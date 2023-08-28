4th & 5th Grade C.A.S.P.E.R. Coed Volleyball Program

The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Volleyball League is open to all 4th and 5th grade boys and girls. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. This program relies heavily on volunteers in the community to coach these youth, and we welcome all levels of experience to help out with this program.

Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The volleyball season lasts 6 weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles, and trying new things. A registration form and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St., or downloaded online at www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for C.A.S.P.E.R. Volleyball is Sept. 3.

Registration for a C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant per sport. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street.

If additional information is needed, please contact the Casper Recreation Division at (307) 235-8383.

River of Life art show

Kingdom Creatives is hosting our next art show, scheduled for Sept. 8, 9 and 10! Entry forms and guidelines are available on our website at riveroflife.family/events and at Cascade Coffee Shop and the River of Life office (2955 East 2nd Street). Stop by or contact us with any questions or to enter the show. Submit entry forms and entry fee to River of Life Church by June 8.

Shepherd of the Hills preschool enrollment

We are now enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. We are a non-profit, Christian-oriented preschool. We offer classes for 3, 4, and 5 year old’s. Our 3 year old’s attend on Tuesday and Thursday’s 8:45-11:30. The 4’s attend Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30-11:45, and the 5’s attend Monday-Thursday 8:30-11:45. Our teachers are experienced and educated individuals who have been selected because of their love for children as well as their knowledge and skills in working with young children.

Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center is located at 4600 S. Poplar, on the southwest corner of Poplar and Wyoming Boulevard. For more information, call 307-234-8522.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit about the cavalry unit that was posted to Platte Bridge Station-now Fort Caspar-in the 1865 when Caspar Collins died in a battle with Indians. “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” will be on display from March 21, 2023, through Feb. 24, 2024.

In 1865, the 11th Kansas spent six months in the area that is now Casper. Explore the history of the regiment from its time fighting in the Civil War to their final posting on the western frontier. Through 22 soldier biographies, you will learn about the individual Kansas soldiers-those who perished here and those who survived to return home.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit.

Here is your chance to see artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865. Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.” On view will be tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

The Museum’s hours and admission fees vary by season; call or check our website for details. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper; the phone number is 307-235-8462 and the website is fortcasparwyoming.org

Science Zone events

Join us for another fun-filled and exciting summer focused on exciting STEAM activities June through August. There’s something for all the scientists in your life! Camps for ages 5-15 will take place all summer long!

If kids are looking for ADVENTURE, look no further than our outdoor adventure series of camps where we develop outdoor skills, confidence, and create a love of the great outdoors through these intensive overnight camps.

No matter your child’s interests, you’re sure to find something fun!

Family STEAM nights

Family STEAM nights take place every Thursday at The Science Zone from 4:00—7:00 on a drop-in basis. No registration is required. Activities are free and designed to encourage families to engage in science together. Family STEAM nights are made possible by our AmeriCorps members and are supported by Serve Wyoming, the Mott Foundation, and the Tonkin Foundation.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Science Fever

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Summer events at Bishop Home

Historic Bishop Home Museum welcomes summer with new costume jewelry exhibit

Costume Jewelry had its beginnings in 1724, when French Jeweler Georges Frederic Strass introduced leaded glass beads that gave off the twinkle and glimmer of diamonds. But Coco Chanel was instrumental in lending costume jewelry legitimacy in the 1920s.

The four youngest daughters lived out their lives in the Bishop Home. They were also career women during the time when a woman dressed for work.

Stylish clothing, hats, and jewelry were all part of the daily dress of women from the turn of the 20th century through the 1970s. Our exhibit includes an extensive array of the Costume Jewelry of the Bishop women.

Also included in this exhibit are compacts, lipstick mirror cases, evening bags, gloves, and hats.

The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East Second Street. Parking is available at the rear of the home off Lincoln Street.

The home is open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.