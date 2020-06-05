Bishop Home porch restored

Have you driven by the “old red brick house on 2nd Street” between Jefferson and Lincoln and wondered what it is and what is going on with the construction? Thanks to funding from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Goodstein Foundation, the First Interstate Bank and several private donors, the Cadoma Foundation is restoring the iconic Southern Colonial front porch to the original 1907 wood design. Part of the new design will improve the access to the home for the mobility impaired. The construction is anticipated to take about 45 days. During the construction, the home is opening for touring, but access is limited to the rear door. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235- 5277.