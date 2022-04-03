April at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium’s weekday show for April will get your little ones excited about summer stargazing. “Amp’s Amazing Night Flight” follows an adventurous firefly as he learns about planets, stars, and more. This 20-minute show is ideal for kids in kindergarten through second grade. It plays Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m. (no show on April 15 for Easter break).

Did you know that our Milky Way galaxy will collide with the Andromeda galaxy? Don’t panic – that won’t be for another 4 billion years or so. But you can find out what happens when galaxies collide in “Cosmic Castaways.” This show is recommended for ages 8 and up and plays Saturday nights at 7 p.m. (no show on April 16).

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Book signing with local author

Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store is hosting a local author book signing! Join us at 2955 East 2nd St. by Hobby Lobby on Saturday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.for local-roasted coffee, live music, local pastries, and local authors! Have your book signed, dunk a donut in a hot cup of coffee, and enjoy the music!

For more details, contact Cascade Coffee Shop at 307-258-7650. Find us online at: https://www.cascadecoffeeshop.com/ or https://riveroflife.family/coffee

Mitchell Tenpenny at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring country music star Mitchell Tenpenny to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Tenpenny will kick off the Wyoming’s Big Show concert series on Tuesday, August 2nd at 8:30 p.m.

Since the release of his debut single, “Drunk Me,” Mitchell Tenpenny has set new standards for breakout success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified, No. 1 hit was taken from his introductory album, Telling All My Secrets, and earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP in 2018. To date, “Drunk Me” has amassed nearly 490 million on-demand streams.

In the year that followed, the “winning” singer (the New York Times) was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video (“Drunk Me”) at the CMT Music Awards and saw his “Alcohol You Later” single certify gold. He also kicked off his first headlining concert series, the “Anything She Says Tour,” with labelmates and award-winning duo Seaforth who joined as support and were also featured on the gold-selling song, “Anything She Says.”

During 2020’s pandemic, Mitchell delivered four songs to his fans including “Can’t Go To Church,” “Here,” his cover of “Someone You Loved,” and “Broken Up, as well as releasing the Neon Christmas EP for the holidays.

Regarding his upcoming EP Mitchell says “I spent all of my time during the pandemic writing songs. I always write about my interactions with people or interactions my co-writers are having. But during the long quarantine time and being off the road, I had to channel my past and allow myself to bring out some of my vulnerabilities. I think this EP includes some of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

Tuesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Little River Band for Wednesday, August 3rd and have more concert announcements coming up for 2022. Watch for announcements every Thursday for the next three weeks. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Haven on the Rock gun bingo

Join us Saturday, April 9 at the Boys 7 Girls Club of Central Wyoming for a night of dinner, games and bingo. There’s a chance to win a Ruger MPR-5.56, Benelli Nova 12ga, Ruger American .308, CZ Woodcock 12ga and Bergara B-14.

Tickets are $50 and come with dinner and five bingo cards. Visit havenontherockgunbingo.ticket.leap.com to purchase.

Dinner and games are at 5 p.m., and bingo starts at 6 p.m.

For more information call 307-575-6515.

New escape room at Stage III

Challenge your wits with the new Escape Room at Stage III Community Theatre! Cousin Clara has mistakenly been committed to the Happy Valley Center for the Seriously Befuddled. Can you and your friends break her out? You’ll have one hour to find clues, solve puzzles, and help Clara make her great escape. Up to 6 people can play at once, with sessions available from March 5 to April 2.

Stage III’s Escape Room fundraisers have been a big hit for 5 years. Themed to go with mainstage productions, this one has ties to “Proof,” a drama which plays March 18 to April 3. This Pulitzer and Tony winning script by David Auburn focuses on Catherine, a young woman who has inherited her father’s brilliance in mathematics, but fears she has also inherited his debilitating mental illness. For details and tickets to the Escape Room and/or the play, visit stageiiitheatre.org.

