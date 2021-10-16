Free Cowboy Ethics training
The Cowboy Ethics program has helped thousands of students set clear goals and reach for the best in themselves. Learn the “Cowboy Way” at a free Cowboy Ethics’ training to be held in Riverton on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Rendezvous Elementary School (413 North 4th Street, Riverton).
This training is geared toward teachers and other youth development professionals. The “Be Somebody: Cowboy Ethics” program can help inspire and lead youth to become stronger citizens with stronger character using the American cowboy and the Code of the West as inspirational themes. The results can be seen in measurably improved GPAs, the transformations reported by teachers and youth group leaders, and how students themselves say they’ve changed.
This free training for the first 25 registrants, a $350 value, is generously sponsored by the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. For out-of-town guests, The Ellbogen Foundation is also providing free hotel rooms in Riverton the night before (Oct. 22). Lunch is included during the training. Participants can receive a .5 PTSB credit.
Training includes an 8-hour group training session, along with curricula for each participant, and three years of follow-up assistance, curriculum updates, and monthly newsletters.
“If there’s one thing we can all agree upon… it’s that we need to do something to help kids in our communities reach their full potential,” said Jim Owen, Founder of the Center For Cowboy Ethics & Leadership.
To register for the training, please contact Sara Beth Lyon, Cowboy Ethics Outreach Coordinator, at (307-265-2427; or via email at: slyon@bgccw.org. You may also register online at https://wyomingyouth.org/trainingsandevents. Registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 15.
LCCC Students present music from around the world in fall concert
Laramie County Community College students will present ‘Our Spectacular SPA,’ a free musical celebration in honor of the students’ debut in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium (SPA) on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.
The performances of the college’s jazz ensemble, collegiate chorale, cantorei, chamber orchestra and wind ensembles will feature Spanish, Haitian and New Zealander folk music as well as pieces by Steve Allen, Johannes Brahms and Ralph Vaughan Williams.
LCCC Music faculty Dr. Frank Cook said he chose one of the works, “Fanfare and Allegro” by Clifton Williams, as a featured piece for the performance to challenge the students and community members. “It is a classic wind-band work, and it is highly virtuosic,” he said. “I don’t know if there is a better piece to celebrate the opening of the auditorium.”
Two students, also will have featured solos as part of the performance. Raeth Toleman will sing “Unforgettable,” a song made famous by Nat King Cole, and Arianna McKamey-Simoni will perform the energetic “Gallup” by Dmitri Kabalevsky on xylophone.
The performances will be conducted by LCCC music faculty Bethany Smith-Jacobs, Andy Kropp and Cook.
For more information on the concert or LCCC’s music programs, contact Dr. Frank Cook at fcook@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1306.
Meat shoot set for November
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 10 p.m. Cost is $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. Call 307-235-8067 for more information. See you there.
Baklava and Greek pastries sale
The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is taking orders for its annual bake sale of baklava and Greek pastries.
To place your order, call (307) 237-4470, or text to 307-251-5134, or email order to: pkofakis@gmail.com.
Prices are the same great value at $25 per 1 dozen baklava or $25 for a tin of three each of four other pastries. Order by Nov. 7. Pick up and pay for your order at the Church, 1350 East “C” Street in Casper on Saturday, Nov. 20, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proceeds support the philanthropic work of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. These pastries make the perfect dessert or gift and will be ready for pickup just in time for the Holidays!
Youth jam night at St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church presents a new gathering for Casper’s youth. It is called Youth Jam Night and is designed for any and all Casper youth to come and enjoy music and fellowship with fellow musicians. Bring your favorite musical instrument or if you do not have one, we will have a few for the youth to use. The first meeting will be on Sunday Oct. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at S.t Stephen’s Church 4700 S. Poplar and will include introductions and planning for future meetings. Pizza and drinks will be served. Come and enjoy the fellowship and maybe even have fun playing your favorite instrument. For more info, call Ray Pierce at 307-660-4727. All youth and young adults are welcome!
October at the Casper Planetarium
The Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins,” a show about how legends, science, and tradition combine to create some of our familiar Halloween celebrations. Learn how our traditions can be traced back to ancient Celtic festivals, the Christian tradition of All Hallows Eve, the astronomical functions of Stonehenge, and more. “Halloween: Celestial Origins” plays on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. all through October.
The show also includes a brief live Star Talk about the stars, planets, and constellations currently visible in our night skies.
Running time is about 30 minutes, and the show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is just $3 per person (cash or check only please).
For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Casper music society presents Formosa Duo
Please mark your calendars for Oct. 17 and join the Casper Chamber Music Society for an exciting performance by the Formosa Duo — UW pianist Chi-Chen Wu and cellist Sam Ou — in a concert of works by Dohnanyi and contemporary composers Kramer, Montgomery and Hsiao.
The concert will be held at 4 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church (corner of Poplar and Wyoming Blvd.) Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors (60+), free to students. See you there!
