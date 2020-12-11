Family Stuff
Night at the Museums virtual trivia contest
Support your Casper museums by participating in the first "Night at the Museums" virtual trivia series on Dec. 29, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The sponsor museums for December's trivia evening are the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the Science Zone and the Bishop House. We will be joined by a guest museum, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.
Participation is simple. Gather a team (families, businesses, friends, etc.). Teams can get together in person (Covid safe households) or virtually. Register your team at www.thesciencezone.org. ANY donation will give you access to the link. Get ready to test your trivia knowledge while supporting these museums.
Registration and donations can be taken care of through the Science Zone Web page (www.thesciencezone.org). Donations will be split between the sponsor museums. This will be a recurring event and will include multiple museums. Join now, get to know your museums, and start accumulating points for the Trivia Trophy.
The Great Conjunction Planet Party
The solstice event of a lifetime will take place on Monday Dec. 21. Be witness to the nearest visible convergence of Saturn and Jupiter since 1623. The Science Zone wants to encourage Covid safe viewing of this extraordinary event. Although this will be visible from the naked eye, the Science Zone, along Dan Cooper, is inviting the public to view this event through high powered telescopes. Load up your family, bring your binoculars, a thermos of hot chocolate and join in this Covid safe activity! (Masks will be required even though this is an outdoor event.) Viewing will take place between 5 and 6:30 p.m., at the Labyrinth area near Amoco Park.
Art2Go kits from the Nic
The Nic offers Art2Go kits inspired by the contemporary culture and museum’s exhibitions. Students will work on basic art concepts and art skills, practice self-expression, and enhance art appreciation. Each kit includes everything your child needs to complete the art project. The prices vary depending on the project from $8 to $15. For more information, email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Vintage paper crafts for hands-on history
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be virtual on Zoom. However, they still have a hands-on component: each class comes with a free bag or box of items to use while you learn. This month's class is "Holiday Paper Crafts."
Join us online Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. for some creative messy fun making vintage paper crafts for the holidays. Interpreters will guide students through the process of decorating holiday cards with stamps made out of potatoes. Then we will concoct "pioneer paste" that we will use to glue paper Christmas decorations. (Parental assistance is requested for younger children during the cutting portion of the potato project.)
If you would like participate in this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online.
The first 25 local families to sign up before Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m., will receive a free bag of crafting supplies to make the pioneer holiday cards and paper crafts. The bags will be delivered contact free to homes on Dec. 17. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available that day.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so that we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the crafting kit is Dec. 16, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. While Hands-on History Club classes are geared toward children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) must be supervised by an adult. Contact Stacey Moore at the National Historic Trails Center at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
Artcore events canceled
Two shows produced by Artcore and set for December have been canceled, in light of the governor's newest size limits on indoor events. Both the Face Vocal Band from Boulder, Colorado and Casper native and vocalist Matt Stairs concerts are canceled
An antique Christmas at Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home’s newly restored front porch is beautifully decorated for the holidays and the home’s elves have been busy on the interior. There are trees, toys, and antique seasonal decorations adorning the rooms from living room to attic to tantalize the eyes and bring memories to life. The Historic Bishop Home, Casper’s only historic house museum, is open for touring on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 818 East 2nd Street and has parking in the back off Lincoln Street. A minimum donation of $2.00 per person is requested. One of the elves rumored that Santa dropped some Christmas trinkets for our 12 and under patrons. Please join us with your Christmas mask for a memorable family experience. For additional information, visit our Facebook page, or www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235- 5277. Season greetings to all for a safe and healthy holiday. As a reminder, the home is adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and procedures.
Two local photo exhibits
The Casper Photography Association is having two photography exhibits in December. One is at Art 321, 321 W. Midwest Ave. The other exhibit is at the Natrona County Library, 307 E. 2nd St.
With both exhibits, members want to share their art and honor the association’s 40th anniversary. Originally, J.C. Schuetz was the president. Bruce McGirr VP, Noreene Rodgers was secretary. Donna Davis was the treasurer. Martin Russell was the sponsor.
Current members involved in both exhibits vary in experience from beginner to intermediate to advanced. There is a wide range of photography for your viewing and purchase enjoyment.
The purpose of the Casper Photography Association is to further members’ knowledge and enjoyment of photography by sharing important concepts, new developments and personal experiences and by encouraging participation in group photographic activities.
The association meets the first Monday of the month unless that Monday falls on a holiday, then it will be the following Monday.
