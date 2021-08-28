On Sunday Sept. 12, there will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a worship service at 10 a.m.

Please come join us, everyone is welcome at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ at 520 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming.

End of summer fun at Bishop Home

In August, one hundred thirteen years ago the Marvin L. Bishop family moved into their new home at 818 East 2nd Street Casper, Wyoming. They lived in the home until 1997 when the last member of the original family passed away. Today this home is the Historic Bishop Home and owned by the Cadoma Foundation. The home tells the story of Casper’s urban history in an original setting. The public is invited to tour the home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. Plan to visit this nationally registered historic building and learn about Casper as seen through an early pioneer family. An admission donation of $2.00 per person is requested. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.

August at the planetarium