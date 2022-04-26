Spring craft fair

Enjoy high quality handcrafted and unique items from your favorite vendors and many new ones! Items include home baked goods of all varieties from sweet to savory, hand sewn projects, specialty t-shirts, cups, decals, children’s books, essential oils, crystals, woodworking, pottery, art, photos and antiques. Color Street Nails, Pampered Chef, 31 Bags, Young Living, and Paparazzi Jewelry…. And much more

Summer sports opportunities

Keep your kids active this summer with sports opportunities at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming!

Youth ages 5-8 can register now for t-ball and coach pitch baseball. The season runs June 6 – July 29, 2022. Registration fee is $30 plus a $10 yearly Club membership. Register online by May 26 at bgccw.org/t-ball

Summer basketball is offered for youth in grades 6-12, as well as anyone over age 18. The season runs June 13-Aug. 12. Registration fee is $30, plus a $10 annual Club membership (for youth). Register by May 27 by visiting bgccw.org/summer-hoops-basketball

For more information, contact Jake Wilson at 234-2456 or email jwilson@bgccw.org.

Science Zone events

Bring the family to STEM night at The Science Zone every Tuesday! On May 3rd, we will be teaming up with the Casper College math and physics department to share an evening of family math activities. Family STEM nights create great opportunities for parents to interact with their children in a fun environment and to encourage positive attitudes about STEM subjects. Casper College faculty and students will be on hand to help guide guide the activities. If you have ever wondered how an abacus works, this is a the night to work it out! Among many other fun activities, families will get to learn how to use an abacus and you'll create your own to take home. Drop in to the Science Zone between 4:00 to 7:00, no registration is required and these activities are free!

Saturday Sun day is back!

Come to The Science Zone on Sat. May 7th from 11:00 - 1:00 for a fun SUN day! Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College will bring telescopes and filters to allow participants to safely view the sun. This is a free event and appropriate for all ages so bring the whole family! Participants will learn interesting facts about the sun and the Casper College astronomy department. All sun viewing activities are free. Saturdays are also a great time to spend the day exploring the many new exhibits on the museum floor. Admission to the museum is free for members and available for a small fee for non-members.

Softball registration open

Registrations are now bring taken for this season's Junior Olympic Girls Fastpitch program through the Casper Recreation Center. Leagues offered are 8U - 10U-12U and 14U. No experience is required.

Sign up now at the Casper Rec Center or on line at crlasports.com for $60.00 by May 8th. Teams will be formed then with practices starting mid May and games beginning May 23rd going through early July with weeknight play.

Now is the time to get involved in the fastpitch game with it is now a Wyoming sanctined high school sport.

For more information call Kirk Nelson, league coordinator, at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods, mornings, 235-6671 or Megan at the Casper Rec Center 235-8388. Sign up soon and get in on a summer of girls fastpitch fun!

Celebrity psychic at fort

The Fort Caspar Museum Association is thrilled to be hosting Travel Channel celebrity and psychic medium Sarah Lemos for a series of ticketed fundraising events in Casper. Her appearance at Fort Caspar Museum on May 5, 6, and 7 will be Lemos’ first paranormal investigation in Wyoming, and audience members will be able to participate in several of the planned activities.

At the age of five, Lemos began communicating with the dead, and these abilities have made her an important asset to many paranormal investigation teams around the world. She has appeared on several Travel Channel programs, such as “Portals to Hell,” “The Osbournes Want to Believe,” “Ghosts of Morgan City,” and most recently, “The Ghost Town Terror.”

Events with Lemos at Fort Caspar Museum include: “The History of Mediumship and Short Gallery Reading” on May 5; “Ghost Hunt of Fort Caspar and A Talk with Sarah” on May 6; and on May 7, “Sarah’s Mediumship Experiences” and “VIP Ghost Hunt with Sarah.” All events require tickets that are available online through Eventbrite—first come, first served—at eventbrite.com

For more details, please go to the FCMA’s website: fortcaspar.org.

Proceeds from these events will go towards the expansion project underway at Fort Caspar Museum, so your participation will help us “Build a Future for Casper’s Past.” FCMA is sincerely grateful to Sarah Lemos who is donating her time and expertise to help raise funds for the museum expansion.

For more information on these events, please go to fortcaspar.org. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Head Start accepting applications

Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. Head Start is a free, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.

Earth Day sale at fort

Earth Day is April 22 — it’s the day the world celebrates the marvels of our planet. Since Wyoming has some of earth’s most interesting and geologically diverse landscapes, why not get out and explore it with inspiration from some of the many guidebooks available in Fort Caspar Museum’s gift shop. Save 10% on our selection of guidebooks when you shop on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.

