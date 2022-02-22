Free community night at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming invites families for a fun and free community night at the Main Club (1701 East K Street), Friday, Feb. 25, starting at 6:15 p.m.! The Disney movie, Encanto, will play in the main gym, and various arts & crafts activities will be provided as an additional option for families to enjoy. This event open to all; you do not have to be a Club member to attend. This is a great time to visit the Club if you’re not a member and check out all the amazing activities we have to offer youth! For more questions, please contact the Club at (307) 234-2456.

‘Wind and Brass’ with Powder River Symphony

Brighten your winter with a concert by the Powder River Symphony. On Feb. 28 join conductor Steven Trinkle and the wind and brass sections from the Powder River Symphony in a concert of music by Leos Janácek, Antonin Dvorak, and Kurt Weill. The Sokol Fanfare by Czech composer Leos Janácek, is dedicated to the Czechoslovak Army and named after the Sokol Gymnastic Festival who commissioned the work. Janácek said it was intended to express the “contemporary free man, his spiritual beauty and joy, his strength, courage and determination to fight for victory.” Antonin Dvorák’s Serenatde for Winds is considered a standard of the wind band literature although calling for the use of a smaller ensemble. Often referred to as the Wind Serenade, the composition pays homage to the serenades of Mozart while retaining a distinctly Czech character through the folk dance themes found in the second movement and the polka-esque charm throughout the third movement. A suite of music from Kleine Dreigroschen Musik (The Threepenny Opera) will conclude the program. Showing the influence of jazz and German dance music, several songs have become standards in the popular and classical genres, most notably The Ballad of Mack the Knife. First performed in 1928 in Berlin the play for which the music was created had been translated into 18 languages and performed more than 10,000 times.

The program takes place on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3:00 p.m. at the CAM-PLEX Heritage Auditorium. The facility is large enough to facilitate all safety protocols (mask wearing, hand sanitizer, and social distancing). Tickets, $22 each and $17 for seniors and military, are available through the CAM-PLEX website (http://www.cam-plex.com/) or box office. Children under 18 are free and Gillette College students are free with student ID. Visit the Powder River Symphony Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/prsymphony/) or the Powder River Symphony website (prsymphony.org/wp) for more information.

This concert is funded in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Wyoming Community Foundation, the Black Hills Energy Foundation, Holiday Inn Express, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Ida Snead State Farm Insurance, Powder River Energy Corporation, and the many individual and corporate donors who make the PRS season possible.

Eric Unruh in concert

Join CCMS March 6 for a performance by Casper College Dean Eric Unruh of romantic era works for organ by Elgar, Franck, and other 19th and 20th century composers. The music Dr. Unruh has selected will display the capabilities of Shepherd of the Hills’ new Allen organ. The concert will be held 4 p.m. at Shephard of the Hills Presbyterian Church (corner of Poplar & Wyoming Blvd.) Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors (60+), free to students and SOTH church members. See you there!

Family STEM nights at Science Zone

Join The Science Zone for special family STEM nights every Tuesday throughout the spring! The Science Zone will be staying open late on Tuesday nights to allow families time to visit our new exhibit space and to participate in Family Stem Night Activities. Every Tuesday evening, we will provide STEM enrichment activities that encourage family participation. Look for other activities on our website (thesciencezone.org). Free family STEM activities are an example of the many ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community.

Youth volleyball registration open

Youth in grades 3-9 can register now to play volleyball at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming. The season runs April 5—March 27, with practices and games on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the gymnasium at the Main Club (1701 East K Street). Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. This is a recreational league with an emphasis on learning the basic skills of volleyball, sportsmanship, teamwork, healthy lifestyles and having fun. The registration fee is $30, plus a $10 yearly Club membership fee. To register, call Athletic Director Jake Wilson at (307) 234-2456, online at bgccw.org, or stop by the Club. Registration deadline is March 11.

February at the Casper Planetarium

It’s cold outside, so do your star-gazing in comfort at the Casper Planetarium. During February, the weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “Two Small Pieces of Glass.” Two teens attending a star party learn about the history of the telescope, some of the important discoveries it has led to, and how the world’s largest observatories use telescopes to explore and understand the universe. This program is 25 minutes long and recommended for ages 8 and up.

