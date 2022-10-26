Family trick or treat at Central Wyoming Hospice

Come join us for Halloween Fun! Central Wyoming Hospice will be hosting a Family Trick or Treat Open House on Oct. 31 from noon until 4:30 p.m., at the Administration Offices at 319 S. Wilson in Casper.

Bring the kiddos to roam our decorated Halloween Hallways and help us vote for the Best Decorated Dreadful Doorway!

We’ll have cookies, treats, punch, and lots of fun. If you have any questions, please call (307) 577-4832. See you there!

Elks events

Saturday Oct. 29

Elks Family Halloween Party, Please bring a side dish to share - -Main Dish will be provided by the Lodge starting at 6:30 to 11 p.m. Costume contests and dancing after dinner. Music Scott Michalov. Members, Significant other and Guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

Trunk or Treating in the lodge parking lot (behind the Elks) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come over and get some candy and see some scary costumes. Open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.

Saturday Nov. 5

Casper local hoop shoot at The Boys and Girls Club, 1701 East K Street. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. It is free to boys and girls who will be between the ages of 8-13 on April 1, 2023, that live in a 50 mile radius around Casper. Winners advance through district, state, and regional Hoop Shoot contests. Regional winners qualify to compete at the National Hoop Shoot Finals held in Chicago, IL. If you know of any children or have children that would like to compete, please bring them to the Boys and Girls Club. This event is Free and open to the public. More information contact Wes Stull at 307-262-0776, AFTER 5:00 p.m.

Honoring local veterans

The community is invited to attend a Veterans Day ceremony in the Glenrock Junior/Senior High School gym Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. to honor all local residents who have served in the United States military.

The American Legion and Auxiliary members of Jesse Martin Post #9 are encouraging all military veterans to come and be recognized for their service to our country.

The Veterans Day ceremony will include the posting of the flags, guest speakers from the American Legion and Auxiliary, school and community. Musical selections will be performed by high school choir and band. All veterans will be introduced by their branch of military service.

Please come to honor our heroes, the American veterans who have served our country to protect our freedoms!

For more information, please call the Glenrock Junior/Senior High School office at 307-436-9201.

City of Casper trick or treating

Halloween can be a busy day, so don’t forget to carve out some time to stop by Casper City Hall (200 N. David) and the Hall of Justice (201 N. David) for some Halloween treats. You’d be ghoulish not to!

On Monday, Oct. 31, all of the little ghouls, ghosts and goblins are invited to bring their parents, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., to get an early start on their trick-or-treating. Visitors should expect to see many government employees in costume.

All five of the Casper Fire Stations, will have candy to hand out to their fang-tastic visitors from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fire stations are located at 200 W. 1 st St., 4000 S. Coffman., 2140 E. 12th St., 555 Landmark Dr., and 185 Valley Dr. For questions or additional information, call the City Manager’s Office at (307) 235-8224.

Trick or treat at justice center

Natrona County will be hosting “Trick-or-Treat” on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Townsend Justice Center, 115 N. Center Street: Entryway only; Natrona County Courthouse, 200 N. Center Street and the Hall of Justice, 201 North David. Little ghosts and goblins are invited to bring their parents and come to “trick-or-treat” the County employees during this time.

Drivers and Tricker-or-Treaters please remember to use and be aware of provided crosswalks on this spooktacular day!

For more information, call the County Commissioner’s Office at 235-9202.

Casper Chorale 50th Anniversary Concert

The Casper Civic Chorale (CCC), will present their 50th anniversary concert Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m. at Casper College in Wheeler Hall.

Our concert, “Celebrate the Joy! 50 years of making music” will feature memorable music that will elicit emotions from poignant to exuberant. In addition, there will be surprises to honor the previous two CCC conductors.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased in advance on the CCC Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CasperCivicChorale/), CCC Website (https://www.caspercivicchorale.com) or at Hill Music Company. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the concert. Please note that credit cards are accepted online only. Checks or cash must be used at our vendor and at the concert venue.

For more information contact CCC president, Joan Davies at 307-262-9389 or at jdavies729@gmail.com.

River of Life events

Local authors signing books

Join over six local authors at Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store for a morning of meet and greet, pastries, a cup of hot coffee, live music, and authors reading from their work. Pick up your copy of a personalized, signed book or two on Saturday, December 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Call (307) 258-7650 for more details.

Second Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crafters of all kinds come together to sell handmade products in the 2nd Annual Christmas Craft Fair. Come to buy unique Christmas gifts including art, leather work, photography, jams and jellies, clothing, home decor, furniture, and more! To learn more or to register for a booth to sell your crafts, pick up an application at Cascade Coffee Shop at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609 or call (307) 258-7650.

October at the library

Oct. 1 marked the first day of the spookiest month of the year, and we have Halloween crafts, book clubs, activities, and so much more planned for all ages.

Check out some of the things happening this October below, and visit our website or stop by and pick up a calendar to get a full list of all the tricks and treats that we have scheduled this year.

Spooky StoryTime

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. in the Crawford Room. Ages 3+

Come dressed in your Halloween costumes for a special storytime that will take a spooky turn as we read, dance, and imagine our way to the most ghoulish night of the year

Take & Make: Halloween Luminaries

Starting Oct. 1, while supplies last. Grades 7-12

Check out these illuminating and frightening little punkins! Stop by the Teen Zone to grab your take & make craft kit with all the supplies and instructions you need to make this Halloween decor project at home.

