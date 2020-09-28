Family Stuff
UW hosts meet and greet Wednesday
Students will learn more about the University of Wyoming, UW alumni will connect with their alma mater, and members of the public will find out more about UW’s presence in Natrona County during a “The World Needs More Cowboys,” celebration from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at David Street Station.
Free appetizers and beverages will be served. State guidelines to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission will be followed.
New UW president Ed Seidel will be in attendance and speak during a brief program at the celebration, highlighting the university’s efforts to boost entrepreneurism and the state’s economy, among other topics.
Jeff Linder, the head coach of UW’s men’s basketball team, will speak as well.
They will be joined by current UW students from Casper -- Kendra Brutsman, Mackenzie Chadderdon and Ben Radosevich -- who will discuss their experiences at the state’s university. UW-Casper student Caitlyn Edwards and UW-Casper Dean Brent Pickett will offer a few remarks.
Free UW-branded giveaway items will be available, including T-shirts to the first 50 high school students.
Additionally, UW alumna Marci Bramlet, a partner in the law firm of Robinson Stelting Welch Bramlet LLC, will talk about how UW helped advance her career and prepare her for her role in the community -- and what it means to her to be a UW Cowboy.
“It’s clear that our marketing tagline, ‘The World Needs More Cowboys,’ has connected virtually with people across Wyoming. These events are about making that connection even stronger through face-to-face interaction,” said Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for marketing and communications.
Seidel began service as the university’s 28th president July 1. Before coming to UW, he was the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System. He received his Ph.D. in relativistic astrophysics from Yale University, earned a master’s degree in physics at the University of Pennsylvania, and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from the College of William and Mary.
Annual cemetery tour set
Casper Theater Company will once again host the annual Highland Cemetery tour with all new personas of people who made a difference in Casper. The cemetery tour will feature seven actors portraying Casper citizens at their grave sites. Each actor will be dressed in period clothing, telling the life story of the person buried beside them. All COVID precautions will be adhered to, and all cemetery rules and regulations will be observed for respect for those buried in the cemetery. This year’s personalities will include Edna Kimball Wilkins, Lucy Morrison, and Verda James, among others. Tickets for the October 23-24 cemetery tour are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and at the Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center, for $25. This year’s season ticket at $75 includes this educational and informational cemetery tour, and can be purchased online as well. The tour will take about an hour and a half, and again is led by Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard. You will hear about the cemetery history, grave markings and symbols. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a camera because pictures are allowed. Ticket holders will meet at the parking lot on Conwell across from Highland Cemetery at 6:45 p.m. If you would like more information, please call 267-7243. This tour sells out fast, due to the COVID-restricted numbers, so buy your tickets early. If you would like to buy a season ticket and don’t do online, please let us know, and we can deliver them to you.
Foreigner rescheduled again to April
The Foreigner concert scheduled for October 22, 2020 has been rescheduled to April 14, 2021 at the Casper Events Center. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions.
NCPL starts fall hours
The Natrona County Public Library has begun its fall hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Smithsonian exhibit at Bishop Home
The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and The National Portrait Gallery present "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence," a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured women's voting rights in the U.S. Continuing the Year of the Women, the Historic Bishop Home is pleased to showcase this wonderful poster exhibit that traces the 80 year history of Women’s Suffrage Movement. The fight for the right for women to vote began in the mid-1800’s and reached a major milestone on 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The poster exhibit traces the movement from the beginning to 1965 passage of Voting Rights Act. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, we are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-527
Edible Book Fest Oct. 3
The Friends of the Library host the annual Edible Book Fest on Saturday, October 3, with categories from 8 and under through professional/commercial and many in between.
Create an edible work of art inspired by your favorite book or other. Creations can be from the title, characters, plot or author.
Entries may be made from anything that is edible as long as it can be displayed for a few hours without melting or spoiling.
Bring your book for display or borrow a library copy.
All members of the community are welcome to participate.
Deliver entries on October 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the NCPL lobby. Public viewing and judging takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Awards will be presented at noon. Creators need not be present to win.
For more information or to register, email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Trick or Treat Trail moves to CEC
The Science Zone and Spectra Venue Management are pleased to team up to present the 2020 Trick or Treat Trail at the Casper Events Center from 2 to 7 p.m., on October 31. Admission to the event is free.
