NCPL hours

Smithsonian exhibit at Bishop Home

The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and The National Portrait Gallery present “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured women’s voting rights in the U.S. Continuing the Year of the Women, the Historic Bishop Home is pleased to showcase this wonderful poster exhibit that traces the history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The fight for the right for women to vote began in the mid-1800s and reached a major milestone on 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The poster exhibit traces the movement from the beginning to 1965 passage of Voting Rights Act. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.