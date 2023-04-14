JO fastpitch softball registration

Girls age 8-14 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fastpitch Softball League through May 7, 2023, online at crlasports.com or in person at the Casper Recreation Center. Divisions offered for 8U, 10U, 12U, or 14U.

The registration fee is $60.00 per player.

No prior playing experience is required, we love getting girls who are willing to try a new sport, no matter their age. Players will need to have their own softball mitts, but other equipment will be provided to them. Coaches are acquired through volunteers and we cannot do this program without their help. If anyone is interested in coaching this season please reach out to the rec center or fill in the coach’s section on the registration form. Practices for the league will get underway in May after a coaches meeting is establish with games beginning May 23 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.

Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, (307) 235-8383 at 1801 East 4th St. or on the website, www.crlasports.com.

A mammoth of a discovery

It was in the spring of 2006 and a new oil well was being located north of Glenrock. The bulldozer operator, Dee Zimmerschied, had leveled the pad site and was starting on the reserve pit. As he dug, he unearthed a large white object that, upon further inspection, proved to be bone. That’s when the America’s largest and most complete mammoth skeleton was discovered. Dee immediately called his drilling supervisor, Bill Allen, who postponed the work. After consulting paleontologists, and in cooperation with the Allemand family who owned the land and the following energy companies; Continental Production Company, Mountain West Energy Company LLC, Nerd Gas Company LLC, Discovery Resources LLC and Basic Energy Services, the oil well was relocated and the dig was on! JP Cavigelli, collections manager for the Tate Geological Museum, and Kent Sundell, PhD., a geologist and professor at Casper College, co-led the excavation which took three and a half years, and over a thousand volunteers. The prepping of the bones, piecing them back together and preparing them for display took thousands of hours before the Mammoth was mounted for display at the museum and revealed to the community on March 10, 2010.

Dee the Mammoth, named after the one who discovered him, is an 11,600 year-old Columbian mammoth that was 65 to 70 years old when he died. During the prime of his life he would have been 13’8” tall at the shoulder and weighed approximately 22,000 pounds. Columbian mammoths are found only in North and Central America and are different from wooly mammoths in that they are larger, both in height and weight, and less shaggy than their northern, woolly cousins.

While mammoths aren’t the direct predecessors of elephants, they are related and display similar traits as members of the Proboscidea order (Latin meaning nose or long flexible snout). This order is currently represented by the African and Asian elephants. Familial behavior may explain why Dee’s skeleton was so spread out across a large area, elephants are known to move the bones of their dead relatives. So while Dee is the most complete mounted skeleton ever discovered, not all of his bones were located. In fact, 84 of the “bones” on the skeleton are actually casts or copies of bone. You can identify these foot, toe, leg, rib and tail bones by their lighter, yellowish hue. A few other key bones are casts as well because of their weight. The pelvis, lower jaws, skull and both tusks were found, but are too heavy to mount.

None of the bones are fossils however, since they are only 11,600 years old. The most common method of permineralization occurs when teeth, shell, or bones are buried in sediment and then filled with minerals such as calcium carbonate or silica. Because Dee’s bones were not fossilized, they were extremely fragile and volunteers used precise methods to piece them back together.

How did Dee die? No one can be 100 percent sure but there are several hypotheses. The most probable is that he fell into an arroyo and couldn’t get out. His skeleton shows the marks his advanced age with growths on his bones, a bone tumor, and arthritis (which causes deformation of the bone) in his lower back. All of these combined made it hard for him to move. Additionally, Dee’s teeth were old and extremely worn down to the point where he would have had a hard time eating enough grass to stay healthy. While humans have two sets of teeth – baby and adult, mammoths had six sets which came to the surface at specific times in their lives. Each set consisted of four teeth, two on top and two in the bottom, which were replaced regularly until the mammoth turned 40 when the final set emerged. Dee was on his sixth and final set and because they were substantially worn down, he was most likely suffering from starvation.

The Tate Geological Museum encourages you to come see Dee, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free and they’re located on the south end of the Casper College campus, next to the bronze T. rex. If you are interested in volunteering at the Tate, either on a dig or in the prep lab, they are accepting applications. For more information on museums in our area, like our Facebook page at Museums of Casper.

Earth Day guide book

Earth Day is April 22 — it’s the day the world celebrates the marvels of our planet. Since Wyoming has some of Earth’s most interesting and geologically diverse landscapes, why not get out and explore our state with inspiration from some of the many guidebooks available in Fort Caspar Museum’s gift shop. Save 20% on our selection of guidebooks when you shop on Saturday, April 22.

