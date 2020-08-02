Summer camp at Nic
Grossology: The Art & Science of all Things Disgusting: August 10-14, ages: 7-9 and10-14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Immerse into messy art and icky science this summer! Investigate messy explosions, the icky science of slime and snot, and learn about the beauty and danger of microbes. Create gross eyeball art, get messy with painting, build a jellyfish sculpture and design your own pathogen. Please register at The Science Zone http://www.thesciencezone.org/summer-camps.html.
Field trip closes out summer history club
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs, and the topic for August is “Oregon Trail Sites: Would You Rather?” As the name suggests, this program will take place outdoors along the Oregon Trail, and they will maintain a safe distance by traveling in individual cars. It will be held on Saturday, August 8, beginning at 8 a.m. (Get an early start to avoid the heat).
Using the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s “Would You Rather? Activity Guide,” students and their parents will travel in their own vehicles along county roads-including some that are unpaved — that follow the Oregon Trail from Casper to Independence Rock.
Online registration is required in advance for this free program so they can provide you with class information and departure location via email. Please sign up by Friday, August 7, at 5 p.m. Detailed maps and other materials will be provided.
As a follow-up, they will be conducting a free virtual Zoom class using this same topic on Saturday, August 15, at 10 a.m. If you would like to sign up for this class, either with the August 8 class or separately again, please do so online. Please state BOTH (if you will be attending the in-person and the virtual). If you will be attending the VIRTUAL ONLY, please state VIRTUAL. If you will be attending the IN-PERSON ONLY, please state CAR. The first 25 local families to sign up for the August 15 virtual class before Tuesday, August 11 at 5 p.m. will receive a free activity supplies box delivered safely to their homes.
While Hands-on History Club is geared toward children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome. Because the August 8th program will take place using private vehicles, parents or guardians who can drive will need to participate with their children. Contact Patricia Ruppert at mailto:pruppert@casperwy.gov or Stacey Moore at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
Pronghorn photos at Fort
The American Heritage Center’s traveling exhibit “More Pronghorn Than People” will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through October 10, 2020. The exhibit features black-and-white photographs accompanied by information panels that shed light on this unique and — in Wyoming — ubiquitous animal.
Known colloquially (and incorrectly) as “antelope,” the story of the pronghorn in Wyoming is one of abundance. Few travelers in the state will return home without seeing herds of pronghorn along the highways. Until fairly recently, there were more pronghorn in Wyoming than there were human residents.
Fort Caspar Museum’s current COVID-inspired summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for at-risk individuals. Summer admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper and the phone number is 235-8462.
Cinema at the Station
David Street Station presents free, summer family movies, sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Converse County. All movies run 7 to approximately 9 p.m. Take your camp chairs and blankets.
“Especially during these times, it is important for our community to have a safe place to interact and enjoy summer events. As a hospital, we are comfortable with David Street Station’s ability to provide social distancing space and encourage all movie goers to wear a mask while in attendance,” said Karl E. Hertz, COO of Memorial Hospital of Converse County.
August 14: E.T.; August 28: Honey, I Shrunk The Kids; September 4: Coco.
They ask all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to sit as family units, socially distant from others. They encourage all guests to wear face-coverings and to not attend if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms.
No fines for library
The Natrona County Library is clearing late fines from patron records. No questions asked. You are now fabulously fine-free.
“Fine-free” means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials; however the library will continue to recoup expenses related to lost and/or damaged items.
Of course, going fine-free doesn’t mean that you don’t have to bring your books back to the library. Items will still have a due date, and materials will be automatically renewed up two times if there are no holds. The library will continue to send out notices to remind patrons to bring their items back, and if an item is not returned or is returned damaged patron will be asked to pay for the item(s).
This change is in keeping with the library’s mission to advocate for literacy, education and a thriving community, and aligns with the goal of providing free and equitable access to everyone.
Summer markets every Tuesday
David Street Station is hosting the Food For Thought Summer Markets on Tuesdays through September 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. to shop from local vendors for great homemade goods and homegrown produce.