DIY Challenge: Halloween Garland

All month long at the Creation Station.This easy paper Halloween garland made with our Cricut machine is the perfect last minute Halloween craft, and it makes a gorgeous Halloween decoration too. Stop by our Creation Station any time we’re open to make this month’s DIY.

Ghost hunt at Fort Caspar

Have you ever wanted to try hunting for ghosts? YOU can be a paranormal investigator this year during a new event at Fort Caspar Museum. Join us for “Ghost Investigations at Fort Caspar” on the evenings of Oct. 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at the Museum.

Guides will lead guests around the fort grounds and buildings in small groups, looking for paranormal activity. You will get to try out ghost hunting equipment such as spirit boxes, infrared thermometers, audio recorders, and laser grids.

After the event, all digital evidence will be shared with participants.

The hour-long tours will begin every twenty minutes with the first tour leaving at 7:00 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night.

This year, there are three different areas of explorations from which to choose: the fort buildings, the fort grounds, and the fort cemetery.

This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended.

The $12.00 tickets are available for sale in person at Fort Caspar Museum or over the phone with a credit card, and they are sold on a first come, first served basis beginning Oct. 1. Participants should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish. Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.

For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.

Historic Bishop Home Apron exhibit

The Historic Bishop Home’s Fall exhibit features its unique and iconic collection of mid-20th century aprons. Aprons date back to ancient times for practical, decorative, and ritualistic purposes. In the 1940’s the apron became the symbol of family, mother, and apple pie ideals. As the popularity of the apron increased, the humble garment was decorated and made beautiful. While the apron has been around for a long time, there are practical and sentimental favorites — totems of craft, hard work, and showmanship thrown in for good measure. The exhibit features practical day to day aprons as well as delicate handiwork treasures reserved for special occasions and entertaining.

This unique exhibit will run through mid-November when Christmas arrives at the home. Tours hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The home is located at 818 East Second Street on the North side of the street between Lincoln and Jefferson. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org; Facebook page Bishop Home Museum or call 307 235 5277.

Railroad association open house

Come and see our collection of historical items donated for this annual event.

There is no fee, but we do accept donations.

Please check out our website: CWMRA.com for the latest information about displays, meeting times and activities.

The open house will run from Nov. 4 at 6:00 10:00 p.m., Nov. 5, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or so and Sunday Nov. 6 from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The club is located at 1356 N. Center St. in Casper

Rock art exhibit at Fort Caspar

Hand-drawn and carved images created in Wyoming’s past are explored in a new exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum. “Rock Art in Wyoming” will be on view through Nov. 12.

For thousands of years, people left messages and designs on rocks.

Explore the history and imagery of rock art from across the state, and see the many different styles and types. Fort Caspar Museum staff worked with members of the Wyoming Archaeological Society to produce this exhibit, and after its showing here in Casper, it will travel around Wyoming on tour for two years.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School.

With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Science Zone activities

Saturday Sun day is back! Come to The Science Zone the first Saturday of every month from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a fun SUN day! Saturday sun days will take place on Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College will bring telescopes and filters to allow participants to safely view the sun. This is a free event and is appropriate for all ages so bring the whole family! Participants will learn interesting facts about the sun and the Casper College astronomy department. All sun viewing activities are free. Saturdays are also a great time to spend the day exploring the many new exhibits on the museum floor. Admission to the museum is free for members and available for a small fee for non-members.

It’s time for the Treat Trail! Make plans now to be at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday, Oct. 30 for the best family-friendly trick-or-treat event around! Bring your goblins and your cute costumes for a visit through the floor of the Ford Wyoming Center. You will be able to gather treats and goodies from each of our amazing sponsors while you enjoy the decorations, costumes, and fun surprises around every corner. This is a free family event. There is a separate time for our guests with special needs from 2:00—2:45 and open for the general public from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for this event, please contact The Science Zone (307-473-9663) or visit our website (thesciencezone.org) for more information.

The Science Zone and Nicolaysen Art Museum invite all homeschool families and students in the surrounding communities that don’t have school on Fridays to explore your curiosities and creative side through interactive science experiments, unique art projects, and engaging presentations in our Friday afternoon SmART Investigation classes! Our lessons are uniquely tailored to explore a variety of topics and will be fun for any age students from K-12! Classes will be held on the second Friday of every month and will run from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Here is a taste of what is coming on Nov. 11! Mirrors can show us a lot about ourselves, but they can’t show us what’s going on inside our bodies! At The Science Zone, we will explore different technologies that give us an inside look at ourselves and participate in a real animal dissection to discover how animals can help us learn about ourselves! Then, students will head to the NIC to use this new knowledge to create incredibly unique art and view what other artists have done knowing what’s inside!

Information about member discounts, multi-child discounts, multi-class discounts, scholarship applications, and registration can be found at thesciencezone.org.

Join us on Nov. 10 when we will be celebrating National STEM/STEAM day! We will have activities to celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Activities will be available between 4:00 and 7:00. Families with children of all ages are invited to share time together exploring and learning. New topics and activities every week.

Thursday evenings are also a great time to explore the many exhibits on the museum floor. Family STEM activities are free. Admission to Museum exhibits is free for members and $5 for non-members. Free family STEM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.