January at the library

Tween Mondays: Snowman Pencil Toppers

Monday, Jan. 9 @ 4 PM, Crawford Room for Grades 4-6

Welcome the new year with some new, personalized, school supplies. Students in grades 4-6 will be making snowman pencil toppers to bring a little wintry cheer to their schoolwork.

Afterschool @ the Library: Indoor Snowball Fight

Wednesday, Jan. 18 @ 4 PM, Crawford Room for Grades K-6

Join us for the best kind of snowball fight. No cold hands, no wet socks. All the fun and none of the mess. Students in grades K-6 are invited to a fun afternoon of indoor snowball fights and activities.

Tween Cooking Club: Donuts

Monday, Jan. 23 @ 4 PM, Crawford Room for Grades 4-6

It’s the first Tween Cooking Club of 2023 and by popular demand, we’ll be making baked mini donuts using the Kitchen a la Cart. This afterschool program is for students in grades 4-6.

4Teens@4: DIY Faux Cactus

Thursday, Jan. 19 @ 4 PM, Crawford Room for Grades 7-12

Craving the warm, dry weather of a desert? Teens are invited to join us to get prickly and crafty while making some truly adorable pompom cacti, perfect for decorating your space with a tiny dose of sunshine.

Teen Cricut Project: Infusible Ink Socks

Thursday, Jan. 26 @ 4 PM, Creation Station for Grades 7-12. Registration required.

Your feet do a lot for you—they carry you all day long, cramped in shoes, and rarely do they get the appreciation they deserve. Teens are invited to join us to make infusible ink socks using the Library’s Cricut and EasyPress2.

Teen Book Club: “Three Dark Crowns” by Kendare Blake

Thursday, Jan. 31 @ 6 PM Metro Coffee Downtown for Grades 9-12

Join us for a teen book club at Metro Coffee Co in Downtown Casper. This month teens will be discussing “Three Dark Crowns” by Kendare Blake. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12.

January DIY Challenge: 3D Snowflake

All month long, Creation Station for adults

Need a little sparkle to add some flare to your dreary January? You can use our Cricut to make your very own 3D snowflake! Stop by the Creation Station any time this month to make this snowtastic craft. We provide the supplies and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity.

Glowforge Project: Shawl Pins

Multiple dates, Creation Station for adults. Registration required.

Add some pizzazz to your collar, scarf, or shawl! Join us in the Creation Station to make your own animal shawl pins using our Glowforge laser etcher and cutter. Space is limited, so registration is required.

Cricut Project: Lunar New Year Gift Bags

Multiple dates, Creation Station for adults. Registration required.

It’s the year of the Rabbit! Join us in the Creation Station for one of the 2 programs we’ll have this month to make Lunar New Year gift bags using the Library’s Cricut and EasyPress2.

Swimming lessons at Aquatic Center

The Casper Family Aquatic Center is offering a new session of swimming lessons starting on Jan. 9. Thiry-minute lessons are scheduled Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday between 5:00 and 7:00 p..m; and Saturday between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. The weekday session includes eight classes, the Saturday session will include four classes. Parent-Child and Preschool levels are available for children under 5, Levels 1-5 are available for children 5 and older. All swimmer abilities are welcome! Register at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.activecasper.com. For questions, contact Mariah at mspearman@casperwy.gov or (307) 235-8395.

Fossil birds at Tate Museum Saturday Club

Fossil birds are the topic for the January edition of the Tate Geological Museum’s Saturday Club on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 a.m.

For this Saturday club, participants will learn where birds came from and if they descended from dinosaurs. “We will look at the origin of birds and see the clues that link the common chicken to a Tyrannosaurus rex,” said Russell Hawley, Tate Geological Museum educational specialist.

Students will get a close-up look at bird and dinosaur skulls and heft the egg of an Aepyornis, the largest bird that ever lived. Students will also test their knowledge of how a bird’s feet and beak are adapted for its individual lifestyle and feeding habits. Finally, everyone will build their own Archaeopteryx models out of plasticine and feathers.

Saturday Club is free and open to children ages 7-14. The Tate Geological Museum is located on the southern end of the Casper College campus; look for the life-sized T.rex bronze near the Tate or call the museum at 307-268-2447.

Annual ‘HAWG’ Ice Fishing Derby coming up

Wagner’s Outdoor Oufitter’s along with the Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club are hosting the 34th Annual HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 4 and 5 at Pathfinder

Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35.00 per night or three nights for $100. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. For RV reservations please call Cindy Klein at (307) 232-9508. Venmo is an accepted form of payment.

Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the Diabase Shelter and Bishop’s Point.

There will be four places paid for largest game fish and three places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a 1st, 2nd and 3rd weight prize for children 14 years and under.

Tickets are on sale starting Jan. 1 through Feb. 3 for $40.00 for adults and $20.00 for youth and on our website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and Sloane’s General Store in Alcova during regular business hours through Friday, Feb. 3. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns, a 6 x 8 fiberglass ice hut, a traeger grill (purchasing a numbered engraved filet knife will be your ticket for the grill), ladies package and three youth packages each consisting of a lifetime fishing license are now available through Josh Oster at 262-6821. Tickets for the raffles will also be available for purchase at the derby on Saturday, Feb. 4. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at (307) 262-9193. Please visit our website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com.

Events at Fort Caspar

Pay a visit to the Museum and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we have “Fill ‘Er Up!: Photos of Early 20th-Century Gas Stations in Wyoming,” “The Leatherwork of A.J. Williamson,” and our chronology of Central Wyoming history, from pre-historic times to the present.

Fort Caspar Museum is hosting a fun exhibit for the holiday season: “’Fill ‘Er Up!’: Historic Wyoming Gas Stations” is on view through Jan. 14.

On loan from the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne, this exhibit documents the evolution of Wyoming gas station architecture from the early days of the 20th century to more recent times.

Text and historic photographs examine the changing needs and interests of Wyoming communities and how gasoline was sold.

From early curb-side gasoline sales to drive-in, full-service gas stations with convenience stores, this exhibit features black-and-white images of stations from Casper, Rawlins, Cheyenne, Greybull, and many more Wyoming towns.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website www.fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices. Please note: we are closed on Sundays and Mondays in the winter. Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

Events at Historic Bishop Home

‘Tis the Season to the Deck the Historic Bishop Home’s with its holiday finery! Our special exhibit this year is a joint display between the Casper Doll Collectors Club and the home. The club loaned assorted dolls from the beginning to mid- 20th Century through Jan. 15. One special exhibit is a Christmas village. The home is open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both holiday teas are sold out.

For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.