Visitors will enjoy a great selection of local produce, dairy products, baked goods, home decor and more. David Street Station asks all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if they are having any COVID-19 symptoms. All visitors will be entering from the northwest entrance of David Street Station, and a one-way flow of traffic is required. Vendors are required to wear masks and shoppers are encouraged to do so.
Food for Thought Summer Markets are sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority.
Farmers markets every Saturday
The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers’ Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers’ Market on Saturday’s from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.
Markets run every Saturday to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.
The vendors are getting organized and putting their products together and getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden related.
Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the news page on the Natrona County Government site http://www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket for updates or call 235-9400.
Fort resumes seven-day schedule
Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been canceled; however, they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.
While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Oil City Gumbo Cook-off Aug. 29
The Annual Oil City Gumbo Cook-off is held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 29. This open air cook-off combines competition with live music, a vendor fair, and a motorcycle and car show!
Each year the gates open at 11 a.m. with gumbo tasting at 11:30, and attendees are welcome to walk around and enjoy the live music, drink a beer and even stay for the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. $10 entry fee, children 6 and under free, veterans $5 with military ID. Enter the gumbo competition to cook a seafood gumbo, meat gumbo or both. Entry fee for cooking is $150 for one or $225 for both. All proceeds benefit Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.
For more information, email wyfoundationcancercare@gmail.com.
Children’s Chorale snags prestigious invite
The Casper Children’s Chorale has been selected as one of 24 choirs to perform at the National American Choral Directors Conference in Dallas, Texas, from March 17 to 20, 2021. Director Marcia Patton thinks this is the only Wyoming choir to ever receive the invitation, other than 2005 when the chorale was also selected. The 24 choirs chosen for the national convention represent a wide range, including community, church, collegiate, public school, elementary, middle school and high school.
The selection process included recordings from the last three years of concerts.
Glenrock Sheepherder Rendezvous Aug. 29
Saturday, August 29, 2020, the 3rd annual Sheepherder Rendezvous will be held at the Town Park in Glenrock. Events are scheduled throughout the day to view and educate those attending this year’s event. Antique sheep wagons will be on display. Sheep “herding dog” trials to held in the afternoon. Wool exhibits on caring for and cleaning wool, carding, spinning and weaving. Various vendors with items made of wool and related sheep goods will be for sale. Watch Dutch Oven cooking demonstrations and sample their fare. Musicians, blacksmithing demonstrations, and farm animals all for your enjoyment. Food vendors will be available on site. Contact Rick Davis for more information at 307-554-0169.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about the restoration work on the front porch and help survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
Hats off to you
You have most likely heard of a “Fedora?” Have you heard of a “Trilby?” Do you know the difference? Come see the new exhibit at the Historic Bishop Home, “Ten decades of Hats” and find out the difference. During the shutdown, they have been busy with the home’s collection of over 150 men and women’s hats that date from the late 1890s to the 1970s. Many are on display for visitors to enjoy. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access is restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Bishop Home porch restored
Have you driven by the “old red brick house on 2nd Street” between Jefferson and Lincoln and wondered what it is and what is going on with the construction? Thanks to funding from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Goodstein Foundation, the First Interstate Bank and several private donors, the Cadoma Foundation is restoring the iconic Southern Colonial front porch to the original 1907 wood design. Part of the new design will improve the access to the home for the mobility impaired. The construction is anticipated to take about 45 days. During the construction, the home is opening for touring, but access is limited to the rear door. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.
Muddy Mountain road open
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Casper Field Office has reopened Muddy Mountain Road.
Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, which includes the Rim and Lodgepole campgrounds and numerous recreation trails.
Muddy Mountain Road closes on an annual basis for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from the end of November through the beginning of June. Some areas of the road are still wet and the BLM is urging visitors to use caution when traveling on the mountain to prevent resource damage.
