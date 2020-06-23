Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, which includes the Rim and Lodgepole campgrounds and numerous recreation trails.

Muddy Mountain Road closes on an annual basis for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from the end of November through the beginning of June. Some areas of the road are still wet and the BLM is urging visitors to use caution when traveling on the mountain to prevent resource damage.

For more information, please call the BLM office at 261-7600.

Casper Comic Con in July

Casper Comic Con returns to the grounds of the Casper Events Center on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. Comics, cosplay, art and toys can all be found in one place. Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. There will be a costume contest, known as "cosplay," with prizes for first, second and third place in the Adult and Child categories. The Adult Cosplay Contest will be on Saturday evening. Child's Cosplay Contest is for ages 14 and under and will be held on Sunday afternoon. Additional character and prop appearances may be announced closer to the event.