After shopping, pay a visit to the Museum, and enjoy the exhibits. On view we will have “Sons of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” and “Stimson Colors Wyoming,” as well as our permanent display chronicling Central Wyoming history from pre-historic times to the present.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits. In April, our admissions are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free. Our April hours are 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Celebrate librarians

The Fort Caspar Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Friends of the Natrona County Library (FOL), and the Casper Autism & Special-needs Support (CASS) group encourage all community members to visit a library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to celebrate all they have to offer. The three groups are sponsoring a special event on Tuesday, April 25, National Library Workers Day, at the Natrona County Library to honor all librarians and library staff.

Community members are invited to drop in any time between 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. for refreshments, giveaways, and information about all the great things available at the library. Take a moment to say thank you to our library workers and to recognize their valuable contributions to our community. Make cards in the Creation Station or personalize blank cards with your own messages of thanks. Share a memory of how a librarian helped you, how libraries have impacted your life, or to just say “Thank you!”

We invite ALL library workers — school and college librarians too — to come by so that we may thank you as well.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks, but there is so much more to the story of libraries. Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. The Natrona County Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and other resources.

Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

If you have not checked out the Natrona County Library lately, you are missing the full story. Follow the Library on social media (@natronalibrary) and the hashtag #National Library Week to join the online celebration.

Established in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.natronacountylibrary.org.

Werner Wildlife Museum hosts bird identification classes

The Werner Wildlife Museum will host a series of four free bird identification classes beginning on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m., and running consecutive Tuesdays through May 16.

Popular Werner Wildlife Series speaker Stacey Scott and Casper College biology instructor Luis Alza Leon will lead the classes. Both men have been avid bird watchers for many years and are well-versed in the bird species found in Wyoming.

The series does not require registration, and each class will cover a different set of birds. The public is welcome to attend any or all four classes, as each is a stand-alone unit.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Photo exhibit at Fort Casper

View a selection of hand-tinted photographs of Wyoming taken by Cheyenne photographer J.E. Stimson in 1903 for the St. Louis Louisiana Purchase Exposition of 1904. Stimson was tasked with locating the best representations of the state’s natural beauty and thriving economy. His photographs capture Wyoming ranches, farms, houses, irrigation canals, mines, Indian settlements, and natural scenery. On loan from the Wyoming State Museum and Archives, this exhibit will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through June 4, 2023.

Joseph Stimson (1870-1952) was admired throughout the United States for his artistic skill with a camera and his hand-colored photographs. His career as a photographer spanned 59 years and produced more than 7,500 images, most of which reside in the Wyoming State Archives.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

‘Odd Couple’ at CasperTheater Company

Meet Florence and Olive!! These are the two wonderful women of CasperTheater Company’s “Odd Couple” by Neil Simon. Florence has broken up with Stanley. Her heart is broken, so she moves in with Olive, a good friend. Olive is lonely and needs some company. The fun begins when Florence realizes Olive is a complete slob. Florence tries to clean up, and it works for awhile….then it doesn’t. Olive needs an encounter with a man. The two Conzuela brothers live in the same apartment building. Olive has invited them to dinner, and Florence is cooking. That doesn’t go well.

Please join us for the “Odd Couple” (female version) May 5-6-7, 12-13 for laughs you will never forget!

On May 14, we will also serve a Mother’s Day Brunch and show for $35.

Show times are Friday and Saturday 7:30 PM and Sunday, May 7th at 2PM.

Brunch is served at 1:00PM on Sunday May 14.

Tickets can be purchased at Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th and online at www.caspertheatercompany.net

Adults $16 Seniors $14 Brunch and show $35

COME PLAY WITH US!!!!

Cory McDaniel Duo, A Band Named Sue with UCC Church

Saturday, April 15 the UCC Church will host a musical extravaganza with the Cory McDaniel Duo and A Band Named Sue (And friends). The doors will open at 6 at 1511 S Melrose with a pulled pork dinner, music, dancing, and several large auction items. This is a fundraiser for the church so we can keep up the justice work and continue to offer a space for spiritual discernment, space for the community, and other activities.

Craft fair at Sunrise Shopping Center

Enjoy high quality handcrafted and unique items from your favorite vendors and many new ones! Items include home baked goods of all varieties from sweet to savory, hand sewn projects, specialty t-shirts, cups, decals, books, key chains, essential oils, crystals, crochet items, woodworking, pottery, art, photos and antiques, soaps and other bath products. Color Street Nails, Young Living Essential Oils, Paparazzi Jewelry, and Yoder’s Country Market and much more. Join us Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: To attend on Zoom, visit https://uucasper.org/attend-an-online-service/.

Eclectic Meditation Group: Saturday, April 15, 7:00 pm—8:00 pm

We welcome everyone in the spirit of love and compassion to join us as we share a different meditation each time, from varied traditions and styles.

Earth Day: Sunday, April 16, 10:00 am—11:00 am, Service leader: Cindy Wright

What does it mean to invest in our planet’s future?

Drops of Water Turn a Mill: Sunday, April 23, 10:00 am—11:00 am, Service leader: Jayne Jacobs

An examination of resilience within individuals and communities.

