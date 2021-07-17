Troopers free performance July 25
Troopers will be offering a free performance Sunday, July 25, 7 p.m., at NCHS Stadium. They will be featuring their newly completed show, “Unleashed.” The corps has been in Casper since July 1 practicing at Casper College field, NCHS field, and the KWHS soccer field. This year the corps is being housed at the Casper College dorms and using their food truck. After hibernating for a year due to COVID, the corps enters this season ready to perform all-new music plus a few fan favorites. They will leave the following day first performing in Cody, experiencing Yellowstone National Park, then on with the rest of their tour. Drums Along the Rockies will take place in Cheyenne this year where the corps will also march in the Cheyenne parade. All rehearsals are free and open to the public.
Summer treks set
Three summer treks remain, sponsored by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Aug. 28, Seminoe cutoff; Sept. 25, Independence Rock and Devil’s Gate. All treks depart at 8 a.m., from the NHTIC parking lot. Take sack lunch, drinks, sunscreen and wear appropriate clothes. Carpooling is recommended; 4wheel and high clearance vehicles recommended.
July teen take & make
Stop by the Teen Zone desk to grab July’s teen take & make kit for students in rising 7th to 12th grades. Each kit provides all the materials needed to make a bunch of different origami creations—paper, instructions, inspiration, and a whole lotta crafting goodness. Grab yours while supplies last (we recommend coming early in the month to get the kit)! Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.