For samples of the Formosa Duo’s performances, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Formosa-Duo-114265676622857
Bozeman Trail Exhibit at Fort Caspar
Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s travelling exhibit “The Bozeman Trail Diaries of Robert Dunlap Clarke” will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum from Sept. 15 through Nov. 27.
Learn about the Bozeman Trail, often called “The Bloody Bozeman” because of violent Indian attacks on travelers.
The attacks were a result of the trail, which began in 1863, being an illegal shortcut to the Montana goldfields through lands given to the Oglala Sioux as part of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851.
Major Clarke was a paymaster for U.S. troops stationed along the Bozeman Trail, so he traveled this route twice on his rounds, in both 1867 and 1868, recording events in two diaries.
In the exhibit, you will read excerpts from his diaries and see copies of hand-written pages, pencil sketches, and colorful drawings.
In October, the Museum’s hours will change from a daily schedule of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm to a five-day-a-week schedule, open Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Because the fort buildings will be locked for the winter, admission prices will go from $4 for adults and $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over) to half price.
Children 12 years and younger and Museum members are always free.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462.
Ghost tours at fort
Calling all Ghost Hunters! Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers are again joining forces to offer “Ghost Tours of the Fort” on the evenings of Oct. 22-23, 29-30. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at the Museum.
The hour-long tours will begin every twenty minutes with the first tour leaving at 7:00 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night.
This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended.
The $9 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants MUST wear masks for this event.
Only ten spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7:00 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:20 p.m., 8:40 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 10:20 p.m., and 10:40 p.m.
This is not a scary, haunted house kind of experience. During the tours, the Paranormal Seekers will demonstrate how they use detecting equipment to find evidence of paranormal activity in several of the fort buildings.
Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors, between the buildings in the dark.
Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required.
Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.
For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com.
Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.
In October, the Museum is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
UU Casper Services and Events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.
On Oct. 17, Elizabeth Otto and Gary Mitchell will present “Everything is Beautiful in its Own Way.” On Oct. 24, Melody Haler and Athne Machdane will present “Beauty of Our ancestors,” to honor our ancestry and lineage. During this service, Athne Machdane will present “I look to the mountains,” a tribute to their great-uncle, Albert W. Bailey, a decorated veteran of World War II, a professor at Casper College, and an elite mountain climber throughout the world. His life was an epic cliffhanger in more ways than one! Also, Jim Bailey will offer a musical reprise of “Memories”, a poem by Tammy Dominguez. Everyone will be invited to share a brief story about an ancestor that is important to them. Oct. 31 is a “Discussion Forum Sunday” on the theme of “Beauty.” On November 7th Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the November worship theme “Progress and Prospective.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 28. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.
The UU Casper Book Club is reading “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Oct. 25 6:30 p.m.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.
Celebrate 31 years of Women in the Word
Women in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.
Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com.
Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.
Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.
Library closes SundaysThe library is on summer hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
October at Historic Bishop Home
Select either a tea box to take to your spooky place, or in-person tea at the Historic Bishop Home. The date is Oct. 30. You are invited to choose the option best for you: Order your tea in a box to enjoy in your own mysterious place while solving the mystery of who won the Fall Bake-off competition. Each box contains an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, tea, and condiments for one person. Tea Boxes must be picked up at the Historic Bishop Home between noon and 1 p.m. on Oct. 30, or enjoy a three-course sit down tea with friends at the Historic Bishop Home’s Honky Tonk Saloon while solving an old -fashioned “WHO DUNNIT” mystery! Teatime is 2:00 p.m. The tea costs $35 per person ($10 is a donation to support the Historic Bishop Home). Select your option and reserve by Oct. 27.
For reservations, please call 307-235-5277 or email info@cadomafoundation.org. Reservations are confirmed by mailing a check payable to the Cadoma Foundation
818 East Second Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601.
You may also reserve and pay on www.cadomafoundation.org.
October brings the continuation of restoration work at the Historic Bishop Home. We are excited the old, cracked driveway and sidewalks will be replaced, and the garage removed to improve access. These projects are made possible through the generosity of the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and many local donors. The home will remain open for touring during these restorations. Access from Second Street will be restricted during construction, so visitors need to enter from the home’s parking lot off Lincoln Street.
In additional news, our interns are developing a photo display focusing on community involvement. Please plan to visit the home on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to view the new displays. The home is located at 818 East Second Street between Lincoln and Jefferson. A minimum donation of $2 per person is requested. For additional information visit www. Cadomafoundation.org, follow the Bishop Home Museum on Facebook, or call 307-235-5277.
Troopers selling Christmas wreaths
The Casper Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps are offering fresh evergreen Christmas wreaths for sale. These wreaths sell for $30 and will be delivered to your door-step between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. These wreaths make wonderful Christmas gifts. To order a wreath please call the Trooper office at 307-472-2141,Trooper Bingo 307-265-2464 or Ted Gilbert at 307-265-2894. Have a glorious and wonderful holiday season!