Beltane Celebration: Sunday, April 30, 10:00 am—11:00 am, Service leaders: Megan Jessup, Damion Jessup, Elizabeth Jo Otto

Come join us in a beautiful Beltane celebration as we dance around the Maypole.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit about the cavalry unit that was posted to Platte Bridge Station-now Fort Caspar-in the 1865 when Caspar Collins died in a battle with Indians. “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” will be on display from March 21, 2023, through Feb. 24, 2024.

In 1865, the 11th Kansas spent six months in the area that is now Casper. Explore the history of the regiment from its time fighting in the Civil War to their final posting on the western frontier. Through 22 soldier biographies, you will learn about the individual Kansas soldiers-those who perished here and those who survived to return home.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit. Here is your chance to see artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865. Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.” On view will be tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

The Museum’s hours and admission fees vary by season; call or check our website for details. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper; the phone number is 307-235-8462 and the website is fortcasparwyoming.org

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Science Zone events

Tween tech night

New News from The Science Zone!

It’s a tween teen tech night! Every Tuesday in April, The Science Zone will host an afterschool event for 9-15-year-olds. We’ll start with Scratch coding then add in some Lego robotics and electronics as well. This is a free drop-in activity; no registration is necessary. Classes will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m..

Summer camp registration opened March 20

(Don’t Worry!!! The ‘fully booked’ note ONLY means registration opened March 20. Go to thesciencezone.org to register and for more info.)

Join us for another fun-filled and exciting summer focused on exciting STEAM activities June through August. There’s something for all the scientists in your life! Camps for ages 5-15 will take place all summer long!

If kids are looking for ADVENTURE, look no further than our outdoor adventure series of camps where we develop outdoor skills, confidence, and create a love of the great outdoors through these intensive overnight camps.

No matter your child’s interests, you’re sure to find something fun!

Outdoor Camps Schedule

June 26/27: Mountain Biking Level 1: We’ll stay local and get your skills down!

June 28-30: Mountain Biking Level II: This will include one overnight adventure to visit the epic trails in Sinks Canyon State Park.

Sign up for the two-day camp, the three-day camp, or all 5 days!

July 5-7: New to camping? Sign up for our Camping 101 camp! Build your confidence and your skills in this camp so you are ready to sign up for our other extended week-long camps! We will spend one day on Casper Mountain then we will head for a night of overnight camping and hiking. Plans are to camp at Natural Bridge and then head for a hiking adventure in the Laramie Peak area.

July 17-21: We will head to the western side of the Wind Rivers! We’ll start with a stop at Boulder Lake for a short hike and a possible swim in Boulder Canyon then we will head toward Elkhart Park. We’ll practice orienteering skills, learn about camp safety in bear country, hike to Sacred Rim, kayak in Fremont Lake and learn about the trials and tribulations of the John C. Fremont explorations when we visit the Museum of the Mountain Man. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

July 31- Aug. 4: We will base our camp for the week out of the Thorne Rider Youth Camp just outside of Sheridan. This location is perfect for exploring the Big Horn mountains but we’ll come back to home base every evening! This camp will include a day of rock climbing with our friends from Big Horn Mountain Guides—a well-respected and knowledgeable organization that teaches many climbing camps for youth in the area. This camp will also incorporate fishing and kayaking as well as an exploration of historically significant battlefields in the area. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

As with all Science Zone classes and activities, scholarships and financial aid are available.

Family STEAM nights

Family STEAM nights take place every Thursday at The Science Zone from 4:00—7:00 on a drop-in basis. No registration is required. Activities are free and designed to encourage families to engage in science together. Family STEAM nights are made possible by our AmeriCorps members and are supported by Serve Wyoming, the Mott Foundation, and the Tonkin Foundation.

April 20:

Let’s celebrate Earth Day! We’ll build bug hotels and learn about ways to preserve some of our local bugs. We’ll create a water filtration system and learn how a healthy natural ecosystem works to filter our water. You will get to make a seed bomb full of local seeds that you can use to make your own garden spot and you will create an ecosystem while learning about different biomes around the world.

April 27:

Families will get to do actual DNA extraction from a strawberry and we’ll learn about the structure of DNA by creating a DNA model out of candy. Let your creativity run wild while building a monster using genetic traits and learn about some of your very own traits that you have inherited!

Science Fever

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Youth volleyball at Boys & Girls Club

Sign up now for youth volleyball at the Club! This is a co-ed league for youth in grades 3-10 that teaches the fundamentals of the sports and helps youth improve their skills. Practices and/or games will be held twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Fridays at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Main Branch (1701 East K Street, Casper). The season runs April 3—May 2. Registration fee is $35 with a $10 yearly Club membership. Registration deadline was March 17.

Head Start accepting applications

Head Start is currently accepting applications. Head Start is a FREE, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.