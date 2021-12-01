Our Saviour’s Lutheran Scandinavian bake sale

It’s back! Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will be hosting our annual Scandinavian Bake Sale this year, Saturday, Dec. 4. Please come enjoy baked goods and items reflecting our Scandinavian and Norwegian heritage. There will be many items to choose from; Lefse, Krum Kake, Rosettes, and Swedish Tea Rings, just to name a few!

The sale starts at 9 a.m. and runs to 11 a.m. or whenever we sell out. This sale is very popular, so it’s best to come early in the sale.

You’ll find us at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 318 E. 6th Street, Casper, Wyoming.

Hope to see you there!

‘Tree of Love’ at Central Wyoming Hospice

For many, the holidays symbolize a poignant time for celebration, love, and connections with family. For those of us who have lost a loved one, it can also bring a time of remembrance. At Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, our annual “Tree of Love” event is an opportunity to remember those special people in our lives.

You can help us honor the lives of those who have passed by writing a message or decorating one of our special ornaments and returning it to be hung on our “Tree of Love.” Then join us Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at 319 South Wilson or find us live on our Facebook page for an evening of remembrance and beautiful music with the NCHS Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

If you’d like to receive a remembrance ornament to decorate for our “Tree of Love,” please call us at 307-577-4832 or email cwhp@cwhp.org.

Fort hosts virtual Christmas event

Fort Caspar Museum’s annual Christmas event will be held online once again this year. “Winter Tour of the Fort” will be live streamed on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. on the Fort Caspar Museum Association’s Facebook page.

A Facebook account is not required to join the event: simply click on the link posted on the FCMA’s website.

Gather your family and friends in the warmth of your home and enjoy the show via a live stream that will be fun and informative for all. Your guide will take you through Fort Casper as it would have been in December of 1865. There you will meet: officers and soldiers in the barracks and mess hall; the telegraph operator at work; sales in the Commissary; the Sutler serving fortifying beverages in his store; and much more. This broadcast was very well received last year, but we have learned a few things and have made some improvements.

Filming will begin earlier in the day to take advantage of the twilight, and there will be a different story line and new interactive elements.

For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at www.http://www.fortcasparwyoming.com, or you may visit the FCMA’s website at fortcaspar.org.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

On Dec. 5 Reverend Kee will introduce the December worship theme “What Does Love Demand of Us?”

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

Art Uncork’d: Holiday Craft Edition at CFD Old West

Museum

The CFD Old West Museum is pleased to announce Art Uncork’d: Holiday Craft Edition with Melissa Cullen. Let the holiday cheer guide your creativity in a professional felt crafting lesson on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for the perfect handmade gift for someone this year, come and indulge in an evening of instructed felting lessons, hors d’oeuvres, and holiday libations. No experience is required. Just come, have fun, and try something new!

Fees include supplies, hors d’oeuvres, and holiday libations.

Tickets are limited. Don’t miss your chance to learn from local esteemed Artist, Melissa Cullen.

The Museum is already in the holiday spirit and has decreased the price for this event. Tickets are now $35 for Museum members and $45 for Non-Museum Members.

To purchase tickets, please visit:

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: https://cfdoldwestmuseum.org/products/museum-membership

‘A Night in Bethlehem’ and Community Crèche Exhibit

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a special Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at its building in Wolf Creek, located at 3931 W. 45th Street in Casper. Experience a “Night in Bethlehem” with bazaar-style activities for all ages. Tour the crèche exhibit featuring Nativity displays from all over the world, donated for the evening by members of Casper’s faith communities. The event is open house-style. Please bring a donation of shelf-stable food to exchange for coins to use at the bazaar. Food donations to benefit local food pantries.

Want to add your special Nativity display to the exhibit? Call or text Lynn at 307-262-2819.

First Saturday study

On Saturday, Dec. 4 Bethel Baptist will host their monthly Bible study which will be on glimpses of the Messiah in the Christmas story. This is an interdenominational and interactive study from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Refreshments are provided.

For more information phone the church office 307-234-8812. Bethel is located at 3030 S. Poplar.

NCSD food service information

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing breakfast and lunch to children free of charge through the last day of school as part of the National School Lunch Program. Students can purchase a la carte and second items.

Please note, due to shortages from food distribution suppliers, the breakfast and lunch menus are subject to change.

Although school meals are being provided free to all children, parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the optional Free and Reduced Meal Application. Schools are provided additional funding through the application process

December at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month, but will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 23 – 27 and 31. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “The Light Before Christmas.” This stop-motion animation classic for the whole family tells the story of two children rescued from a blizzard by their old friend the Candleman. As he begins to read “The Night Before Christmas,” they become characters in the story and learn that the true light of Christmas comes from the giver of all good things. On Saturdays at 7 pm, see “Season of Light,” a show about the holiday traditions of many cultures, the astronomy that underlies the Star of Bethlehem, and more. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please.

Remember the Planetarium Gift Shop is also full of gifts and stocking stuffers, from science experiment kits for kids to lava lamps, motion toys, books and videos, and lots more. The gift shop is open weekday afternoons from 2 to 5 and before the evening show on Saturdays. All purchases support science education in Natrona County schools. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Symphony Orchestra’s holiday celebration is back

The WSO’s Holiday Celebration returns with an in-person audience for the first time since 2019! Join us in the John F. Welsh Auditorium on Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. to kick off your holiday season with the WSO and new and returning guests.

For our annual Holiday Celebration, the WSO will perform new and old favorites, curated by returning guest conductor Scott O’Neil. We will have the pleasure of presenting Soprano Sydney Harper, who has performed with numerous symphonies as well as in productions of Into the Woods and Carmina Burana. Sydney will be joined by the Wyoming Choral Arts Ensemble and the Casper College Chamber Singers, highlighting local talent for a community-wide holiday celebration. This joyous program will feature a mix of classic Christmas music including Emmanuel, O Come, All Ye Faithful, and Angel’s Dance before holiday standards including excerpts from The Nutcracker, The Man with the Bag, and everyone’s favorite, All I Want for Christmas is You.

Our Saturday morning dress rehearsal at 11:00 a.m. with admittance being $10 for a family or free with the donation of a canned food item to Wyoming Food for Thought. A free livestream of the concert will also be offered on the WSO website on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the concert, dress rehearsal or livestream can be purchased on the WSO website, by phone, or at the WSO office. Pick-3 Packages are still available for the three remaining regular season concerts of the season! Tickets for the Suffragette Symphony, rescheduled for March 12, 2022, are also available for purchase.

This will be a full capacity concert, and as such we will be requiring masks be worn while inside the venue. With public health services in Casper currently stretched as thin as they are and the delta variant’s continued spread, we expect our patrons to respect the safety of our staff, musicians and other patrons and help us have a full 2021-22 season.

For any questions on purchasing tickets, or concert schedule, or other WSO programs, visit www.wyomingsymphony.org or call our office at 307-266-1478.

Library’s winter bag sale set

Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale will return to the library on Dec. 2, 3 and 4. Admission will be by appointment only, but, as a gift to our customers, bag sale prices will be in effect for ALL sessions! Reserve early for this special event!

Dec. 2 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Dec. 3 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on these days will be two hours long. On Dec. 4 there will be no admission charge with all sessions one hour in length. ALL purchases during the sale will be at bag sale pricing with bags priced at $3, $6, and $10 for a nice library bag and books to fill it. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your sessions. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but a reservation is required. If you have questions or need assistance, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Our community has been very generous and we have an excellent selection of items in all areas. You will not be disappointed.