Science Zone events

It’s going to be a sun day on Saturday, Apr. 2! Join our special guest, Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College at The Science Zone for a STEM family Science Saturday activity on April 2. Dr. Young will have special filters to allow families to view the sun safely and will be on hand to answer questions. Bring the whole family to learn about sun facts, other astronomy topics, and about the Casper College astronomy department. Solar observing and other special activities will take place from 11:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m.(weather permitting). Participation in the solar viewing activity and visiting with Dr. Young is free and appropriate for all ages. Regular admission fees will be in effect to explore the rest of the museum floor.

The Casper College math and physics departments will be back with us to encourage family engagement with fun geometry activities. Bring the family anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. to learn about Euler circuits, make Tesselation art, explore the geometry of polyhedra! This is a free event made possible through the generosity of Casper College and our AmeriCorps partnership.

Join us at the Science Zone every Tuesday between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. for free family STEM activities. The ScienceZone is committed to providing opportunities for families to engage in science together. Evidence suggests that conversations about science in the home are a strong indicator of decisions to pursue STEM careers. Our goal is to provide more connections to encourage those conversations to happen. All ages are welcome.

Families are invited to participate in the annual Winter Adventure Day at the Casper Mountain Biathlon Center again this year. This is an event that brings several Casper organizations together to engage and educate our community through a place-based approach. The public to attend this event will be on Saturday, April 9, from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Casper Mountain Biathlon Center at McMurry Mountain Park.

The purpose of this event is to provide a fun community activity, to inspire family members of all ages to learn about our local environment, and to experience the many winter-based activities that are available in Casper. Participants will join educators from across Casper including the Biathlon Club, Central Wyoming Trails Alliance, National Ski Patrol, Nicolaysen Art Museum, AmeriCorps, Casper Mountain Science School, and the Science Zone in this outdoor family adventure.

Learning stations will be diverse and cover topics ranging from winter safety, nature trails, winter art, biathlon (skiing AND shooting), snowshoeing, and winter biking. There is something for everyone. There will be a campfire and hot chocolate and we’re counting on snow!

Additionally, participating families can also enter a drawing for a prize.

Come with little kids, come with big kids, or come with no kids! Participation is free, but equipment and lessons are limited to a first-come basis. Pre-registration is required to reserve equipment times and lessons. Any Covid guidelines that are in effect for the county will be in effect during this activity.

For more information about Winter Adventure Day please contact caspertrails@gmail.com or call 307-262-6923.

Registration is open now! Go to www.thesciencezone.org or use this link:

Head Start accepting applications

Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. Head Start is a free, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.

Little River Band at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the classic rock band, Little River Band to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Little River Band will play on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world.” The current lineup of LRB takes that accolade to heart each and every time they perform.

Through the ’70’s and ’80’s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

Worldwide album and CD sales now top 30 million. And in 1982 LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years – In fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable plateau! According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million air plays on American radio, and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million air plays.

Bringing their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits, each show creates new memories for the audience. The band enjoys watching their fans fall in love with the songs all over again as they are swept up by the show’s powerful performance and the volume of hits from LRB’s history.

With over 100 dates scheduled or being scheduled for their 2021-22 tour, Little River Band is hotter than ever – selling out shows and making music from coast to coast – continuing their legacy of being “the best singing band in the world.”

Little River Band’s current lineup includes Wayne Nelson on Lead Vocals/Bass, Chris Marion with Keyboards/Vocals, Rich Herring as Lead Guitar/Vocals, Ryan Ricks on Drums/Percussion and Vocals and Colin Whinnery with Guitar/Lead Vocal.

Wednesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Kelly’s Convenience Centers with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex is just beginning their concert announcements for 2022. Watch for announcements every Thursday for the next four weeks. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

April at the library

DIY Challenge: Easy Key Fob

All month long — Creation Station — Ages 12+

Stop by the Creation Station any time we’re open during the month of April to make an easy key fob, perfect for helping you keep track of all your keys, dongles, doo-dads, Tamagotchis, and more! We provide the supplies and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity and the keys. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.

