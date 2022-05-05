Life on the Edge exhibit unveiling

Join us for the unveiling of our newest 2,000 square foot interactive exhibit Life on the Edge.

Learn from local artist Zak Pullen on the process for The Thinkers painting and receive your own signed copy of The Thinkers book. *

Marvel at the awe-inspiring pairing of music, fire, and lasers with our science of sound experience presented by our team of STEAM educators and staff

Delight your senses with gourmet food from Occasions by Cory

Imbibe with local brews provided by Western Distributing

Leave inspired by the incredible women in STEAM featured in our new IF/THEN exhibit

Life on the Edge explores extreme environments on Earth and expands awareness of the possibilities for life in our Solar System and beyond. You will discover life is hidden in plain sight by exploring a colorful microbial colony, further understand the importance of our missions to Mars, learn about rover tests in the Atacama Desert, and detect what light reveals in faraway places using spectroscopy. We hope this exhibit will allow our community to gain new insight into life on Earth, in our solar system, and beyond!

Space is limited to the first 40 registrants, please RSVP today.

*If you already have a copy of The Thinkers book, your copy can be donated to a local school library.

Historic Preservation Month at Bishop Home

May is Historic Preservation Month! In celebration, the Historic Bishop Home presents 100 years of quilts. Through July at the Historic Bishop Home, we are celebrating the creativity and ingenuity of a century of women. Our newest exhibit presents a colorful array of quilts in various sizes and a dozen different patterns dating from the turn of the century through the 1990s. In addition to our own collection of Bishop Family quilts, we are also featuring quilts on loan from generous members of the Casper community. The home also celebrates its commitment to restoring the home as an example of how to preserve and maintain historic properties. For the past 16 years, the Cadoma Foundation has used the nationally registered home as a demonstration project on how to preserve and restore an historic property. Come tour the home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to marvel at the beautiful quilts and learn and admire an unique property in Casper’s history. The home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the property off Lincoln Street. For more information, visit our website, www.cadomafoundation.or, our Facebook page, or call 307-235-5277.

Softball registration open

Registrations are now bring taken for this season’s Junior Olympic Girls Fastpitch program through the Casper Recreation Center. Leagues offered are 8U—10U-12U and 14U. No experience is required.

Sign up now at the Casper Rec Center or on line at crlasports.com for $60.00 by May 8th. Teams will be formed then with practices starting mid May and games beginning May 23rd going through early July with weeknight play.

Now is the time to get involved in the fastpitch game with it is now a Wyoming sanctined high school sport.

For more information call Kirk Nelson, league coordinator, at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods, mornings, 235-6671 or Megan at the Casper Rec Center 235-8388. Sign up soon and get in on a summer of girls fastpitch fun!

Science Zone events

Come to the family STEM Carnival night on May 10 at The Science Zone. Drop in any time between 4:00 and 7:00 and test some of the greatest carnival games and rides using science. Test your engineering skills as you attempt to knock over bottles filled with water, use Newton’s Law’s to build a roller coaster to see if you can get your marble all the way to the end. Use a water gun to move cups on a line. Learn about chemistry as you mix magic potions and watch colors vanish. And finally, test your knowledge of physics as you walk across eggs. This is free family-friendly event and is another example of how AmeriCorps members are working to make a difference in our community. Check out all the happenings at The Science Zone and look at our summer camp line-up on our website (www.thesciencezone.org)

Saturday Sun day is back!

Come to The Science Zone on Sat. May 7 from 11:00—1:00 for a fun SUN day! Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College will bring telescopes and filters to allow participants to safely view the sun. This is a free event and appropriate for all ages so bring the whole family! Participants will learn interesting facts about the sun and the Casper College astronomy department. All sun viewing activities are free. Saturdays are also a great time to spend the day exploring the many new exhibits on the museum floor. Admission to the museum is free for members and available for a small fee for non-members.

