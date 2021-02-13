Historic Bishop Home open for tours

The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St., continues to be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will continue to host small private events for a fee. The major restoration project for 2021 is a new drive-through to facilitate the home’s access. The front porch was successfully restored in 2020 and welcomes visitors with an ADA ramp and new steps. Visitors may access the home by either the front or back porches. Parking is available at the rear of the home off Jefferson Street. Members of the nonprofit Cadoma Foundation which administers the home are grateful for year-end support received by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Wyoming Business Relief Fund, the Greenwood Foundation and private donors. For more information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.

A, B, C’s of Casper history at fort

Fort Caspar Museum presents “The A, B, C’s of Casper History,” an exhibit that takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum’s own collection. It will be on view through Nov. 6.