On Saturdays at 7 p.m., see “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph,” about the final piece of equipment added to the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009. The COS studies visible and invisible light from the cosmos to help us understand the large-scale structure of the universe and the origins of galaxies, stars, and planets. This 30-minute show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Casper Theater Company presents ‘Dear Ann Landers:’

Casper Theater Company has a special treat for you next month. Brenda Lyttle is back, this time portraying Eppie Lederer (Ann Landers). You saw her as Erma Bombeck last February and now in another one woman show as “The Lady With All the Answers”, By David Rambo, the life and letters of Ann Landers. The show opens on Feb. 18, and runs through Feb. 27.

“Dear Ann Landers:” for decades renowned advice columnist Ann Landers answered countless letters from lovelorn teens, confused couples and a multitude of others in need of advice. No topic was off limits, Including nude housekeeping, sex in a motorcycle helmet, the proper way to hang toilet paper, sibling rivalries, addiction, religion, and wandering spouses. An ironic twist of events confronts her with a looming deadline for a column dealing with a new kind of heartbreak. We learn enough about ourselves as we do about the wise funny no-nonsense woman whose daily dialogue helped shape the social and sexual landscapes of the last half century. This show contains adult content and is not recommended for age 15 and under.

Tickets are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net, and will be available on Feb. 1 at the Casper Senior Center, and The Cheese Barrel at the Blue Bird for $16 adults and $14 Seniors. Performances will be 7:30 Friday and Saturday and at 2:00 PM on Sundays. Casper Theater Company is located at 735 CY, next to Family Dollar. For more information please call 307-267-7243.

Change of date for ARTCORE recital

Nathan Baker’s ARTCORE recital is being changed from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m., at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. For more information, visit artcorewy.com

Glenn Miller Orchestra evening of dinner, music and dance

ArtCore and the Friends of the Wyoming Veterans Museum are thrilled to bring The Glenn Miller Orchestra to Casper on Thursday, Feb. 24, in the Ramkota Hotel main ballroom. The program starts with a social hour 5:00 p.m., Dinner is at 6:00 with a special program by SFC Shane Vincent, former guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier followed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra music and dancing. The Glenn Miller big band sound has been thrilling audiences young and old for over 75 years. Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a table of 8. Buffet style dinner and cash bar. Proceeds benefit ArtCore and the Wyoming Veterans Museum. Contact Becky Steensland 307-259-3350 or Joe MacGuire 307-333-3653 for tickets.

Annual HAWG Ice Fishing Derby winners

First place — Seth Bursted, 6.53 RBT

Second place — Shawn O’Brian, 6.38 BRT

Third place — Beau Vreeland, 5.13 RBT

Fourth place — Shawn Reney, 4.92 BRT

Youth Division

First place — Marilyn Jenkins, 4.15 RBT

Second place — Gabriel Banister, 4.09 RBT

Third place — Aria Grant, 4.05RBT

Smallest Fish

Toby Porter, .27 RBT

Largest Walleye

Meredith Wagner, 2.28#

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer.

Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman.

“Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

Exhibit on the Dakota Territory at Fort Caspar

“The Way They Saw Us,” a traveling exhibit from the South Dakota State Historical Society, is on exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum through Feb. 26.

The Dakotas were hot news in the mid- to late-19th century. Illustrated papers like “Harper’s Weekly” and “Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper” assigned reporters to cover events in the West, planting the “Wild West” image in the minds of Americans who never set foot west of the Mississippi River. Farmers, Indians, miners, and soldiers marched across the pages of the Eastern press, portraying the Dakotas as a raw, untamed frontier. For local audiences, it should be mentioned that much of present-day Wyoming was a part of the Dakota Territory from 1864 to 1868.

The 25 framed prints in “The Way They Saw Us” exhibit are a sampling of the images Easterners saw about the West.

The Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

On Sunday, Feb. 27 Cindy Wright will lead a Discussion Forum on the February worship theme “Myths and Storytelling.” On Sunday March 6th Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the March worship theme “Community.”

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

TwosDay STEM night

It’s a two-fer TwosDay on 2-22-22 at The Science Zone! A day like this will never happen again! Spend it with us at our TwosDay Family STEM Night. It’s going to be a family friendly event all about, you guessed it, TWOS! Activities will include making binary bracelets and symmetrical art. The museum will be open late with free drop-in family activities from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Entrance to the museum exhibit space is $5.00 but in honor of Two-fer TwosDay, we will offer two admissions for the price of one!

Free family STEM nights are an example of our AmeriCorps members making a difference in our community.

