Pet Blessing at St. Mark’s

Blessing of the pets will be held Sunday, Oct. 3 at the 9:00 a,m. service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 7th and Wolcott. Pets will be blessed prior to the start of the regular service. Pets are welcome to remain at the service. Or they can be taken to the owner’s vehicle or returned home. For further information contact the church office, 307-234-0831.

Super flea market in October

A Super Flea & Collectibles Show will be held at the Central Wyoming fairgrounds on Oct. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a variety, from flea market items to antiques and collectibles, new items and food items. It’s not too early to start thinking of holiday gifts! This show is sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collectibles Club (CACC). Note, the CACC November flea market will not be held this year — so we ask for your support on Oct. 2 and 3. Funds are used to support museums in the State of Wyoming and other non-profits in our community. Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free with an adult. If you have questions about the show or to inquire about a space, call Dan at 234-2308.