For more information, please call the BLM office at 261-760
Summer activities for kids online
The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance (WYAA) announced the launch of a series of summer activity guides, a suite of fun and engaging activities and challenges designed specifically for this atypical summer. New activities will roll out every two weeks through August. These resources are available to organizations, care providers or parents free of charge.
The guides will feature 150 activities and challenges developed for four different age groups (5-9) (10-12) (13-15) (16-18). It is adaptable for in-person and virtual instruction, a hybrid of both or built as take-home packets. The activities attend to skill building and social emotional learning. Visit https://wyafterschoolalliance.org/summer-learning/.
The Summer Activity Guide complements the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge, a self-guided experience for young people that want to practice skills such as empathy, the identification of problems, critical thinking, creativity, teamwork and prototyping are developed as a part of the practice of entrepreneurial thinking.
For additional information, contact Wyoming Afterschool Alliance director Michelle Sullivan at michelle@wycf.org or call 307-335-9922.
Chorale announces auditions
Casper Children’s Chorale announces auditions for its 42nd concert season. Incoming 2nd through 5th graders (2020-21) may sing in Bel Canto, and incoming 4th through 8th graders are considered for the Chorale. For more information and to audition, go to casperchildrenschorale.com.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Foreigner in October
The Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available at point of purchase. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
Nelly postponed to October
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed to October 30. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
Science Zone offers virtual fun
The Science Zone is committed to being an important part of the educational opportunities in the community as they navigate this temporary new world. In order to meet that goal, the Science Zone is offering multiple avenues for free learning activities.
New activities in the “Daily Dose of Science” series will be posted everyday. All activities will be designed around ways that you can use household items and nature to help your students experience science in a new way, together with you.
Interested in how the zoo animals are doing? Make new friends with animal experts Julianna and Dawn every week during Wild Wednesday. They will livestream the animals and offer educational insights about animal adaptations and behavior. Check it out on the Facebook page every Wednesday at noon.
Want more? Join staff microbiologist Dr. Kelsey Phillips for hands-on experiments in the life sciences. In this “Talk with the Doc” series, they will be posting video lessons every Tuesday and Thursday through April 2 (or longer if it’s needed!). These lessons will be partnered with ‘take-home bags’ which will include most needed supplies. Videos will be posted on Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Participants will be encourage to share their results in the comments. Dr. Phillips will offer guidance and feedback to families as they complete scientific investigations at home. Take-home bags will be ready to pick up starting Monday morning. Most necessary supplies for the five upcoming lessons will be in the bags (provided with generous funding from the Rotary Club). There is no charge but they ask that you order your bag in advance then send a text when you are in the parking lot and they will bring a bag to you.
The Science Zone also has access to many science based kits provided by the NISE (National Institute for Stem Education). They will be making these available free of charge as well. They will ask for a deposit (many of these kits contain expensive materials provided through NISE network connection). Stay tuned to the webpage for a list of available resources and the check out procedure.
In addition to these Science Zone sponsored events, they will also try their best to be a hub in which parents can access information about the availability of free online learning hubs that you might find valuable. They will post information as they investigate options and you are encouraged to use the Facebook page to help share the good things you are finding as well. It is asked that you share and like the Facebook page with others who may be seeking educational activities to do with their children.
Visit the webpage at www.thesciencezone.org and link to the Facebook page.
Summer concert tentatively set
Casper Children’s Chorale is sad that they had to cancel their annual Mother’s Day Concert due to the coronavirus pandemic. They plan to finish their concert year with a performance in the summer. Please refer to the website casperchildrenschorale.com for updates on concerts. Thank you to the community for your continued support of Casper Children’s Chorale.
Free history class for kids
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center’s “History Club” and Fort Caspar Museum’s “Hands-on History” program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. these free classes are geared toward children in second through fifth grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
Upcoming class includes: visiting and exploring an actual Oregon Trail site (Aug. 8).
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages seven through 10 years, everyone is welcome, however younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. Also, as some dates and times may vary due to holidays and special events, it is recommended you confirm class details by calling the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is located at 1501 N. Poplar Street in Casper and Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper.
