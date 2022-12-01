December at the Natrona County Public Library

Holiday hours

The Library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Tween Mondays: Recycled Christmas Card Ornaments

Mon, Dec 12 @ 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room -- grades 4-6

Tweens are invited to join us at the Library after school on for a holiday crafting event! Students in grades 4-6 will be upcycling Christmas cards into unique and festive holiday ornaments, perfect for hanging on the tree.

Afterschool @ the Library: Snowmen Ornaments

Wed, Dec 14 @ 4 p.m. at the Creation Station -- Grades K-6

Join us after school on for a winter crafting project. Students in grades K-6 are invited to this festive afternoon where we'll be transforming beads ad more into adorable snowmen Christmas tree ornaments.

Afterschool @ the Library: Christmas Games & Crafts

Wed, Dec 21 @ 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room -- Grades K-6

Join us for some quick "Minute to Win It" style games and make a festive holiday craft that could be used as either an ornament or a magnet. This holiday program is all about FUN, so students in grades K-6 should come prepared to play!

Hanging of the Greens

Sat, Dec 3 @ 10 a.m in the Teen Zone -- Grades 7-12

Deck the halls with boughs of holly (and faux garlands, trees, and all the Christmas decorations), fa la la la la la la la la! Teens can get in the holiday spirit with a traditional hanging of the greens, followed by pizza, hot cocoa, and a movie.

Fabric Kimekomi Christmas Ornaments

Thurs, Dec 8 @ 4 p.m. at the Creation Station -- Grades 7-12. Registration required.

These gorgeous ornaments are easy to make and what’s so special about them is that this specific technique comes from a traditional Japanese doll-making technique called “kimekomi.”

Embroidery Hoop Christmas Ornament

Thurs, Dec 15 @ 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room -- Grades 7-12

Get in the holiday spirit and make a festive ornament using an embroidery hoop, Christmas fabric, ribbon, and decals, perfect for gifting or decorating.

Adult DIY Challenge: No-Sew Winter Coffee Sleeve

All month long at the Creation Station

Sip sip hooray! Keep your favorite holiday drinks extra toasty this Christmas with these adorable no-sew winter coffee sleeves. Perfect for protecting your hands AND showcasing your holiday spirit. Stop by the Creation Station any time this month to make this festive–and functional!–craft. We provide the supplies and step-by-step instructions, you provide the holiday spirit.

Adult Holiday Author Talk & Signing: Craig Johnson

Sun, Dec 4 @ 6 p.m. in the Crawford Room

Did you know Craig Johnson also writes short stories? Join us for an extra special Christmas-themed author talk and book signing with everyone's favorite Wyoming writer as he reads his new Longmire Christmas short story, "The Perfect A", followed by a Q&A. Offered in partnership with Wind City Books.

Art on the Go open house

Join us from Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at Art on the Go Gallery, 123 West E Street in the Best Western Motel, under the west portico. You will be amazed at the talent 30 Wyoming artists have showcased in products for your one-of-a-kind gifts. Cards, jewelry, books, paintings, pottery and more show exceptional workmanship. Cider, cookies and a warm welcome await you. For more information call 307-337-5484. Ask about our half-priced membership fee good until Jan. 1.

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra 'Home Alone' in concert!

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to present Home Alone in Concert, a film with LIVE orchestra, on Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center! A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score performed live by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro William Intriligator, as the film is projected on a giant screen.

This very special performance for the whole family is brought to you by Ken Garff Toyota! Known for writing film scores like Star Wars, Jaws, Close Encounters, Harry Potter, Schindler‘s List, and many more, John Williams is always a crowd pleaser! The audience knows they are in for a fantastic musical soundtrack with a John Williams score! In addition to a very large orchestra, the score also calls for a huge choir. CSO will be joined for the performances by All-City Children’s Chorus, members of the Cheyenne Central, East and South High School choirs, as well as some community choir members. People of all ages will enjoy the once in a lifetime opportunity to see this classic film with live orchestra and choir!

CSO’s Music Director and Conductor, William Intriligator is very excited to conduct this particular film score: “'Home Alone' is one of my family’s favorite movie franchises. Little did I know, while watching these films over the years with my boys, that I would one day have the opportunity to conduct the full soundtrack. This is one of the funniest family Holiday movies, and the music greatly adds to the film – especially the scenes where young Kevin is battling the two moronic thrives.” Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is holiday fun for the entire family!

