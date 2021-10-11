On Oct. 17, Elizabeth Otto and Gary Mitchell will present “Everything is Beautiful in its Own Way.” On Oct. 24, Melody Haler and Athne Machdane will present “Beauty of Our ancestors,” to honor our ancestry and lineage. During this service, Athne Machdane will present “I look to the mountains,” a tribute to their great-uncle, Albert W. Bailey, a decorated veteran of World War II, a professor at Casper College, and an elite mountain climber throughout the world. His life was an epic cliffhanger in more ways than one! Also, Jim Bailey will offer a musical reprise of “Memories”, a poem by Tammy Dominguez. Everyone will be invited to share a brief story about an ancestor that is important to them. Oct. 31 is a “Discussion Forum Sunday” on the theme of “Beauty.” On November 7th Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the November worship theme “Progress and Prospective.”