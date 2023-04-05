Cory McDaniel Duo, A Band Named Sue with UCC Church

Friday, April 15 the UCC Church will host a musical extravaganza with the Cory McDaniel Duo and A Band Named Sue (And friends). The doors will open at 6 at 1511 S Melrose with a pulled pork dinner, music, dancing, and several large auction items. This is a fundraiser for the church so we can keep up the justice work and continue to offer a space for spiritual discernment, space for the community, and other activities.

Craft fair at Sunrise Shopping Center

Enjoy high quality handcrafted and unique items from your favorite vendors and many new ones! Items include home baked goods of all varieties from sweet to savory, hand sewn projects, specialty t-shirts, cups, decals, books, key chains, essential oils, crystals, crochet items, woodworking, pottery, art, photos and antiques, soaps and other bath products. Color Street Nails, Young Living Essential Oils, Paparazzi Jewelry, and Yoder’s Country Market and much more. Join us Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine‐free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in‐person/Zoom services. Attend in‐person at 1040 West 15th Street: To attend on Zoom, visit https://uucasper.org/attend-an-online-service/.

Flower Communion: Sunday, April 9, 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Eclectic Meditation Group: Saturday, April 15, 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

We welcome everyone in the spirit of love and compassion to join us as we share a different meditation each time, from varied traditions and styles.

Earth Day: Sunday, April 16, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Service leader: Cindy Wright

What does it mean to invest in our planet’s future?

Drops of Water Turn a Mill: Sunday, April 23, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Service leader: Jayne Jacobs

An examination of resilience within individuals and communities.

Beltane Celebration: Sunday, April 30, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Service leaders: Megan Jessup, Damion Jessup, Elizabeth Jo Otto

Come join us in a beautiful Beltane celebration as we dance around the Maypole.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

Chili cook-off, Easter egg hunt at College Heights Baptist

College Heights Baptist Church (1927 S. Walnut St.) is hosting an Easter egg hunt and men’s chili cook-off on Saturday, April 8.

The Easter egg Hunt will be for children through third grade. The hunt starts at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to our Men’s Chili Cook-Off at 11:30 a.m. following the egg hunt

If you have questions, call us at 307-224-4104, visit our website collegeheightscasper.org or our Facebook page.

Friends of the Library book sale

Are you getting anxious for summer? The Friends of the Library has planned a great book sale to help you stock up on reading material for the beach, the mountains, and even the backyard. The Early Bird sale begins on April 13 when shoppers pay $20 for admission and first choice of items. On Friday April 14, shoppers pay $10 for admission. Sessions on Thursday and Friday are two hours long. On Saturday April 15 admission is free and sessions are one hour long. All items each day sell for regular sale prices. Reserve your appointments by going to nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and selecting your preferred time. Sessions are limited to 30 customers and fill rapidly.

Thanks to the generous donations we have received, there is a great selection. Pick up new releases, paperbacks, games, music and even magazines for all ages. Items will sell for $2 or less. Contact folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit about the cavalry unit that was posted to Platte Bridge Station-now Fort Caspar-in the 1865 when Caspar Collins died in a battle with Indians. “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” will be on display from March 21, 2023, through Feb. 24, 2024.

In 1865, the 11th Kansas spent six months in the area that is now Casper. Explore the history of the regiment from its time fighting in the Civil War to their final posting on the western frontier. Through 22 soldier biographies, you will learn about the individual Kansas soldiers-those who perished here and those who survived to return home.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit. Here is your chance to see artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865. Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.” On view will be tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

The Museum’s hours and admission fees vary by season; call or check our website for details. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper; the phone number is 307-235-8462 and the website is fortcasparwyoming.org

Head Start accepting applications

Head Start is currently accepting applications. Head Start is a FREE, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Youth volleyball at Boys & Girls Club

Sign up now for youth volleyball at the Club! This is a co-ed league for youth in grades 3-10 that teaches the fundamentals of the sports and helps youth improve their skills. Practices and/or games will be held twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Fridays at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Main Branch (1701 East K Street, Casper). The season runs April 3—May 2. Registration fee is $35 with a $10 yearly Club membership. Registration deadline was March 17.