The Trick-or-Treat Trail features 28 decorated vendor booths. The Science Zone provides two tons of candy and each vendor delivers it to trick-or-treaters using COVID-appropriate methods. The Idea Lab, an afterschool program for middle and high school students at The Science Zone, has designed and built a trebuchet by which they will “chunk pumpkins.”
The first hour of the event, from 2 to 3 p.m. is for our guests with special needs.
In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, event organizers have instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including screening, air handling, one-way traffic, spacing, limited admission and sanitizing.
All employees, vendors, show personnel, and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand to hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so. The Casper Events Center’s HVAC system has the ability to cycle air six times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air. Entrances, aisle ways, concourses, and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic. Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees. Vendor booths will have minimum of 6 feet in between booth spaces. Attendance will be monitored to assure we do not surpass current capacity guidelines. Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.
No fines for library
The Natrona County Library is clearing late fines from patron records. No questions asked. You are now fabulously fine-free.
“Fine-free” means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials; however, the library will continue to recoup expenses related to lost and/or damaged items.
Of course, going fine-free doesn’t mean that you don’t have to bring your books back to the library. Items will still have a due date, and materials will be automatically renewed up two times if there are no holds. The library will continue to send out notices to remind patrons to bring their items back, and if an item is not returned or is returned damaged patron will be asked to pay for the item(s).
This change is in keeping with the library’s mission to advocate for literacy, education and a thriving community, and aligns with the goal of providing free and equitable access to everyone.
Church postpones centennial celebration
August 15, 2020, marked the 100-year anniversary of the dedication of Saint Anthony of Padua’s church building in Casper.
The origins of the church date back to 1888 when a young couple moved to Casper and had to have their baby baptized in Nebraska since there was no Catholic church in Casper. The couple then forged a friendship with the priest, who started traveling to Casper for an occasional Mass.
In 1897, a group of Catholic women got together and laid out a plan for the building of a church. The bishop approved the project, and a wooden church was built in 1898. The Catholic population in Casper grew steadily, and by 1915, it was clear there was a need for a bigger church. Plans for the new church were drawn, and consequently, St. Anthony's Church, as it is known today, was built in downtown Casper.
This year's anticipated centennial celebration is postponed until next summer.
See the website for Mass times at stanthonyscasper.org.
Fort open every day
Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been canceled; however, they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.
While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Children's Chorale snags prestigious invite
The Casper Children's Chorale has been selected as one of 24 choirs to perform at the National American Choral Directors Conference in Dallas, Texas, from March 17 to 20, 2021. Director Marcia Patton thinks this is the only Wyoming choir to ever receive the invitation, other than 2005 when the chorale was also selected. The 24 choirs chosen for the national convention represent a wide range, including community, church, collegiate, public school, elementary, middle school and high school. The selection process included recordings from the last three years of concerts.
Pronghorn photos at Fort
The American Heritage Center's traveling exhibit "More Pronghorn Than People" will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through October 10, 2020. The exhibit features black-and-white photographs accompanied by information panels that shed light on this unique and -- in Wyoming -- ubiquitous animal.
Known colloquially (and incorrectly) as "antelope," the story of the pronghorn in Wyoming is one of abundance. Few travelers in the state will return home without seeing herds of pronghorn along the highways. Until fairly recently, there were more pronghorn in Wyoming than there were human residents.
Fort Caspar Museum's current COVID-inspired summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for at-risk individuals. Summer admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper and our phone number is 235-8462.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Birthday pARTy at the Nic
Come celebrate your birthday at The Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12) or Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about the restoration work on the front porch and help survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
Bishop Home porch restored
Have you driven by the “old red brick house on 2nd Street” between Jefferson and Lincoln and wondered what it is and what is going on with the construction? Thanks to funding from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Goodstein Foundation, the First Interstate Bank and several private donors, the Cadoma Foundation is restoring the iconic Southern Colonial front porch to the original 1907 wood design. Part of the new design will improve the access to the home for the mobility impaired. The construction is anticipated to take about 45 days. During the construction, the home is opening for touring, but access is limited to the rear door. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Nelly postponed to October
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed to October 30. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
