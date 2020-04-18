Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys, the last show of the season, will be performed June 5-6-7, and has been extended to the next weekend of 12-13-14. The season ticket will be good for both weekends. The performance, on June 5th, only, will be a dinner theater. They look forward to serving you with the best entertainment possible in June. Thank you for being patrons, your understanding, participation and support in the Arts is appreciated. If you have questions please call 267-7243.

Science Zone offers virtual fun

The Science Zone is committed to being an important part of the educational opportunities in the community as they navigate this temporary new world. In order to meet that goal, the Science Zone is offering multiple avenues for free learning activities.

New activities in the "Daily Dose of Science" series will be posted everyday. All activities will be designed around ways that you can use household items and nature to help your students experience science in a new way, together with you.

Interested in how the zoo animals are doing? Make new friends with animal experts Julianna and Dawn every week during Wild Wednesday. They will livestream the animals and offer educational insights about animal adaptations and behavior. Check it out on the Facebook page every Wednesday at noon.