays from Nov. 4 to December 16. Fees: $30 (members) and $55 (not-yet-member) per child/adult duo for each six-class session. Drop-in fee: $10 per class per child/adult duo. Learn art concepts through process art and exploration of different art materials, while enhancing creative expression, and strengthen problem solving fine motor skills.
Home school art
Home school art is offered at the Nicolaysen Art Museum Wednesdays from Nov. 4 to December 16. Ages: K to 3rd grades is 1 to 2 p.m.; 4th to 8th grades is 2 to 3 p.m. Fees: $40 (members) and $65 (not-yet-member) per child for each six-class session. Drop-in fee: $10 per class per student. Build skills and learn about different art media in a fun and engaging environment. Our multidisciplinary, curriculum-based classes focus on art styles, concepts behind the art and personal interpretation, while enhancing students’ individual techniques.
Foreigner rescheduled again to April
The Foreigner concert scheduled for October 22, 2020 has been rescheduled to April 14, 2021 at the Casper Events Center. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions.
NCPL fall hours
The Natrona County Public Library has begun its fall hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Smithsonian exhibit at Bishop Home
The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and The National Portrait Gallery present “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured women’s voting rights in the U.S. Continuing the Year of the Women, the Historic Bishop Home is pleased to showcase this wonderful poster exhibit that traces the history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The fight for the right for women to vote began in the mid-1800s and reached a major milestone on 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The poster exhibit traces the movement from the beginning to 1965 passage of Voting Rights Act. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Home school chemistry at Science Zone
Home school families are invited to join classes with a chemistry focus during October. Students will be up and “atom” as they explore states of matter, atomic structure and chemical reactions.
Classes for middle school age students will be held on Tuesdays at 10:15, classes for 8-10 year olds are held on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Three to four year-olds can join a class (with a parent) on Thursdays at 11 a.m., and five to seven year-olds will also be in class at 11 a.m. on Thursdays.
High school students in Natrona County that are not enrolled in a district school have been invited to form an Academic Decathlon team through the Science Zone. This is an outstanding international competition that incorporates science, math, language arts, history, economics, music and art in addition to promoting public speaking and job skills. This is also an incredible opportunity to earn scholarship money — over $17,000 dollars were awarded to Wyoming students during the last competition. Please call (473-9663) or email (colleen.burridge@thesciencezone.org) if your high school student would like a chance to participate in this excellent opportunity. Register at the website: Thesciencezone.org.
Get Science boxes from the Science Zone
Order your October Science Boxes now. The Science Zone has monthly theme based science boxes with activities for all ages. Each box contains lessons and most materials for four different activities that families can do at their own pace. Activities can be adjusted based on the age and ability of each child. Cost is $40/box. Call 473-9663 or go to Thesciencezone.org to order boxes. Supplies are limited.
Winter hours at fort
Fort Caspar Museum has switched to its winter hours, including the seasonal closure of the fort buildings. From October through April, the fort buildings are locked, but the museum remains open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Also at this time, admission prices are cut in half: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free.
Guidelines remain in place to protect the health of visitors and staff such as extra cleaning and requesting face coverings and social distancing. An hour each morning from 9 to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as current exhibits and special programs, please see the website or call the museum.
Reach the museum at 235-8462.
Art Studio at Nic
Art Studio is offered at The Nic for sixth through 10th graders from noon to 2:30 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Fees are $15 (member), $25 (non-yet-member) per student/per class. Discover, question and solve problems as you create and interact with art in the museum exhibitions and collections. Learn skills and techniques in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media. All skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
Art Club at Nic
Art Club at the Nic is the second Saturday of every month for first to fifth graders from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $5 (members) and $10 (not-yet-members). Explore, create and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage and 3-D design. Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. The class will focus on the concepts behind the works of art while encouraging students to acquire new skills. Pre-registration is required.
Private lessons/small groups at the Nic
The Nic offers private art instruction and small group classes tailored to your students’ needs. Students of all group ages (2+) and abilities are welcome. Schedule one lesson (1 hour) or multiple classes session. For more information, please email zgallegos@thenic.org.
No fines for library
The Natrona County Library is clearing late fines from patron records. No questions asked. You are now fabulously fine-free.
“Fine-free” means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials; however, the library will continue to recoup expenses related to lost and/or damaged items.
Of course, going fine-free doesn’t mean that you don’t have to bring your books back to the library. Items will still have a due date, and materials will be automatically renewed up two times if there are no holds. The library will continue to send out notices to remind patrons to bring their items back, and if an item is not returned or is returned damaged patron will be asked to pay for the item(s).
This change is in keeping with the library’s mission to advocate for literacy, education and a thriving community, and aligns with the goal of providing free and equitable access to everyone.
Children’s Chorale snags prestigious invite
The Casper Children’s Chorale has been selected as one of 24 choirs to perform at the National American Choral Directors Conference in Dallas, Texas, from March 17 to 20, 2021. Director Marcia Patton thinks this is the only Wyoming choir to ever receive the invitation, other than 2005 when the chorale was also selected. The 24 choirs chosen for the national convention represent a wide range, including community, church, collegiate, public school, elementary, middle school and high school. The selection process included recordings from the last three years of concerts.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Birthday pARTy at the Nic
Come celebrate your birthday at The Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12) or Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about the restoration work on the front porch and help survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Nelly postponed to 2021
Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center and Brava Enterprise regret to announce that the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring Nelly with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Boane, scheduled for October 30, 2020, has been postponed to October 30, 2021
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase beginning on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9 a.m., through October 30, 2020 at 10 p.m. Refunds will no longer be available after October 30, 2020. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund on your purchase.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!