Celebrity psychic at fort

The Fort Caspar Museum Association is thrilled to be hosting Travel Channel celebrity and psychic medium Sarah Lemos for a series of ticketed fundraising events in Casper. Her appearance at Fort Caspar Museum on May 5, 6, and 7 will be Lemos’ first paranormal investigation in Wyoming, and audience members will be able to participate in several of the planned activities.

At the age of five, Lemos began communicating with the dead, and these abilities have made her an important asset to many paranormal investigation teams around the world. She has appeared on several Travel Channel programs, such as “Portals to Hell,” “The Osbournes Want to Believe,” “Ghosts of Morgan City,” and most recently, “The Ghost Town Terror.”

Events with Lemos at Fort Caspar Museum include: “The History of Mediumship and Short Gallery Reading” on May 5; “Ghost Hunt of Fort Caspar and A Talk with Sarah” on May 6; and on May 7, “Sarah’s Mediumship Experiences” and “VIP Ghost Hunt with Sarah.” All events require tickets that are available online through Eventbrite—first come, first served—at eventbrite.com

For more details, please go to the FCMA’s website: fortcaspar.org.

Proceeds from these events will go towards the expansion project underway at Fort Caspar Museum, so your participation will help us “Build a Future for Casper’s Past.” FCMA is sincerely grateful to Sarah Lemos who is donating her time and expertise to help raise funds for the museum expansion.

For more information on these events, please go to fortcaspar.org. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

May at the library

May DIY Challenge: Tropical Car Coasters

All month long — Creation Station — Ages 12+

Stop by the Creation Station any time we’re open during the month of May to make tropical car coasters, and get in the summer spirit with a daily beachy reminder absorbing all the water bottle sweat and spilled coffee in your car! We provide the Cricut, coasters, infusible ink, and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.

May Take & Make Kit for Adults: Miniature String Art

All month long — Front Desk — Adults

You’ve probably seen—or done—string art before, but have you ever heard of a miniaturized version? Yep, they’re just as cool as their larger brethren, but way more portable and a lot faster to make. Learn how to make custom miniature string art using pins, embroidery floss, and wood slices. Stop by the front desk any time during the month of May to grab your craft kit with all the supplies and instructions you need to make this adorable craft at home. They are available for free for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

May Teen Take & Make: Coloring Page Suncatchers

All month long — Teen Zone Desk — Grades 7-12

Longer days means more sunshine to enjoy for playing AND crafting! Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to stop by the Library’s Teen Zone any time we’re open during the month of May to pick up their free sun-shiny take and make kit with all the supplies needed to make their own coloring page suncatchers at home. Using jar lids and some creativity, these can hang in a bright spot to create colorful refractory sparkles indoors. While supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

StoryTimes

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday

Join us every week at one of our 4 exciting StoryTimes for any age!

Tuesdays @ 10 AM: Our TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.

Wednesdays @ 10 AM: Reads & Rhymes is a storytime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

Thursdays @ 10 AM: Our moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

Saturdays @ 10 AM: Join us for a family-friendly StoryTime & Craft, where tiny readers will enjoy a read-aloud followed up by a craft inspired by that week’s reading theme.

Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Star Wars Cubees

Starting Monday, May 2, while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this intergalactic craft starting Monday, May 2nd in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own Star Wars cubees at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Sewing Project: Jewelry Organizer

Friday, May 6 @ 2 PM — Creation Station — Registration required

Are you in need of a travel-proof jewelry storage solution that keeps all your necklaces and earrings from getting tangled into a giant, shiny mess? Join us in the Creation Station for a sewing project where you’ll learn how to sew your very own practical AND cute jewelry organizer, perfect for making sure you’re perfectly accessorized when traveling. This group crafting program is good for both beginners and more experienced sewers. All supplies are provided at no cost. Registration is required, as space is limited. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Mother’s & Father’s Day Cards Workshop

Saturday, May 7 @ 2 PM — Registration required

Mother’s Day is right around the corner... don’t be caught empty-handed! Send her a handmade token of your love via the United States Postal Service instead. Join us for May’s festive cardmaking workshop, where we’ll be teaching you how to make beautiful and meaningful cards for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. All supplies provided at no cost. This program is free and open to the public, and is intended for adults age 18 and up. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Paper Umbrella