Following the success of our first film with live orchestra, Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert in 2021, Cheyenne Symphony leadership dreamed of being able to do it again, not just for the community and our audiences, but also for the orchestra. Maestro William Intriligator says, “it presents incredible artistic challenges and rewards for our musicians to play a dynamic film soundtrack in perfect sync with the movie. Performing a film with live orchestra is a huge and exciting undertaking! I’m so proud of this orchestra and the entire organization for being able to present this incredible spectacle.” Thank you to Ken Garff Toyota for helping to make this dream a reality!

With two performances to choose from, Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m., Home Alone in Concert is fun for the entire family! Ring in the holiday season by joining CSO for this fun-filled performance!

The Festival Choir & Orchestra concert

Join us at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Selections will include the Mark Hayes arrangements of “Soli Deo Gloria,” and “To Love Our God,” as well as the Shaw/Bennett “Many Moods of Christmas, Suite Three.” The combined choirs and orchestra will close with the Craig Courtney arrangement of “Mary, Did You Know?” There will be pieces by the Oil City Slickers Barbershop Chorus, the Casper Civic Chorale, and gathering music by the Phoenix Ringers Handbell Choir at 7:00 p.m.

Central Wyoming Hospice holds annual “Tree of Love”

For many, the holidays symbolize a poignant time for celebration, love, and connections with family. For those of us who have lost a loved one, it can also bring a time of remembrance. Our annual “Tree of Love” event is an opportunity to remember those special people in our lives. Please join us to celebrate the lives of those who have passed on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5:00 p.m. at Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 S. Wilson St.

If you have not already received a special tree ornament in the mail, you can request them at the Hospice Administration offices, (307) 577-4832. You can write a message or decorate it as you like and return it to us to be hung on the Tree or Love.

“Tree of Love” is both a remembrance of special people in our lives and an important source of much needed funds for our comprehensive patient care programs. Your gift carries with it a message of caring for others in the community while perpetuating the memory of someone special.

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions celebrates life every day and believes that each day we can create one more memorable moment.

Figure skating recital

The Casper Figure Skating Club’s Winter Recital is Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena.

This event is free and open to the public, donations appreciated.

Fort Laramie hosts “Christmas on the Frontier”

On Saturday, Dec 10, Fort Laramie National Historic Site will host the annual “Christmas on the Frontier” program. The program will highlight the holiday spirit of the 19th century on the grounds of this world-recognized historic site. Festivities begin at 1:00 p.m. and will conclude at 3:00 p.m.

Christmas was a favorite among laundresses, soldiers, officers and their families. Even the common soldier, who endured the trials and tribulations of a rugged existence in remote military forts, celebrated the holiday season as illustrated in a quote by Private William Smith, “K Company quarters were the only quarters which were illuminated, and I must say that they presented a fine appearance. But few evergreens were seen, the only one being in the Band Quarters. The tree was (9) nine inches high (when placed on a bunk) and was decorated with old cigar stumps.”

Aside from cigars as decorations on Christmas trees, one universal enjoyment for all folks who traversed the grounds of Fort Laramie and called the old military post home, was music-especially during Christmas. As a link to those days of the past, a few of the area’s favorite and talented musical groups will play Christmas music and carols inside the park’s visitor center (Commissary Warehouse). Musicians include the Wyo-Ring Handbell Choir and Torrington Fiddlers Association. To close out the day’s events, a dramatic arrival and departure of a “Pony Express” rider will occur near the Post Sutler’s Store!

Refreshments will be provided in the visitor center by the Fort Laramie Historical Association throughout the event. In addition, nearly every item in the bookstore and gift shop will be discounted 20% off the regular price. This is a great opportunity to purchase those perfect Christmas gifts for friends and family!

Join us for this fun-filled family event! Admission to the park is free, so bring the family. For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola or call the park at 307-837-2221. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum is hosting a fun exhibit for the holiday season: “’Fill ‘Er Up!’: Historic Wyoming Gas Stations” is on view through Jan. 14.

On loan from the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne, this exhibit documents the evolution of Wyoming gas station architecture from the early days of the 20th century to more recent times. Text and historic photographs examine the changing needs and interests of Wyoming communities and how gasoline was sold. From early curb-side gasoline sales to drive-in, full-service gas stations with convenience stores, this exhibit features black-and-white images of stations from Casper, Rawlins, Cheyenne, Greybull, and many more Wyoming towns.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website www.fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

Fine arts and craft show

The public is invited to stop by and view “Song of Wyoming,” a juried fine arts and crafts show. The show is open now through Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Werner Wildlife Museum.

