Town Crier | Family Stuff

The Avengers will play for dancing and listening pleasure at the Eagles Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday, January 11. Admission is $6 for 15 years old or older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Come one, come all.

UU sets services, events

On January 12, Cindy Wright will present “Scientific and Metaphorical Power Concepts. ”We will explore what power is, how it can be transformed, and optimization. We will also discuss awareness of our personal power. On January 19th Laura Gossman will present “Remembering Viola Liuzzo.” UU civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo answered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to Selma to march for voting rights, and was killed by KKK members on March 25, 1965. What does her story teach us about racism and sexism in America? The Annual Burning Bowl service will be held January 26. This ritual bids farewell to the old year, and welcomes the new, reflecting on and releasing the elements of our lives that no longer serve our highest good. We look forward, creating goals that will advance our journey in the coming year. A portion of the service will be conducted outside. Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto service leaders. On February 2, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the monthly worship theme, “Change.” This is a “Share the Plate” Sunday benefiting Casper’s 12-24 Club.