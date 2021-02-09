Children’s Chorale active despite pandemic

With smaller rehearsals, social distancing, masks, and Zoom meetings, the Casper Children’s Chorale is singing this season. The group is producing a video to submit to the National ACDA, since the conference will be virtual this year. Three songs will be included, all addressing themes of hope and diversity.

With the annual spring performance tour impossible due to COVID, the Children’s Chorale is holding a Casper Retreat, complete with music, activities, talent show, and community service projects. The chorale does all of their learning while wearing Broadway singer masks and social distancing. It is a challenge, but the group is happy it can still make music together.

The chorale will combine with alums from 42 years of song to record a virtual video of their signature song, “In His Eyes”. This is licensed so that it can be viewed on YouTube, and should be available early April. The group hopes to present its annual Mother’s Day Concert live, but if not there will be another video available, thanks to continued support from Casper patrons, as well as the Wyoming Arts Council CARES Funding and the McMurry Foundation.

New practical learning series kicks off at library