Works by artists and artisans in the show include Nancy Stichert, Richard Lemm, Kim Brehm, Melanie Myron, and others. Work includes mediums from watercolor to wool. “All images invoke Wyoming, its wildlife, landscape, and people,” said India Hayford, museum specialist.

The Werner Wildlife Museum is free and open to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The museum is located at 405 East 15th. For more information, call 307-235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu

Swimming lessons at aquatic center

The Casper Family Aquatic Center is offering a new session of swimming lessons that started Nov. 21. Thirty-minute lessons are scheduled Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday between 5:00-7:00 p.m.; and Saturday between 9:00-11:00 a.m. The weekday session includes seven classes, the Saturday session will include four classes. Parent-Child and Preschool levels are available for children under 5, Levels 1-5 are available for children 5 and older. All swimmer abilities are welcome! Register at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.activecasper.com. For questions, contact Mariah at mspearman@casperwy.gov or (307) 235-8395.

Candlelight Christmas at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum and the Fort Caspar Museum Association invite you to join us in person on Saturday, Dec. 3, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., for Casper’s favorite holiday tradition: “Candlelight Christmas at the Fort.”

“We’ve had to hold our event virtually for the past two years, so we are thrilled to welcome the public back to the Fort,” says Fort Caspar Museum Manager Rick Young. “All are invited to this free event where they will experience a 19th-century Christmas on the western frontier.”

Step back in time as you walk through the fort buildings, illuminated only by candles and firelight. There will be army and civilian re-enactors to greet you out at the Fort, and in the Museum, enjoy free cookies (courtesy of Occasions by Cory) and live music (courtesy of the Wyoming Fiddlers Association). There will also be a hands-on activity for kids, exhibits to view, holiday shopping, and more. It’s an evening of holiday magic for all ages.

Young adds: “For those who cannot join us in person, there will also be a livestream performance online at 4:00 pm, preceding the in-person event.” Find a link to the virtual event on the Fort Caspar Museum Association’s Facebook page. (Note: A Facebook account is not required to view.) You may also join the event by clicking on the link posted on the FCMA’s website, www.fortcaspar.org.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, we are encouraging visitors to bring in non-perishable food items to support the Wyoming Food for Thought Project and the Food Bank of Wyoming.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at (307)235-8462 or visit our website for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

Holiday open house at the Tate Geological Museum

The Tate Geological Museum’s annual Holiday Open House will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santasaurus will return for photos, and visitors will enjoy face painting, fossil cast making, creating a dinosaur ornament, and storytelling, according to Dalene Hodnett, director of museums. The event is free and open to the public.

The Tate Geological Museum was founded in 1980 and houses a collection of over 6,000 fossil and mineral specimens. Located on the campus of Casper College, the museum is a resource for both the local community and international scientists. The mission of the Tate Geological Museum is to provide educational resources to the community, researchers, and visitors. The Tate’s position as a regional earth science education center is maintained by exhibits, educational programs, active collecting, and collections preservation.

The Tate is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is located on the Casper College campus.

ELF Art Show & Sale

Artist E. Lynette Fransen invites you, family & friends, to join her and her elves on Dec. 3 for the ELF Art Show & Sale. Her elves have grown and so has Lynette’s art line. The festivities will be held in the lobby of Peak Asset Managers, located at 300 North Forest Drive (north of the Big D gas station). The show will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Bring your Christmas list and find a special gift for your hard-to-buy-for family member or friend. There will be silent auction items as well as door prizes to register for throughout the day. There will be coffee and goodies to enjoy while shopping.

A percentage of show sales and all the proceeds from a silent auction of an original painting by Lynette will be donated to the USI (Unaccompanied Students Initiative). USI is a 501c3 non- profit organization which provides a safe home environment for homeless youth ages 16-20. Youth focus on earning their diplomas or High School equivalent. They provide goal setting, resume writing, budgeting and self-advocacy to become productive, independent members of our communities. USI operates in Cheyenne and Casper with plans to expand to Laramie in 2023. For more information on USI, look them up at usintiative.org

For more information about the Art Show, call Lynette at 307-265-6020 or message her at Lynette@ruthsimages.com. We look forward to seeing you on Dec. 3. Thank you.

Excel Academy holiday extravaganza

Visit Santa on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Finish your holiday shopping with us. There are many wonderful vendor booths to choose from. Come see us at 500 S. Jefferson St. in Casper.

