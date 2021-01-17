Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com .

Texas Gypsies perform Jan. 28

The award-winning Texas Gypsies’ Roaring 20’s show will be performed at 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 28, 2021, at Restoration Church. This is an Artcore presentation. The show will take you back to the fun and carefree times of the 1920’s. They will be playing and singing hit songs from that era such as "Ain’t She Sweet," "The Charleston," "5 foot 2," along with new original music written to authentically sound like it was from that period. For the last 10 years they have successfully performed this popular show throughout the USA and as far away as Dubai with great success. In fact, many audiences opt to attend the show dressed up in 1920’s costumes by donning sparkly flapper dresses, spats, handle bar mustaches, zoot suits and even 20’s swimwear top create a fun 1920’s Great Gatsby era time. The audience is welcome to wear period costumes if they choose.