Starting Monday, May 9 while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this rain-friendly craft starting Monday, May 9th in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own colorful paper umbrella at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Tween Cooking Club: Cupcake Wars

Monday, May 9 @ 4 PM — Crawford Room — Grades 4-6

Students in grades 4-6 are invited to join us at the Library for a special edition of Tween Cooking Club where we’ll be battling it out in the most delicious of ways... Cupcake Wars! The challenge is top secret, so make sure to join us. We’ll provide the cupcakes, frosting, and other ingredients. You bring the creativity. Tween Cooking Club will be held on Monday, May 9th at 4 PM in the Crawford Room. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

“Love, Racing & Autism”, with Eric D. Zimmerman

Monday, May 9 @ 6 PM — Crawford Room — All ages

Join us for an uplifting presentation about one man’s success in overcoming his diagnosis to find meaningful employment, love, and a passion for stock car racing. In partnership with the Casper Autism Support Group, the Library will be hosting author and speaker, Eric D. Zimmerman, on Monday, May 9th at 6 PM in the Crawford Room. Zimmerman will speak about his experiences growing up on the Autism Spectrum, as well as his latest book, “Love, Racing & Autism.” This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Never Too Old Book Club: “Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Tuesday, May 10 @ 6:30 PM — Metro Coffee Co Downtown

Join us for a discussion of “Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes on Tuesday, May 10th at 6:30 PM at Metro Coffee Downtown. This New York Times-bestselling novel has deadly stakes, thrilling twists, and juicy secrets. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the Library’s second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month’s book. This program is free and open to the public, and participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of Natrona County Library. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Afterschool at the Library: Jar Lid Suncatchers

Wednesday, May 11 @ 4 PM — Crawford Room — Grades K-6

Longer days means more sunshine to enjoy for playing AND crafting! Join us for a sun-shiny after school craft program on Wednesday, May 11th at 4 PM. Kiddos in grades K-6 will craft their own jar lid suncatchers that they can hang in a bright spot to create colorful refractory sparkles indoors. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Cricut Project: Memorial Day Iron-On Canvas Banner

Thursday, May 12 @ 11 AM — Creation Station — Adults — Registration required

Join us in the Creation Station for a Cricut crafting project that is perfect for decorating and celebrating the official start to summer... Memorial Day! Participants will design and cut their own iron-on decal using the Cricut Design Space digital design studio and the Cricut Maker, then apply it to a canvas banner. Space is limited, so registration is required. We will be holding 3 sessions to accommodate more adults—Thursday, May 12th at 11 AM, Wednesday, May 18th at 10 AM, and Saturday, May 28th at 2 PM. Please only sign up for ONE session. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

4Teens@4: Make & Bake

Thursday, May 12 @ 4 PM — Crawford Room — Grades 7-12

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us at the Library for an afternoon of crafting & baking. Teens will make recycleable egg carton necklaces and bake colorful mini M&M cookies! Take markers to regular old plastic egg carton shells, pop them in the oven, and watch them turn into colorful necklace medallions! Then, try out the new Kitchen a la Carte by making some delicious mini M&M cookies. 4Teens@4 will meet in the Crawford Room after school on Thursday, May 12th at 4 PM. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Glowforge Project: Picture Frames

Friday, May 13 @ 2 PM — Creation Station <&dateline> Adults — Registration required

Use our Glowforge to create and paint a custom frame of your choice (whether it be for Mother’s Day or something else) for a size 4x6 photo! Join us in the Creation Station for this picture-perfect craft project using our laser etcher and cutter. Space is limited, so registration is required. We will be offering 3 sessions throughout the month to accommodate more people—Friday, May 13th at 2 PM, Monday, May 16th at 2 PM, and Wednesday, May 25th at 3 PM. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and sign up below to guarantee your spot.