Meeting time is 7:15 p.m. Location is the Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road, come in the back door. The Casper Photography Association is not affiliated with the Adventist Church but members appreciate the meeting space.
The association has not been meeting during the pandemic. They hope to begin meeting again after the first of the year and there will be a notice in the newspaper.
Please enjoy these two local exhibits and wear your mask.
Art Club monthly at Nic
Children in first through fifth grades can enjoy monthly Art Club at the Nic on the second Saturday of every month, September through May from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $5 (members) and $10 (not-yet-member). Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage, and 3-D design. Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Pre-registration is required.
Art Studio at Nic
Children in 6th through 10th grades can enjoy Art Studio at the Nic on the first and third Saturdays of the month, September through May, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $15 (member), $25 (non-yet-member) per student/per class. Discover, question, and solve problems as you create and interact with art in the museum exhibitions and collections. Learn skills and techniques in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. All skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is required.
Private lessons/small groups at Nic
The NIC offers private art instruction and small group classes tailored to your students’ needs. Students of all group ages (2+) and abilities are welcome. Schedule one lesson (1hour) or multiple classes session. For more information, please email zgallegos@thenic.org.
UU online services
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend services and other online events.
On Dec. 13, Reverend Leslie Kee will continue on the December theme of “Well-being,” and on Dec. 20 Karon Windle and Megan Jessup will present “The Ways We Unplug for Finding Balance.”
On Dec. 24, at 7 p.m., Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a special online Christmas Eve service featuring the music of the season.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
All library patrons must wear masks at all times
The Natrona County Library is now requiring that all visitors to the library wear proper face coverings for the duration of their visit. Individuals not in compliance will be asked to leave the premises.
As of November 10, the Natrona County Library Board of Directors voted to adopt Natrona County Resolution 61-20 creating a face covering requirement in certain county buildings, which now includes the library.
Adoption of this mandate is in addition to existing safety measures already in place for library staff and patrons. If a patron is not wearing a mask when they come in the building, they will be offered one by a library staff member. If they refuse to wear a mask, they will not be allowed to enter further. Similarly, if a patron takes off their mask while inside the Library, they will be asked to leave.
The library recognizes that not all of their patrons will elect to follow recommended mask guidelines. Patrons who choose to not come to the library while the mask mandate is in place can access a robust online collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital research materials, and more on natronacountylibrary.org. Once Natrona County Resolution 61-20 is lifted, the Library will follow suit and no longer require face coverings.
Enjoy park lights; no event this year
It’s not Christmastime in Casper until Conwell Park glimmers with the light of thousands of bulbs illuminating nearly every tree. The City of Casper Parks Department has prepared the park for its annual transformation into “Holiday Square” and is excited to flip the switch.
The lights will run every evening until New Year’s Day. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.
Keep Casper Beautiful will not be hosting a lighting event this year. “We look forward to hosting a big Holiday Square lighting event in 2021 and instead, invite families to visit the park on their own to enjoy the magic of the holiday season” said Keep Casper Beautiful Coordinator Beth Andress. “Our sponsors, and our partners, the Angels Cancer Care Program and Wyoming Medical Center, look forward to sharing holiday joy with everyone next year,” she said.
Conwell Park is located between Second and First, and Conwell and Washington streets, directly across from Wyoming Medical Center.
No Holiday on Homestead; several things to do at trails
The Bureau of Land Management has opted to not hold the yearly Holiday on the Homestead event at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center (NHTIC), due to safety concerns caused by the Coronavirus.
The local Casper event, which is traditionally held on the second weekend of December, is a historically well attended event with more than 1,000 people attending in 2019, however, because of the continuing COVID concerns across the state, the event will not happen as planned this year but anticipates returning in 2021.
"We are saddened to announce that we will not be holding this cherished annual event," said Katy Kuhnel, acting NHTIC director. "However, the safety of the public is a paramount concern for us, and we could not in good conscience hold a large public event where we could not totally ensure the safety of those attending. With that said, we are still open to the public and will be having some unique exhibits and opportunities and encourage the public to come visit us."
The NHTIC staff and volunteers have put together "take-home" craft kits for kids and adults interested in creating a traditional Pioneer rag doll, corn husk doll, or a fun trail-themed family board game. Craft kits will be available at the NHTIC Information Desk until Dec. 12. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) will host a model train show at the NHTIC in December. Visitors are invited to view model trains that represent coal-powered trains and diesel locomotives. Trains played a vital role in the settlement of the American West, as powerful locomotives gradually replaced covered wagons. Volunteers will be on-site to provide interpretive presentations about the train exhibits most weekends in December.