After shopping, pay a visit to the Museum, and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we will have “A View from Center Street: Photos of Casper by Tom Carrigen” and “A.J. Williamson Saddlery,” as well as our permanent display chronicling Central Wyoming history from pre-historic times to the present.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free. During the winter months through April, the Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

New exhibit at fort

Fort Caspar Museum has opened the exhibit “A View from Center Street,” a display of beautiful black-and-white images of Casper and its residents from the 1920s to the 1950s by local photographer Thomas Carrigen. It will be on view through May 8.

Carrigen was a well-known photographer and small businessman working in Casper from 1922 until the late 1950s. With his camera, he recorded the people of Casper as well as the city’s unique commercial and residential districts during the mid-20th century.

Fort Caspar Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Mitchell Tenpenny at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring country music star Mitchell Tenpenny to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Tenpenny will kick off the Wyoming’s Big Show concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Since the release of his debut single, “Drunk Me,” Mitchell Tenpenny has set new standards for breakout success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified, No. 1 hit was taken from his introductory album, Telling All My Secrets, and earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP in 2018. To date, “Drunk Me” has amassed nearly 490 million on-demand streams.

In the year that followed, the “winning” singer (the New York Times) was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video (“Drunk Me”) at the CMT Music Awards and saw his “Alcohol You Later” single certify gold. He also kicked off his first headlining concert series, the “Anything She Says Tour,” with labelmates and award-winning duo Seaforth who joined as support and were also featured on the gold-selling song, “Anything She Says.”

During 2020’s pandemic, Mitchell delivered four songs to his fans including “Can’t Go To Church,” “Here,” his cover of “Someone You Loved,” and “Broken Up, as well as releasing the Neon Christmas EP for the holidays.

Regarding his upcoming EP Mitchell says “I spent all of my time during the pandemic writing songs. I always write about my interactions with people or interactions my co-writers are having. But during the long quarantine time and being off the road, I had to channel my past and allow myself to bring out some of my vulnerabilities. I think this EP includes some of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

Tuesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Little River Band for Wednesday, August 3rd and have more concert announcements coming up for 2022. Watch for announcements every Thursday for the next three weeks. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Little River Band at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the classic rock band, Little River Band to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Little River Band will play on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world.” The current lineup of LRB takes that accolade to heart each and every time they perform.

Through the ’70’s and ’80’s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

Worldwide album and CD sales now top 30 million. And in 1982 LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years – In fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable plateau! According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million air plays on American radio, and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million air plays.

Bringing their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits, each show creates new memories for the audience. The band enjoys watching their fans fall in love with the songs all over again as they are swept up by the show’s powerful performance and the volume of hits from LRB’s history.

With over 100 dates scheduled or being scheduled for their 2021-22 tour, Little River Band is hotter than ever – selling out shows and making music from coast to coast – continuing their legacy of being “the best singing band in the world.”

Little River Band’s current lineup includes Wayne Nelson on Lead Vocals/Bass, Chris Marion with Keyboards/Vocals, Rich Herring as Lead Guitar/Vocals, Ryan Ricks on Drums/Percussion and Vocals and Colin Whinnery with Guitar/Lead Vocal.

Wednesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Kelly’s Convenience Centers with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex is just beginning their concert announcements for 2022. Watch for announcements every Thursday for the next four weeks. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

April at the library

DIY Challenge: Easy Key Fob

All month long — Creation Station — Ages 12+

Stop by the Creation Station any time we’re open during the month of April to make an easy key fob, perfect for helping you keep track of all your keys, dongles, doo-dads, Tamagotchis, and more! We provide the supplies and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity and the keys. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.

Take & Make Kit for Adults: Tiny Art

All month long — Front Desk — Adults

This month’s take and make kit for adults (available to pick up at the front desk) are more like a “take, make, and bring back” kit! Here’s your chance to show us your watercolor skills. Each free mini artist kit includes: 2x2″ canvas, watercolors, and paintbrush, along with a label to place on the back of your artwork so it will be returned to you.

Notes:

You do not just have to use the supplies in the kit! You may use your own paint and supplies if you’d like.

If you are wanting to display your piece at the library, please put your name and phone number on the label provided for you and

please place it on the back of your artwork.

The exhibit will run April 18 through May 20. Pieces will be displayed in the cabinet next to the Circulation Desk. We will be limiting the number of kits that each patron can pick up, and these are sure to go quick, so grab yours soon. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Teen Take & Make: DIY Fidget Keychain

All month long — Teen Zone Desk — Grades 7-12

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to stop by the Library’s Teen Zone any time we’re open during the month of April to pick up their free take and make kit with all the supplies needed to make their own fidget keychain using paracord and hex nuts at home—the perfect keychain accessory for anyone who needs a way to burn nervous energy but is sick of traditional fidget spinners and bubble poppers. While supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

StoryTimes

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday

Join us every week at one of our 4 exciting StoryTimes for any age!

