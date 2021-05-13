Registration is now open for four different Summer Camps at the Casper Planetarium. Each camp is limited to 12 students, so reserve your space soon before they fill up. “Sunbeams/Moonbeams” will teach 6-year-olds about our nearest neighbor, the Moon, and our nearest star, the Sun. It meets from 2 to 3 p.m., on June 14 to 18 and is led by Amber French. The cost is $30 per camper. “Solar Systems, Constellations, and Star Stories” lets 7 and 8-year-olds learn facts about the planets, identify constellations, and discover the stories behind them. It meets from 2 to 3 p.m., on July 26 to 30 and is led by Shae Aagard. The cost is $30 per camper. “Earth Science” is for 9 and 10-year-olds to explore habitats and ecosystems, weather, rocks and minerals, and more. Campers will make a terrarium, an anemometer, and homemade toothpaste, as well as pan for “gold.” It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 12 to 16 and is led by Amber French. Cost is $30 per camper. “Aerospace Adventures” lets 10 to 12-year-olds discover how and why things fly, both on Earth and in space, and build their own flying objects. It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 19 to 23 and is led by Rod Kennedy. Cost is $35 per camper.