Additionally, the National Historic Trails Center Foundation is encouraging visitors in the month of December to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, a local non-profit. Needed items include peanut butter, fruit cups, cereal boxes, ramen noodles, and granola bars. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is an independently run organization founded on the idea that a local solution to hunger is possible.
The BLM encourages all who visit the trail center to be safety minded by wearing a face mask and ensuring social distancing from other attending groups of people. As a reminder, if you are feeling unwell, or exhibiting signs of sickness, we ask that you do not visit until you are feeling better.
For more information about the NHTIC, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-cente
Texas Gypsies perform Jan. 28
The Award-Winning Texas Gypsies’ Roaring 20’s show will be performed at 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 28, 2021, at Restoration Church. This is an ARTCORE presentation. The show will take you back to the fun and carefree times of the 1920’s. They will be playing and singing hit songs from that era such as Ain’t She Sweet, The Charleston, 5ft 2, along with new original music written to authentically sound like it was from that period. For the last 10 years they have successfully performed this popular show throughout the USA and as far away as Dubai with great success. In fact, many audiences opt to attend the show dressed up in 1920’s costumes by donning sparkly flapper dresses, spats, handle bar mustaches, zoot suits and even 20’s swimwear top create a fun 1920’s Great Gatsby era time. The audience is welcome to wear period costumes if they choose.
Preschool Picassos
Preschool Picassos for ages 2 to 5 will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Wednesdays to Dec. 16. Fees: $30 (members) and $55 (not-yet-member) per child/adult duo for each six-class session. Drop-in fee: $10 per class per child/adult duo. Learn art concepts through process art and exploration of different art materials, while enhancing creative expression, and strengthen problem solving fine motor skills.
Home school art
Home school art is offered at the Nicolaysen Art Museum Wednesdays to Dec. 16. Ages: K to 3rd grades is 1 to 2 p.m.; 4th to 8th grades is 2 to 3 p.m. Fees: $40 (members) and $65 (not-yet-member) per child for each six-class session. Drop-in fee: $10 per class per student. Build skills and learn about different art media in a fun and engaging environment. Our multidisciplinary, curriculum-based classes focus on art styles, concepts behind the art and personal interpretation, while enhancing students’ individual techniques.
NCPL hours
The Natrona County Public Library is currently open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Masks are required of all patrons throughout the entire visit.
Winter hours at fort
Fort Caspar Museum has switched to its winter hours, including the seasonal closure of the fort buildings. From October through April, the fort buildings are locked, but the museum remains open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Also at this time, admission prices are cut in half: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free.
Guidelines remain in place to protect the health of visitors and staff such as extra cleaning and requesting face coverings and social distancing. An hour each morning from 9 to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as current exhibits and special programs, please see the website or call the museum.
Reach the museum at 235-8462.
No fines for library
The Natrona County Library is clearing late fines from patron records. No questions asked. You are now fabulously fine-free.
“Fine-free” means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials; however, the library will continue to recoup expenses related to lost and/or damaged items.
Of course, going fine-free doesn’t mean that you don’t have to bring your books back to the library. Items will still have a due date, and materials will be automatically renewed up two times if there are no holds. The library will continue to send out notices to remind patrons to bring their items back, and if an item is not returned or is returned damaged patron will be asked to pay for the item(s).
This change is in keeping with the library’s mission to advocate for literacy, education and a thriving community, and aligns with the goal of providing free and equitable access to everyone.
Children's Chorale snags prestigious invite
The Casper Children's Chorale has been selected as one of 24 choirs to perform at the National American Choral Directors Conference in Dallas, Texas, from March 17 to 20, 2021. Director Marcia Patton thinks this is the only Wyoming choir to ever receive the invitation, other than 2005 when the chorale was also selected. The 24 choirs chosen for the national convention represent a wide range, including community, church, collegiate, public school, elementary, middle school and high school. The selection process included recordings from the last three years of concerts.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Birthday pARTy at the Nic
Come celebrate your birthday at the Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12) or Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Foreigner rescheduled to April
The Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to April 14, 2021 at the Casper Events Center. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions.
Nelly postponed to 2021
Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center and Brava Enterprise regret to announce that the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring Nelly with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Boane, scheduled for October 30, 2020, has been postponed to October 30, 2021.
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase beginning on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9 a.m., through October 30, 2020 at 10 p.m. Refunds will no longer be available after October 30, 2020. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund on your purchase.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