Take & Make Kit for Adults: Tiny Art

All month long — Front Desk — Adults

This month’s take and make kit for adults (available to pick up at the front desk) are more like a “take, make, and bring back” kit! Here’s your chance to show us your watercolor skills. Each free mini artist kit includes: 2x2″ canvas, watercolors, and paintbrush, along with a label to place on the back of your artwork so it will be returned to you.

Notes:

You do not just have to use the supplies in the kit! You may use your own paint and supplies if you’d like.

If you are wanting to display your piece at the library, please put your name and phone number on the label provided for you and

please place it on the back of your artwork.

Once you’ve finished your masterpiece, return it to the Library by Monday, April 18 to be part of the exhibit! The exhibit will run April 18th through May 20th. Pieces will be displayed in the cabinet next to the Circulation Desk. We will be limiting the number of kits that each patron can pick up, and these are sure to go quick, so grab yours soon. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Teen Take & Make: DIY Fidget Keychain

All month long — Teen Zone Desk — Grades 7-12

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to stop by the Library’s Teen Zone any time we’re open during the month of April to pick up their free take and make kit with all the supplies needed to make their own fidget keychain using paracord and hex nuts at home—the perfect keychain accessory for anyone who needs a way to burn nervous energy but is sick of traditional fidget spinners and bubble poppers. While supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

StoryTimes

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday

Join us every week at one of our 4 exciting StoryTimes for any age!

Tuesdays @ 10 AM: Our TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.

Wednesdays @ 10 AM: Reads & Rhymes is a storytime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

Thursdays @ 10 AM: Our moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

Saturdays @ 10 AM: Join us for a family-friendly StoryTime & Craft, where tiny readers will enjoy a read-aloud followed up by a craft inspired by that week’s reading theme.

Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Egg Gnomes

Starting Monday, April 4, while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this friendly Easter craft starting Monday, April 4th in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own egg gnomes at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Cricut Vinyl Cutter Intro & Demo

Monday, April 4 @ 4 PM — Creation Station — All ages

Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our Cricut. This workshop teaches you how to use the Cricut vinyl cutter! This course covers vinyl cutting basics and how to operate the Cricut Design Space software. This class is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Tween Monday: Bunny Slime

Monday, April 4 @ 4 PM — Crawford Room — Grades 4-6

Tweens are invited to join us at the Library on Monday, April 4th at 4 PM for this ooey-gooey afternoon Easter craft project. Students in grades 4-6 will be creating pastel- and spring-colored slime AND an adorable bunny jar to store it in—perfect for decorating and playing! All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Reading the West Book Club: “Rising from the Plains” by John Mcphee

Tuesday, April 5 @ 6 PM — Crawford Room

Join us on Tuesday, April 5th at 6 PM in the Crawford Room at the Library as we discuss the book “Rising from the Plains” by John Mcphee. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author continues his Annals of the Former World series about the geology of North America along the fortieth parallel with “Rising from the Plains”. This third volume presents another exciting geological excursion with an engaging account of life—past and present—in the high plains of Wyoming. Our Reading the West Book Club meets monthly to read and discuss books by Wyoming authors or about Wyoming history. Stop by the Library’s second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Wednesday Writers

Wednesday, April 6 @ 10 AM — Main Floor

The Natrona County Library’s monthly Wednesday Writers program meets the first Wednesday of every month. Open to all writers—from those just picking up a pencil through published authors—offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us on the main floor of the Library for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you’d like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Afterschool at the Library: Math Carnival

Wednesday, April 6 @ 4 PM — Crawford Room — Grades K-6

Do you like to count, add, subtract, and divide? Then sharpen your pencils and put on your thinking caps, because it’s time to put your math skills to the ultimate test! The Library is hosting a Math Carnival for kiddos in grades K–6 on Wednesday, April 6th at 4 PM, in partnership with Casper College and some of their education students. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Volunteer Reference Attorney Program w/ Equal Justice Wyoming

Thursday, April 7 — 2—4 PM — Barbara Bush Room

Need assistance with filling out legal forms? Have questions about the court system or how to navigate your case? Get free legal information from a Volunteer Reference Attorney. A volunteer attorney will be available from 2—4 PM for brief one-on-one visits with community members to provide instruction in filling out legal forms and navigating the court system. First come, first served—no appointment necessary. In partnership with Equal Justice Wyoming, Wyoming Access to Justice Commission, and Natrona County Library. Call 577-7323 or email wcla@courts.state.wy.us for more information or with any questions that you have.

