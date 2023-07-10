Shepherd of the Hills preschool enrollment

We are now enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. We are a non-profit, Christian-oriented preschool. We offer classes for 3, 4, and 5 year old’s. Our 3 year old’s attend on Tuesday and Thursday’s 8:45-11:30. The 4’s attend Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30-11:45, and the 5’s attend Monday-Thursday 8:30-11:45. Our teachers are experienced and educated individuals who have been selected because of their love for children as well as their knowledge and skills in working with young children.

Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center is located at 4600 S. Poplar, on the southwest corner of Poplar and Wyoming Boulevard. For more information, call 307-234-8522.

Free Parade Day swim

From 2-4 p.m., Tuesday July 11: After the parade, bring your family for a free swim at Washington Park Pool. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult.

Everyone welcome – up to max pool capacity of 100! Brought to you by the Friends of Washington Park Pool, a neighborhood organization supporting this fine community asset. For questions, see our Facebook page.

Downtown ghost tours

GHOSTS ABOUND! Casper Theater Company will, once again, host the Downtown Ghost Tour this summer. Jennifer Dormer will take you down the alleys of downtown, to tell you about all of the Casper businesses who have witnessed strange things happening in their businesses. We have researched and spoken with business owners, employees, and dug back in time to find out all of the strange things people have witnessed. Many of these happenings have happened in the recent past, and you will find out all about them. The tour begins at the NW corner of Center and Durbin, at 9PM. Please be there by 8:45 to check in with the tour guide, so we don ‘t leave without you. The cost is $27 per person and will last about 1.5 hours. There is free parking ½ block to the south in the parking garage.

The ghost tour will be July 14. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net

Our theater roof is leaking in 16 spots, and it has to be replaced. So this tour, and our Annual Cemetery tour, September 8-9, 15-16, will be our annual fundraisers.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit about the cavalry unit that was posted to Platte Bridge Station-now Fort Caspar-in the 1865 when Caspar Collins died in a battle with Indians. “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” will be on display from March 21, 2023, through Feb. 24, 2024.

In 1865, the 11th Kansas spent six months in the area that is now Casper. Explore the history of the regiment from its time fighting in the Civil War to their final posting on the western frontier. Through 22 soldier biographies, you will learn about the individual Kansas soldiers-those who perished here and those who survived to return home.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit. Here is your chance to see artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865. Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.” On view will be tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

The Museum’s hours and admission fees vary by season; call or check our website for details. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper; the phone number is 307-235-8462 and the website is fortcasparwyoming.org

River of Life art showKingdom Creatives is hosting our next art show, scheduled for Sept. 8, 9 and 10! Entry forms and guidelines are available on our website at riveroflife.family/events and at Cascade Coffee Shop and the River of Life office (2955 East 2nd Street). Stop by or contact us with any questions or to enter the show. Submit entry forms and entry fee to River of Life Church by June 8.

Science Zone events

Summer camp registration opened March 20

(Don’t Worry!!! The ‘fully booked’ note ONLY means registration opened March 20. Go to thesciencezone.org to register and for more info.)

Join us for another fun-filled and exciting summer focused on exciting STEAM activities June through August. There’s something for all the scientists in your life! Camps for ages 5-15 will take place all summer long!

If kids are looking for ADVENTURE, look no further than our outdoor adventure series of camps where we develop outdoor skills, confidence, and create a love of the great outdoors through these intensive overnight camps.

No matter your child’s interests, you’re sure to find something fun!

Outdoor camps schedule

July 17-21: We will head to the western side of the Wind Rivers! We’ll start with a stop at Boulder Lake for a short hike and a possible swim in Boulder Canyon then we will head toward Elkhart Park. We’ll practice orienteering skills, learn about camp safety in bear country, hike to Sacred Rim, kayak in Fremont Lake and learn about the trials and tribulations of the John C. Fremont explorations when we visit the Museum of the Mountain Man. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

July 31- Aug. 4: We will base our camp for the week out of the Thorne Rider Youth Camp just outside of Sheridan. This location is perfect for exploring the Big Horn mountains but we’ll come back to home base every evening! This camp will include a day of rock climbing with our friends from Big Horn Mountain Guides—a well-respected and knowledgeable organization that teaches many climbing camps for youth in the area. This camp will also incorporate fishing and kayaking as well as an exploration of historically significant battlefields in the area. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

As with all Science Zone classes and activities, scholarships and financial aid are available.