Friends of the Library book sale

The Friends of the Library is celebrating 50 years of book sales with a bag sale beginning Dec. 1. For the past 50 years, the group has sold books to the community. These book sales are made possible by the generous donations we receive throughout the year. During the past years of book sales, the organization has raised over 1.4 million dollars to support the library and literacy. We look forward to another great sale.

This sale will be our ever popular bag sale. Shoppers who want the first day of shopping on Dec. 1 will pay a $20 admission fee for this two hour “Early Bird” shopping session. Dec. 2 will be Friday’s “Second Chance” sale. Appointments that day will have an admission fee of $10 and Saturday, Dec. 3 admission is free. By scheduling appointments, we have limited the number of shoppers for each session and there is no waiting in line. Prices begin with a grocery bag of books selling for $3. Appointments are required for all sessions. Schedule your appointment at https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com.

Many of our customers fill their holiday shopping lists at these sales. We have like new items and a great selection in all areas. You could fill your shopping list for the cost of a $3 bag! Why not select holiday books for children and make an advent calendar type of event by gifting them one book daily until Christmas? You could do all of this for $3. Stock up for your winter reading. $3 will again set you up. There is no limit to the number of bags each customer can purchase. Contact Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail with questions. Appointments fill quickly, so schedule yours today!

River of Life events

Local authors signing books

Join over six local authors at Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store for a morning of meet and greet, pastries, a cup of hot coffee, live music, and authors reading from their work. Pick up your copy of a personalized, signed book or two on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Call (307) 258-7650 for more details.

Holiday greetings from the Historic Bishop Home

‘Tis the Season to the Deck the Historic Bishop Home’s with its holiday finery! Our special exhibit this year is a joint display between the Casper Doll Collectors Club and the home. The club loaned assorted dolls from the beginning to mid- 20th Century through January 15. One special exhibit is a Christmas village. The home is open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The home will be closed to tours on Dec. 10 and 11, 2021 for our holiday tea. Both holiday teas are sold out.

To ring in the New Year, our traditional Holiday Open House will be on Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Punch and cookies will be served. Mark your calendar to plan a step back in time for an old-fashioned Christmas at the Historic Bishop Home. Located at 818 East Second Street. Parking is available in the rear of the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.

Science Zone activities

Saturday Sun day is back! Come to The Science Zone the first Saturday of every month from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a fun SUN day! Saturday sun days will take place on and Dec. 3. Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College will bring telescopes and filters to allow participants to safely view the sun. This is a free event and is appropriate for all ages so bring the whole family! Participants will learn interesting facts about the sun and the Casper College astronomy department. All sun viewing activities are free. Saturdays are also a great time to spend the day exploring the many new exhibits on the museum floor. Admission to the museum is free for members and available for a small fee for non-members.

The Science Zone and Nicolaysen Art Museum invite all homeschool families and students in the surrounding communities that don’t have school on Fridays to explore your curiosities and creative side through interactive science experiments, unique art projects, and engaging presentations in our Friday afternoon SmART Investigation classes! Our lessons are uniquely tailored to explore a variety of topics and will be fun for any age students from K-12! Classes will be held on the second Friday of every month and will run from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Information about member discounts, multi-child discounts, multi-class discounts, scholarship applications, and registration can be found at thesciencezone.org. Thursday evenings are also a great time to explore the many exhibits on the museum floor. Family STEM activities are free. Admission to Museum exhibits is free for members and $5 for non-members. Free family STEM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Join us this winter break at The Science Zone for three full days of outdoor exploration, scientific discovery, and messy and explosive experimentation! Each day will feature new and immersive activities that engage your student socially and intellectually using the amazing world of STEAM!

Dec. 21

Spend the day with us on Casper Mountain to explore and experiment in the beautiful nature of our own backyard! Begin your day learning the science of the season featuring snow and water experiments, animal tracking, plant identification, and more! We’ll then put our survival skills to the test as we experiment with different ways to adapt to the changing weather. We’ll test different snow sports and equipment including snowshoeing and end the day with cooking around a campfire!

Dec. 22

Spend the day with us at The Science Zone and put your tech brain to the test! Create projects of your own to take home and participate in a variety of engineering challenges using our 3D printers, 3D pens, laser cuter, coding software, and more!

Dec. 23

“Don’t try this at home” doesn’t apply here! Join us for a day of the messiest, craziest, and over the top experiments you’ve ever experienced! Get your hands messy in polymer play, launch rockets to the ceiling, and get ready to put your goggles on as chemical reactions happen before your very eyes!

Register for one or all three days. Registration is open now on our website thesciencezone.org

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.