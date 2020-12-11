The first 25 local families to sign up before Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m., will receive a free bag of crafting supplies to make the pioneer holiday cards and paper crafts. The bags will be delivered contact free to homes on Dec. 17. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available that day.)

Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so that we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the crafting kit is Dec. 16, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. While Hands-on History Club classes are geared toward children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) must be supervised by an adult. Contact Stacey Moore at the National Historic Trails Center at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.

Artcore events canceled

Two shows produced by Artcore and set for December have been canceled, in light of the governor's newest size limits on indoor events. Both the Face Vocal Band from Boulder, Colorado and Casper native and vocalist Matt Stairs concerts are canceled

An antique Christmas at Bishop Home