Family STEAM nights Family STEAM nights take place every Thursday at The Science Zone from 4:00—7:00 on a drop-in basis. No registration is required. Activities are free and designed to encourage families to engage in science together. Family STEAM nights are made possible by our AmeriCorps members and are supported by Serve Wyoming, the Mott Foundation, and the Tonkin Foundation.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Science FeverAdmission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Wyoming’s Big Show lineup

When Wyoming wants to kick up its heels, it does it during The Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Each summer, Wyoming’s Big Show draws folks from hundreds of miles to Sweetwater County. The Big Show delivers on fun with family-friendly carnival rides, a wide variety of delicious dining options, evening concerts and 4-H and livestock exhibits. Ticket prices include ALL daily entertainment, including the nightly concerts!

Elvie Shane: Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Pop Evil: Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Saving Abel: Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

Firehouse: Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Russell Dickerson: Friday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Randy Houser: Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8:40 p.m.

For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Summer Animal House for Children at Werner Wildlife Museum

On Thursday, July 13, at noon, Naturalist Mike Bardgett and Werner Wildlife Museum Assistant Eileen Lemm will present “Native Wyoming Animals” for the July edition of “Summer Animal House for Children.” The program will concentrate on the animals that occurred naturally in Wyoming before people imported exotics from other places.

Bardgett and Lemm will discuss the importance and characteristics of native animals as attendees get a close-up look at individuals preserved in the museum’s collection during the free program.

“Summer Animal House for Children” lasts approximately a half-hour, is family-friendly, and is free and open to the public. Children and parents are invited to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the Werner’s backyard following the program. Programs are specially created for elementary school children, but all ages are welcome to attend.

Reservations for large groups are appreciated, but walk-in families and individuals are more than welcome. For additional information, call the Werner at 307-235-2108 or drop by 405 East 15th Street, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibit change at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum announces a change in special exhibits. “The Virginian: Owen Wister’s Creation of the Great American Novel” will be available for viewing through Sept. 10, 2023. Wister drew from his own experiences living in Wyoming as the basis for many of the events portrayed in the book. The exhibit is on loan from the American Heritage Center in Laramie and was created from materials in the Owen Wister Papers.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.

Summer events at Bishop Home

Historic Bishop Home Museum welcomes summer with new costume jewelry exhibit

Costume Jewelry had its beginnings in 1724, when French Jeweler Georges Frederic Strass introduced leaded glass beads that gave off the twinkle and glimmer of diamonds. But Coco Chanel was instrumental in lending costume jewelry legitimacy in the 1920s.

The four youngest daughters lived out their lives in the Bishop Home. They were also career women during the time when a woman dressed for work. Stylish clothing, hats, and jewelry were all part of the daily dress of women from the turn of the 20th century through the 1970s. Our exhibit includes an extensive array of the Costume Jewelry of the Bishop women. Also included in this exhibit are compacts, lipstick mirror cases, evening bags, gloves, and hats.

The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East Second Street. Parking is available at the rear of the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.

Passport to Adventure

Historic Bishop Home Participates in Casper Museums “Passport to Adventure” program. The free program encourages visitors and residents to visit Casper-area museums, art galleries and historic sites throughout the summer. “Passport to Adventure” kicked off on Memorial Day weekend and continues through the summer until Labor Day. It is geared for families with children, but open to anyone. Participants who visit participating venues can enter a drawing for prizes. The drawings will take place Sept. 9, live on the Museums of Casper Facebook page. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East Second Street. Parking is available at the rear of the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

President and Mary Todd Lincoln to visit home. Save the Date: Aug. 19, 2023….President and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln will come to Casper, Wyoming on Aug. 19 to visit the Historic Bishop Home. For the Cadoma Foundation’s Third historical event, you are invited to step back into history and enjoy an evening with historical interpreters John and Mary Voehl portraying President Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary Todd Lincoln. The period style event will begin with a reception at the Historic Bishop Home providing the opportunity for conversation and photos President and Mrs. Lincoln. The guests progress to the Casper Country Club for a sit-down dinner and entertainment by these nationally renowned historians portraying President and Mrs. Lincoln. Watch for details on www.cadomafoundation, Facebook page, Bishop Home Museum, email info@cadomafoundation.org, or call 307 235 5277.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.