Wyoming Symphony Orchestra January concert

Our January concert highlights one of the most influential mentor/mentee duos in all of symphonic music. This program features works from Ludwig Van Beethoven and his mentor, Joseph Haydn, who is known as the “father of the symphony.” The orchestra will open with Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, commonly known as “the Surprise Symphony,” if you want to know why you’ll have to discover for yourself! Then you will be treated to a performance of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. Then world-class violist Simone Porter will bring Beethoven’s Violin Concerto to life. Porter regularly performs with major orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. This is our third attempt to bring Simone to Casper since 2020, so we are excited to finally welcome her to the WSO stage!

First Saturday study moved

The First Saturday Study at Bethel Baptist Church will be moved to the second Saturday Jan. 8 because of New Year’s Day. The subject is the work of the Holy Spirit in relation to the persons of the Godhead, the Father and the Son. This study if open to all and is interactive. Refreshments are served. Meeting time is 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.

For more information phone the church office 307-234-8812. Bethel is located at 3030 S. Poplar.

Windy City Striders Resolution Run

Here we are at the end of 2021. So, you know what that means... It is time for the Casper Windy City Striders Annual Resolution Run!

Our New Year’s Day race will be organized as it has in prior years. It is a 5k and we start the clock counting backwards.

Runners will estimate their 5k time and then start when the clock hits that time. The goal is to cross the finish line when the clock hits 0:00. No watches, phones, coaches, yellers, or any other type of assistance are allowed during the race. So, start running some 5ks now and figure out your paces!

The run will take place at the Clarion Inn, 123 West E St, Casper, on Saturday, Jan. 1. The clock will start counting down at 9:30 a.m. We ask all runners to check in no later than 9:15 a.m. Day of race registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is $10 for Windy City Striders members and $15 for non-members. We cannot accept credit cards at day of race registration. Checks payable to Windy City Striders will be accepted. Online registration will close at 9 pm on Dec. 31.

Register on line at www.raceentry.com/races/casper-resolution-run/2022/register

Glenn Miller Orchestra evening of dinner, music and danceArtCore and the Friends of the Wyoming Veterans Museum are thrilled to bring The Glenn Miller Orchestra to Casper on Thursday Feb. 24, in the Ramkota Hotel main ballroom. The program starts with a social hour 5:00 pm, Dinner 6:00 with a special program by SFC Shane Vincent, former guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier followed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra music and dancing. The Glenn Miller big band sound has been thrilling audiences young and old for over 75 years. Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a table of 8. Buffet style dinner and cash bar. Proceeds benefit ArtCore and the Wyoming Veterans Museum. Contact Becky Steensland (307) 259-3350 or Joe MacGuire 307-333-3653 for tickets.

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer.

Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman.

“Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

Cards of Caring at Central Wyoming Hospice

It’s that time of year again! For kids and kids at heart, help us spread some Holiday cheer to our patients and Transitions clients with our annual “Cards Of Caring” at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.

Just make a card or send us one of your favorites, with your Holiday wishes. We’ll pass them on to our many patients in Natrona and Converse counties, to bring some smiles this season. You can send your cards to: Cards Of Caring Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson Casper, WY 82601

You can also drop off your card at our Administration office at the same address, you’ll find card drop-off box out front.

Thank you for helping to spread the joy of the Season to your loved ones, friends, and neighbors!

For questions or more information, please contact Susan at susanb@cwhp.org or call 307-577-4832.

Basketball at Boys & Girls Club

If your child loves playing basketball (or would like to learn), now’s the time to sign up for youth basketball through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Youth in grades K-6 will learn the basics of the game, such as dribbling, passing, and shooting. They will also learn teamwork and good sportsmanship. The season runs Jan. 17 to March 10. Practices and games will be two nights a week. Sign-up deadline is Jan. 6. Registration fee is $30, plus a $10 Club membership fee. To register, please call Jake Wilson, Athletics Director at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, at (307) 235-5694, or register online at: www.bgccw.org

Exhibit on the Dakota Territory at Fort Caspar

“The Way They Saw Us,” a traveling exhibit from the South Dakota State Historical Society, is on exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum through Feb. 26.

The Dakotas were hot news in the mid- to late-19th century. Illustrated papers like “Harper’s Weekly” and “Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper” assigned reporters to cover events in the West, planting the “Wild West” image in the minds of Americans who never set foot west of the Mississippi River. Farmers, Indians, miners, and soldiers marched across the pages of the Eastern press, portraying the Dakotas as a raw, untamed frontier. For local audiences, it should be mentioned that much of present-day Wyoming was a part of the Dakota Territory from 1864 to 1868.

The 25 framed prints in “The Way They Saw Us” exhibit are a sampling of the images Easterners saw about the West.

The Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services.

Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m, and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

The UU Casper Book Club is reading “Trophy Hunt” by C.J. Box, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Monday Jan. 3 at 6:30 pm. Pick up a copy of the book at UU Casper.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

