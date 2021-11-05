NCSD food service information

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing breakfast and lunch to children free of charge through the last day of school as part of the National School Lunch Program. Students can purchase a la carte and second items. Please note, due to shortages from food distribution suppliers, the breakfast and lunch menus are subject to change.

Although school meals are being provided free to all children, parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the optional Free and Reduced Meal Application. Schools are provided additional funding through the application process

November at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium features two shows this month. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m., closed for Thanksgiving break on Nov. 24, 25, and 26) is “From Earth to the Universe.” Curiosity about the heavens above us is common to every human culture. Follow the journey of celestial discovery from the ancient Greeks to high-tech telescopes. This show is recommended for ages 8 and up. At 7 p.m. on Saturday evenings (closed Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving break), explore “Big Astronomy: People, Places and Discoveries.” Tour world-class observatories across the planet and learn why Chile is the best place in the world from which to observe the cosmos. Suggested for ages 12 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Baklava and Greek pastries sale

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is taking orders for its annual bake sale of baklava and Greek pastries.

To place your order, call 307-237-4470, or text to 307-251-5134, or email order to: pkofakis@gmail.com.

Prices are the same great value at $25 per 1 dozen baklava or $25 for a tin of three each of four other pastries. Order by Nov. 7. Pick up and pay for your order at the Church, 1350 East “C” Street in Casper on Saturday, Nov. 20, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proceeds support the philanthropic work of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. These pastries make the perfect dessert or gift and will be ready for pickup just in time for the Holidays!

Holiday lighting at Healing Park

Come join us for the lighting of Healing Park on Conwell (120 S. Conwell) on Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last! Sponsored by the City of Casper, Automation Electronics, Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, and Visit Casper.

The lighting of the park will take place at approximately 5 p.m. We recommend being at the park at least 10 minutes before 5 p.m. Although we have a countdown clock and do our best to light the park at 5 pm, it may take place earlier or later than 5 p.m.

Reindeer Relay — the annual Reindeer Relay 5k hosted by the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care will take place before the lighting. Conwell Street and 1st Street by the park will be closed for the event. We recommend parking near Wyoming Medical Center and walking to the event.

Santa visits may be different due to COVID-19, please visit our website www.keepcasperbeautiful.org for information.

Pets are not encouraged.

Please note that the park will not be completely dark when the lights first come on. This is for the safety of all our park guests. We invite you to stay in the park as it darkens or to come back in the dark to see the lights as they will stay up and lit until Dec. 31.

Symphony Orchestra’s holiday celebration is back

The WSO’s Holiday Celebration returns with an in-person audience for the first time since 2019! Join us in the John F. Welsh Auditorium on Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. to kick off your holiday season with the WSO and new and returning guests.

For our annual Holiday Celebration, the WSO will perform new and old favorites, curated by returning guest conductor Scott O’Neil. We will have the pleasure of presenting Soprano Sydney Harper, who has performed with numerous symphonies as well as in productions of Into the Woods and Carmina Burana. Sydney will be joined by the Wyoming Choral Arts Ensemble and the Casper College Chamber Singers, highlighting local talent for a community-wide holiday celebration. This joyous program will feature a mix of classic Christmas music including Emmanuel, O Come, All Ye Faithful, and Angel’s Dance before holiday standards including excerpts from The Nutcracker, The Man with the Bag, and everyone’s favorite, All I Want for Christmas is You.

Our Saturday morning dress rehearsal at 11:00 a.m. with admittance being $10 for a family or free with the donation of a canned food item to Wyoming Food for Thought. A free livestream of the concert will also be offered on the WSO website on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the concert, dress rehearsal or livestream can be purchased on the WSO website, by phone, or at the WSO office. Pick-3 Packages are still available for the three remaining regular season concerts of the season! Tickets for the Suffragette Symphony, rescheduled for March 12, 2022, are also available for purchase.

This will be a full capacity concert, and as such we will be requiring masks be worn while inside the venue. With public health services in Casper currently stretched as thin as they are and the delta variant’s continued spread, we expect our patrons to respect the safety of our staff, musicians and other patrons and help us have a full 2021-22 season.

For any questions on purchasing tickets, or concert schedule, or other WSO programs, visit www.wyomingsymphony.org or call our office at 307-266-1478.

