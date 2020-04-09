Want more? Join staff microbiologist Dr. Kelsey Phillips for hands-on experiments in the life sciences. In this "Talk with the Doc" series, they will be posting video lessons every Tuesday and Thursday through April 2 (or longer if it's needed!). These lessons will be partnered with 'take-home bags' which will include most needed supplies. Videos will be posted on Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Participants will be encourage to share their results in the comments. Dr. Phillips will offer guidance and feedback to families as they complete scientific investigations at home. Take-home bags will be ready to pick up starting Monday morning. Most necessary supplies for the five upcoming lessons will be in the bags (provided with generous funding from the Rotary Club). There is no charge but they ask that you order your bag in advance then send a text when you are in the parking lot and they will bring a bag to you.