Teen Writers: Harry Potter Story Cubes

Thursday, April 7 @ 4 PM — Teen Zone — Grades 7-12

“You’re a wizard, Harry!” Students in grades 7-12 are invited to join us for a very special Teen Writers program on Thursday, April 7th at 4 PM. We’ll be using Harry Potter Story Cubes to create new stories featuring your favorite witches and wizards, and attendees are invited to share their writing (if they want). This program will be held in the Teen Zone and all supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Leather Project: Bleed Knot Bracelets & Keychains

Friday, April 8 @ 9 AM — Creation Station — Adults — Registration required

Join us in the Creation Station to make cool leather bracelets (with snaps!) and keychains using a special “bleed knot” technique and the Library’s leatherworking equipment. Space is limited, so registration is required. There will be two sessions of this class throughout the month of April to accommodate more people—Friday, April 8th at 9 AM and Friday, April 29th at 1 PM. Please sign up for only 1 session. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Sewing Project: Needle Book

Friday, April 8 @ 2 PM — Creation Station — Registration required

Organize your stitchery! And do it in a way that makes it easy to carry along. Join us in the Creation Station for a sewing project where you’ll learn how to sew your very own needle book, perfect for keeping your hand sewing needles all in one portable place. This group crafting program is good for both beginners and more experienced sewers. All supplies are provided at no cost. Registration is required, as space is limited. Call 577-7323 for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Book sale at library

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns in April and is a very affordable source for great reading materials. All items will be sold at bargain prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. There is a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation. You will find a huge selection of books, media, music, puzzles and much more for children and adults.

The next sale will be held on April 7, 8 and 9. Appointments will be required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees. April 7 will feature an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. April 8 will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on Thursday and Friday will be two hours long and items purchased will be sold at regular prices. On April 9, there will be no admission charge for each one hour session and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.

To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select the sessions you want. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but reservations are required. Donations are accepted any time the library is open. Thanks to the generosity of our local communities, we continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. Cash, checks, and cards are accepted. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Change of date for ARTCORE recital

Nathan Baker’s ARTCORE recital is being changed from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m., at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. For more information, visit artcorewy.co

New exhibit at fort

Fort Caspar Museum has opened the exhibit “A View from Center Street,” a display of beautiful black-and-white images of Casper and its residents from the 1920s to the 1950s by local photographer Thomas Carrigen. It will be on view through May 8.

Carrigen was a well-known photographer and small businessman working in Casper from 1922 until the late 1950s. With his camera, he recorded the people of Casper as well as the city’s unique commercial and residential districts during the mid-20th century.

Fort Caspar Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Annual HAWG Ice Fishing Derby winners

First place — Seth Bursted, 6.53 RBT

Second place — Shawn O’Brian, 6.38 BRT

Third place — Beau Vreeland, 5.13 RBT

Fourth place — Shawn Reney, 4.92 BRT

Youth Division

First place — Marilyn Jenkins, 4.15 RBT

Second place — Gabriel Banister, 4.09 RBT

Third place — Aria Grant, 4.05RBT

Smallest Fish

Toby Porter, .27 RBT

Largest Walleye

Meredith Wagner, 2.28#

Events at the Science Zone

Join our special guest, Dr.Andrew Young from Casper College at The Science Zone for a STEM family Science Saturday activity on April 2. Dr. Young will have special filters to allow families to view the sun safely and will be on hand to answer questions. Bring the whole family to learn about sun facts, other astronomy topics, and about the Casper College astronomy department. Solar observing and other special activities will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (weather permitting). Participation in the solar viewing activity and visiting with Dr. Young is free and appropriate for all ages. Regular admission fees will be in effect to explore the rest of the museum floor.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