Science Zone events

Tween tech night

New News from The Science Zone!

It's a tween teen tech night! Every Tuesday in April, The Science Zone will host an afterschool event for 9-15-year-olds. We'll start with Scratch coding then add in some Lego robotics and electronics as well. This is a free drop-in activity; no registration is necessary. Classes will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m..

Summer camp registration opened March 20

(Don’t Worry!!! The ‘fully booked’ note ONLY means registration opened March 20. Go to thesciencezone.org to register and for more info.)

Join us for another fun-filled and exciting summer focused on exciting STEAM activities June through August. There’s something for all the scientists in your life! Camps for ages 5-15 will take place all summer long!

If kids are looking for ADVENTURE, look no further than our outdoor adventure series of camps where we develop outdoor skills, confidence, and create a love of the great outdoors through these intensive overnight camps.

No matter your child’s interests, you’re sure to find something fun!

Outdoor Camps Schedule

June 26/27: Mountain Biking Level 1: We’ll stay local and get your skills down!

June 28-30: Mountain Biking Level II: This will include one overnight adventure to visit the epic trails in Sinks Canyon State Park.

Sign up for the two-day camp, the three-day camp, or all 5 days!

July 5-7: New to camping? Sign up for our Camping 101 camp! Build your confidence and your skills in this camp so you are ready to sign up for our other extended week-long camps! We will spend one day on Casper Mountain then we will head for a night of overnight camping and hiking. Plans are to camp at Natural Bridge and then head for a hiking adventure in the Laramie Peak area.

July 17-21: We will head to the western side of the Wind Rivers! We’ll start with a stop at Boulder Lake for a short hike and a possible swim in Boulder Canyon then we will head toward Elkhart Park. We’ll practice orienteering skills, learn about camp safety in bear country, hike to Sacred Rim, kayak in Fremont Lake and learn about the trials and tribulations of the John C. Fremont explorations when we visit the Museum of the Mountain Man. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

July 31- Aug. 4: We will base our camp for the week out of the Thorne Rider Youth Camp just outside of Sheridan. This location is perfect for exploring the Big Horn mountains but we’ll come back to home base every evening! This camp will include a day of rock climbing with our friends from Big Horn Mountain Guides—a well-respected and knowledgeable organization that teaches many climbing camps for youth in the area. This camp will also incorporate fishing and kayaking as well as an exploration of historically significant battlefields in the area. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

As with all Science Zone classes and activities, scholarships and financial aid are available.

Family STEAM nights

Family STEAM nights take place every Thursday at The Science Zone from 4:00—7:00 on a drop-in basis. No registration is required. Activities are free and designed to encourage families to engage in science together. Family STEAM nights are made possible by our AmeriCorps members and are supported by Serve Wyoming, the Mott Foundation, and the Tonkin Foundation.

April 6:

April is Citizen Science month at The Science Zone! Bring your phones and we will help you and your family become citizen scientists! We will provide information about the many citizen science apps that are available and programs that need your help!

We will share information on how to classify galaxies so your family can become galaxy watchers, you can take home a bird nest and join the Cornell Ornithology Lab’s Nestwatch citizen science program. Learn all about plant lifecycles and learn to see the natural world in a whole new way by becoming part of the Budburst citizen science group and helping monitor the plants where you live!

April 13:

Spring is a time for growth and that’s exactly what we’ll be learning about this week for our Family STEAM night. We’ll plant seeds, build a life cycle wheel, you will get to create your own crystal and observe others that are already growing.

April 20:

Let’s celebrate Earth Day! We’ll build bug hotels and learn about ways to preserve some of our local bugs. We’ll create a water filtration system and learn how a healthy natural ecosystem works to filter our water. You will get to make a seed bomb full of local seeds that you can use to make your own garden spot and you will create an ecosystem while learning about different biomes around the world.

April 27:

Families will get to do actual DNA extraction from a strawberry and we’ll learn about the structure of DNA by creating a DNA model out of candy. Let your creativity run wild while building a monster using genetic traits and learn about some of your very own traits that you have inherited!

Science Fever

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.