Craft fair set
The Sunrise Shopping Center Fall Craft Fair is Oct. 9 and 10
Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy high quality handcrafted and unique items from your favorite vendors and new ones! Items include home baked goods and fudge, hand sewing, jewelry, clothing, art, photos, antiques, Color Nails and Paparazzi Jewelry and much more
October at the Casper Planetarium
The Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins,” a show about how legends, science, and tradition combine to create some of our familiar Halloween celebrations. Learn how our traditions can be traced back to ancient Celtic festivals, the Christian tradition of All Hallows Eve, the astronomical functions of Stonehenge, and more. “Halloween: Celestial Origins” plays on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. all through October.
The show also includes a brief live Star Talk about the stars, planets, and constellations currently visible in our night skies.
Running time is about 30 minutes, and the show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is just $3 per person (cash or check only please).
For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Casper music society presents Formosa Duo
Please mark your calendars for Oct. 17 and join the Casper Chamber Music Society for an exciting performance by the Formosa Duo — UW pianist Chi-Chen Wu and cellist Sam Ou — in a concert of works by Dohnanyi and contemporary composers Kramer, Montgomery and Hsiao.
The concert will be held at 4 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church (corner of Poplar and Wyoming Blvd.) Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors (60+), free to students. See you there!
For samples of the Formosa Duo’s performances, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Formosa-Duo-114265676622857
Bozeman Trail Exhibit at Fort Caspar
Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s travelling exhibit “The Bozeman Trail Diaries of Robert Dunlap Clarke” will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum from Sept. 15 through Nov. 27.
Learn about the Bozeman Trail, often called “The Bloody Bozeman” because of violent Indian attacks on travelers.
The attacks were a result of the trail, which began in 1863, being an illegal shortcut to the Montana goldfields through lands given to the Oglala Sioux as part of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851.
Major Clarke was a paymaster for U.S. troops stationed along the Bozeman Trail, so he traveled this route twice on his rounds, in both 1867 and 1868, recording events in two diaries.
In the exhibit, you will read excerpts from his diaries and see copies of hand-written pages, pencil sketches, and colorful drawings.
In October, the Museum’s hours will change from a daily schedule of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm to a five-day-a-week schedule, open Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Because the fort buildings will be locked for the winter, admission prices will go from $4 for adults and $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over) to half price.
Children 12 years and younger and Museum members are always free.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462.
Ghost tours at fort
Calling all Ghost Hunters! Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers are again joining forces to offer “Ghost Tours of the Fort” on the evenings of Oct. 22-23, 29-30. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at the Museum.
The hour-long tours will begin every twenty minutes with the first tour leaving at 7:00 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night.
This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended.
The $9 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants MUST wear masks for this event.
Only ten spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7:00 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:20 p.m., 8:40 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 10:20 p.m., and 10:40 p.m.
This is not a scary, haunted house kind of experience. During the tours, the Paranormal Seekers will demonstrate how they use detecting equipment to find evidence of paranormal activity in several of the fort buildings.
Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors, between the buildings in the dark.
Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required.
Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.
For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com.
Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.
In October, the Museum is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Book signing, presentation with Dr. Glenn Aparicio Parry
Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper will host a book signing and free public presentation with Dr. Glenn Aparicio Parry, on Saturday Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., 1040 W. 15th St.
For those who would like to attend in person, masks are required and maximum seating policy observed.
To attend online, click the ‘Attend an Online Service’ tab at uucasper.org for a link to Zoom.
Glenn Aparicio Parry is an educator, ecopsychologist and political philosopher who, in his most recent book, Original Politics: Making America Sacred Again, contends Native America was the primary influence upon the founding principles of the United States.
In addition, he traces the influence of Native America on nation-shaping historic forces including the 19th-century women’s and abolitionist movements, and modern ecological movements.
On writing the book, he says “All the aspirations of our ancestors, as well as the broken treaties, are buried in this sacred ground. My task was to reveal both the highest principles of America and its shadow.”
This presentation considers how we might reclaim the founding principles of this nation, aligning ourselves with the will of Nature as the Native American cultures do and so start a political journey from fragmentation to wholeness.
On Sunday, Oct. 10, Dr. Aparicio Parry will be the guest presenter at the 10 a.m. UU Casper dual worship service.
Go to uucasper.org for information.
UU Casper Services and Events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds.
UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services.
Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available.
To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.
Celebrate 31 years of Women in the Word
Women in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.
Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com.
Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.
Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.
Library closes SundaysThe library is on summer hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
End of summer fun at Bishop Home
In August, one hundred thirteen years ago the Marvin L. Bishop family moved into their new home at 818 East 2nd Street Casper, Wyoming.
They lived in the home until 1997 when the last member of the original family passed away.
Today this home is the Historic Bishop Home and owned by the Cadoma Foundation.
The home tells the story of Casper’s urban history in an original setting.
The public is invited to tour the home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street.
Plan to visit this nationally registered historic building and learn about Casper as seen through an early pioneer family.
An admission donation of $2.00 per person is requested.
For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.