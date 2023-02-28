Youth volleyball at Boys & Girls Club

Sign up now for youth volleyball at the Club! This is a co-ed league for youth in grades 3-10 that teaches the fundamentals of the sports and helps youth improve their skills.

Practices and/or games will be held twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Fridays at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Main Branch (1701 East K Street, Casper). The season runs April 3—May 2. Registration fee is $35 with a $10 yearly Club membership. Registration deadline is March 17.

Kiwanis Club pancake festival

The Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Festival is returning March 11, and tickets are now on sale for the fundraiser that supports programs serving children throughout Casper.

All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage and a variety of breakfast beverages will be available at the Casper College cafeteria from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $8 for adults. Admission is free for children three and under.

Kiwanis Club member Mike Keim said 100% of the money raised at the Pancake Festival will go to the club’s various programs throughout the year, most of which are aimed at helping area children.

Read for Kids is one of the local Kiwanis programs. Throughout the school year, three to four books are purchased for all public school district preschoolers and read to them by Kiwanis members. Additionally, Coats for Kids collects, cleans and distributes coats to needy families, primarily through the Salvation Army.

The group also provides Casper College with scholarships for high schoolers involved with the group or other service activities, sponsors camps for underprivileged youth, and works with the Self-Help Center and other programs helping families escape violence.

Notable projects in the community include the handicap-accessible Ability Playground at Wells Park in North Casper and the bench and gazebo overlooking the river on the Platte River Trails System.

Tickets for the Pancake Festival can be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member or by calling 307-363-1423. Keim said tickets can also be purchased at the door.

“It’s a good time,” Keim said. “It’s a chance to see your friends, enjoy some good food and support children throughout Casper.”

February at the Casper Ice Arena

February is an eventful month at the Casper Ice Arena. The youth associations, Casper Figure Skating Club and Casper Amateur Hockey Club will host statewide events bringing visitors to Casper. The ice arena will offer 5-weeks of ice-skating lessons, an adult hockey tournament, Public Skating, and more.

The Casper Ice Arena will offer multiple opportunities for kids to learn how to skate. Ice skating lessons started on Monday, Feb. 13. The Casper Ice Arena coaches are dedicated, enthusiastic, and experts committed to teaching the fundamentals of ice skating. The 5-week course will include skill-progression practices and a family-fun event during the last class. All ages and ability levels are welcome to register on ActiveCasper.com or contact the rink at (307) 235-8484.

The Casper Amateur Hockey Club will host 12-Under and 14-Under State Finals at the rink. A round-robin 12-Under tournament began on Friday, Feb. 24. The 14-Under tournament will start on Friday, March 3. The Casper Oilers have positioned themselves as a formidable opponent within these age divisions. For more information about youth hockey, contact the Casper Oilers at CasperHockey.com.

For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating, Stick & Puck, and Open Figure Skating throughout the month of February, please call (307) 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

Pecans for sale

Ft. Casper Chapter #4 Order of the Eastern Star is selling FRESH Georgia pecans. 1 lb bag large halves $12.50. 1 lb bag large pieces $12.50. Contact Shirley @ 234-6022 if you are interested in purchasing pecans.

Rural art exhibit at Fort Caspar

Three cartoonists find humor in the difficulties of rural life.

Visit Fort Caspar Museum for a bit of humor this winter: the Museum is hosting the exhibit “Rural Images: The Cartoon Art of J.R. Williams, Ace Reid, and Jerry Palen.” Together, the works of these three artists offer a humorous, insightful, and poignant look into American agricultural life. On loan from the American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming, the exhibit will be on view through March 25.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

‘Story Time with Seymour’ at Trails Center

Join the Bureau of Land Management’s mascot, Seymour Antelope, for stories and snacks this winter at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper.

“Storytime with Seymour” sessions began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. “Storytime with Seymour” will continue each month with future sessions scheduled for March 29 at 10 a.m.

Children and families are invited to join Seymour inside and around the Trails Center’s tipi as volunteers share Native American legends and stories. Snacks will be provided for youth participants. For news on future programs and events at the Trails Center, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter, or visit the Trails Center’s website at https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.

For more information, please call the Trails Center at 307-261-7700.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST. 1501 N Poplar St., Casper, WY 82601. Admission is Free.

Science Zone spring break camp

Join us for The Science Zone’s seasonal science camps during spring break! On March 28, 29 and 30 we will hold three days of camps—sign up for one, two, or all three days! We will have a different focus and different activities for each day. All camps run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Camps are $60/day. There is a multi-child family discount as well as a discount for signing up for all three days.

On March 28, spend the day with us on Casper Mountain for our long awaited seasonal science mountain day camp. Come explore and experiment in the beautiful nature of our own backyard! Begin your day learning the science of the season featuring snow and water experiments, animal tracking, plant identification, and more! We’ll then put our survival skills to the test as we experiment with different ways to adapt to the changing weather. We’ll test different snow sports and equipment including snowshoeing and end the day with cooking around a campfire!

On Wednesday March 29 our camp will be “Look at you Grow”! Spring is the perfect season to explore the science of growing! Everything grows from you, to me, to the plants and the trees! We’ll experiment with growing our own plants and crystals and take a scientific look at our own bodies! This camp will feature indoor and outdoor components. Students will be encouraged to take home their experiments to continue growing at home!

On Thursday, March 30 in our “Care of Magical Creatures” we explore the world of our magical animals! While it is true that our animals aren’t actually magical, they are amazing creatures! Join our Animal Education and Care Specialist team to learn about how we care for the animals at The Science Zone.

Take a backstage look at our care area and practice care and feeding techniques. You’ll get to meet and touch some of our favorite creatures while you learn about their habitats and what we can do to protect them! Register at thesciencezone.org.

Science Zone events

Family STEAM nights

Every Thursday we will provide STEM enrichment activities that encourage family participation. There will be fun hands-on activities for families of all ages! The Science Zone museum floor will be staying open late during Family Stem nights to allow families time to visit our exhibit space while visiting us. There’s something for everyone! This is a drop in activity. There is no need to pre-register and stay for a little or as much time as you have. Family STEAM activities are free. (Occasionally we’ll have small supply fees) Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, the Tonkin Foundation and by the people of ServeWyoming. Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Science Fever

Friday, March 10 from 10 to 11 a.m., it’s a clue based crime scene! Help us solve our mystery crime by using investigative tools such as fingerprints, fiber analysis, and more! Please register through Sawyer.comusing the “Register Here” link found in the event details box on our sebsite, thesciencezone.org. This is for K-8 graders at The Science Zone 222 East Collins Drive. Price is $10/child. Please note: SFF is subject to change and/or cancellation. Latest updates will be mentioned on our website and social media.

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.