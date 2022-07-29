August at Bishop Home

In August, 115 years ago, the Bishop family moved into their new multi-story brick home on East 2nd Street, the Capitol Hill subdivision about 1 mile east of downtown Casper. The area was predicted to be a prominent residential area adjacent to the Capitol since most people believed Casper would be chosen the capitol city for Wyoming. Today the home continues to sit on its original location and welcomes visitors to tour one of the city’s most historic and authentic structures. In celebration of its August anniversary, the Cadoma Foundation invites you to tour the Historic Home.

Teddy Bear Picnic Tea

On Aug. 13, you are invited to “Our Teddy Bear Picnic Tea”. Please join Teddy and his friends at The Historic Bishop Home for a “Picnic Tea” in the backyard. Invite your favorite stuffed friends as well as human ones to join you for a relaxing afternoon sharing an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, iced tea. The cost is $35.00 per person ($10.00 is a donation to support the Historic Bishop Home). Stuffed friends are free! Reservations deadline is Aug. 10. For reservations, please call 307 235 5277 or email info@cadomafoundation.org. For planning purposes, please call or email us at the time you mail a check. Reservations are confirmed by mailing a check payable to the Cadoma Foundation, 818 East Second Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601. You may also reserve and pay on www.cadomafoundation.org.

August tours

If you are not able to join us for tea, the home is open for touring on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is a minimum $2.00 donation per person. During the August Anniversary celebration month, the back yard will be open for visitors to bring their lunch and enjoy the gardens. We will offer cool lemonade for an additional $1.00 donation. Our new exhibit for the Fall celebrates women’s handwork in the form of APRONS. The never displayed before collection of handmade aprons will be scattered throughout the home. The home is located on the North side of 2nd Street between Lincoln and Jefferson. There is parking in the rear of the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information or questions visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.

Celebrate local food

Join Wyoming Food for Thought Project for a celebration of local food. Localicious takes place Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 420 W 1st Street in downtown Casper.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with music by Lauren Podjun, tapas, and bar by Skull Tree Brewing. There will also be specialty cocktails created from local ingredients including Backwards Distilling rum and vodka.

Chef Maggie King will create tastes and flavors featuring hyper-locally grown and procured ingredients.

Only 100 tickets will be sold at $100 each.

This event is a longest table event, commemorating and celebrating the power of community on our local food system.

Libations and mocktails featuring our own Food for Thought grown produce will tempt your tastebuds and wet your whistle.

A paddle raiser to support our work will accompany the meal.

This celebration highlights the role local food plays in the solution to hunger. To RSVP please call 307.337.1703

Lego model contest

Toy Town is holding their 35th Lego contest from Aug. 15 to 19, with judging on Aug. 20.

Contestants need to construct a model from LEGOS (only) at home and bring it to Toy Town’s location, 130 S. Wolcott St., Downtown Casper. Models will be taken during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. A model’s length, height and width should not exceed 24 inches.

The age groups are 6 and under, 7-9, 10-12, and 13- and older. First, second and third prizes will be given out for each age group. An overall “Best of Show” will be given out.

There are certificates and goodies for each entrant.

Entries are judged on creativity, stability, color, unique use of bricks, storytelling, originality and more.

For more information, contact Toy Town, 235-0550.

Glenrock Sheepherders Rendezvous

Come join in the fun at the 5th annual Sheepherders Rendezvous on Aug. 26, 27, and 28, at the town park, Glenrock. New this year is the Dutch oven cooking contest, chili contest, and Junior dog competition. Contact Rita at (307) 262-0513 for more information.

Kicking off the event are the Basque Dancers from Buffalo, Wyoming at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26. A western music concert with Byron and Nancy at 4:30 p.m. Food trucks and vendors available all weekend long.

The 3rd Annual Dick Grabow Dog Trials begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 27. Watch over 25 dogs work sheep through a course at the direction of their handlers. New this year is the “Junior Dog Competition” from 1-3 pm Saturday. Tour the many historic sheep wagons and chuckwagons on display. A variety of music entertainment all day on Saturday thanks to Jeremy Huck and friends. Throughout the three-day event will be Sheep to Shawl and fiber weaving fun with Izzy; blacksmith demonstrations with Travis; frontier living history and Dutch oven cooking with Jean; Alpacas for the kids of all ages to enjoy; and demonstrations and history with the Mormon Hand Cart group. Enjoy the gospel music and cowboy church Sunday morning. For more information contact Rita at (307) 262-0513.

Campfire coffee night

Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store is hosting a Campfire Coffee Night! Join us at 2955 East Second St. by Hobby Lobby on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. for local-roasted coffee, live music, a firepit, games and s’mores!

For more details, contact Cascade Coffee Shop at 307-258-7650. Find us online at: https://www.cascadecoffeeshop.com/ or https://riveroflife.family/coffee

Camp Hope fundraiser

Camp Hope, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with Diabetes presents a fundraiser concert featuring FIREBALL DADDY, a rock and roll experience, Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Black Tooth Brewery, 322 South David Street, Casper. There will be brews, good vibes, guitar raffles, a food truck, and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to support Camp Hope and the life saving program it provides for the children with Diabetes in Wyoming and our region. Bring the whole family!

Aussie Kingdom

Experience the land “Down Under” this year at Wyoming’s Big Show! Join trainer Carolyn Lantz for an opportunity to interact with several different species of marsupials (pouched animals) such as kangaroos, wallabies, walleroos. Also offered are other native Australian wildlife including lizards and birds such as the kookaburra, rainbow lorikeet, and bearded and frill dragons.

“I think we are more likely to preserve what we know,” says Lantz, “I truly enjoy showing these animals and helping to educate people on just how unique they are.”

See, touch, and hear stories behind these captivating creatures during three shows performed daily. As you wander throughout the educational and interactive areas, visitors to the fair will learn about native Australian art, musical instruments, and other animals found only in Australia! Aussie Kingdom offers this opportunity of a lifetime, along with an ongoing display of the animals throughout the day.

Aussie Kingdom is the only traveling Australian Animal Show in the United States and Canada. Guests to Wyoming’s Big Show can enjoy an educational show and visit their educational and interactive area each day of the fair. Wyoming’s Big Show entertainment runs from Aug. 2 through 6, 2022 and includes main stage concerts with Mitchell Tenpenny, Little River Band, Ian Munsick, Hairball, and The Band Perry. Visit Sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs for the complete list of entertainment and a schedule of events.

Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Art in the Park set for Aug. 27

The second annual Art in the Park event is Aug. 27, and the sign up for booth space is happening. Go to artonthego.org to get your spot or call 307-277-9542. Enjoy food vendors, free kids’ face painting, supervised art activities for kids, and music, while you show and sell your creations. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mike Sedar Park, Casper, WY.

Fort Caspar is Blue Star Museum

Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit: arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a (CAC) card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com