Tuesdays @ 10 AM: Our TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.

Wednesdays @ 10 AM: Reads & Rhymes is a storytime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

Thursdays @ 10 AM: Our moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

Saturdays @ 10 AM: Join us for a family-friendly StoryTime & Craft, where tiny readers will enjoy a read-aloud followed up by a craft inspired by that week’s reading theme.

Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Egg Gnomes

Starting Monday, April 4, while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this friendly Easter craft starting Monday, April 4 in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own egg gnomes at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Bunny Silhouette Art

Starting Monday, April 11 while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this colorful Easter craft starting Monday, April 11th in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own bunny silhouette art at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Hanging Cherry Blossom Tree

Starting Monday, April 25 while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this blooming springtime craft starting Monday, April 25th in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own hanging cherry blossom tree at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Afterschool at the Library: Fort Night!

Wednesday, April 27 @ 4 PM | Crawford Room | Grades K-6

Join us for a hands-on, technology-free afternoon at the Library. Kiddos in grades K-6 will be putting their engineering skills to the test as they build forts! Will you go for a cozy cabin, a fortified castle, or an out-of-this world spaceship? Let your imagination run wild while sparing your parents' couch cushions. "Fort Night" will be held on Wednesday, April 27th at 4 PM, and all supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Light Pollution, presented by Alan Corey

Wednesday, April 27 @ 6 PM | Crawford Room

Join us for a special presentation by Alan Corey as he debunks misconceptions about lighting and how to light your path more efficiently. The "Light Pollution" program will be held at the Library on Wednesday, April 27th at 6 PM. Corey is the president of the Central Wyoming Astronomical Society in Casper.

We live in a world of perpetual artificial light and it is causing big problems with human health, wildlife, and the environment. We call this artificial light "light pollution" and it is widely seen as a result of industrial civilization, but it doesn't have to be. Artificial light is wreaking havoc on the natural body rhythms of both humans and wildlife and it affects the physiological processes in nearly every lifeform on Earth. This discussion will focus on what light pollution is, what forms it takes, where it comes from, and what we can do to lessen our impact. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Glowforge Project: Spring Flowers

Thursday, April 28 @ 12 PM | Creation Station | Adults | Registration required

Learn how to scan a flower design into the Glowforge and then cut it into multiple layers to create a 3D effect. For an added touch, you can also decorate your flower to give it a colorful, spring look! Join us in the Creation Station for this springtime craft project using our laser etcher and cutter. Space is limited, so registration is required. We will be offering 3 sessions throughout the month to accommodate more people - Monday, April 18th @ 12 PM, Wednesday, April 20th @ 3 PM, and Thursday, April 28th at 12 PM. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

4Teens@4: Game Night!

Thursday, April 28 @ 4 PM | Teen Zone | Grades 7-12

Students in grades 7-12 are invited to join us for a laugh-out-loud game night for teens on Thursday, April 24th at 4 PM. We'll be playing all sorts of board games in the Teen Zone. Come and play awesome games like Avocado Smash, Fortnite Monopoly, Star Wars Sorry!, Avengers Uno, Harry Potter Dobble Card Game, The Oregon Trail Card Game and more -- there's bound to be a game that sparks your competitive (but friendly!) spirit. Bring your friends - the more, the merrier! For grades 7-12. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Leather Project: Bleed Knot Bracelets & Keychains

Friday, April 29 @ 1 PM | Creation Station | Adults | Registration required

Join us in the Creation Station to make cool leather bracelets (with snaps!) and keychains using a special "bleed knot" technique and the Library’s leatherworking equipment. Space is limited, so registration is required. There will be two sessions of this class throughout the month of April to accommodate more people - Friday, April 8th at 9 AM and Friday, April 29th at 1 PM. Please sign up for only 1 session. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Junk Journaling 101: Work Session

Saturday, April 30 @ 2 PM | Crawford Room | Registration required

Junk journals are made with mostly a mix of found and recycled materials; but how the journal is used and the purpose of the junk journal itself will vary greatly from person to person! Many are used as a way to collect and record memories, thoughts, ideas, and inspiration. At this Junk Journaling 101 open work session on Saturday, April 30th from 2-4 PM, participants will be able to collaborate, create, and review everything we've taught in our junk journaling series so far. Please bring your current junk journal project and we will work on them together, as well as go over a review of tips, tricks, and strategies for making the most out of what you have. This class will build off of previous classes, but beginners are welcome and encouraged to attend. Space will be limited, so sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

