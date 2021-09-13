Super flea market in October

A Super Flea & Collectibles Show will be held at the Central Wyoming fairgrounds on Oct. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a variety, from flea market items to antiques and collectibles, new items and food items. It’s not too early to start thinking of holiday gifts! This show is sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collectibles Club (CACC). Note, the CACC November flea market will not be held this year — so we ask for your support on Oct. 2 and 3. Funds are used to support museums in the State of Wyoming and other non-profits in our community. Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free with an adult. If you have questions about the show or to inquire about a space, call Dan at 234-2308.

The CACC will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Casper Senior Center at 7 p.m. We encourage interested, potential members to join us! Ed Spears will be the program speaker in September, and is always very interesting with his wealth of knowledge. Members plan ahead, in October Shirley Rogers will present a program on linens and in November members will be sharing their most treasured holiday recipe.

The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

Cemetery tours back