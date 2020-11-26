All library patrons must wear masks at all times
The Natrona County Library is now requiring that all visitors to the library wear proper face coverings for the duration of their visit. Individuals not in compliance will be asked to leave the premises.
As of November 10, the Natrona County Library Board of Directors voted to adopt Natrona County Resolution 61-20 creating a face covering requirement in certain county buildings, which now includes the library.
Adoption of this mandate is in addition to existing safety measures already in place for library staff and patrons. If a patron is not wearing a mask when they come in the building, they will be offered one by a library staff member. If they refuse to wear a mask, they will not be allowed to enter further. Similarly, if a patron takes off their mask while inside the Library, they will be asked to leave.
The library recognizes that not all of their patrons will elect to follow recommended mask guidelines. Patrons who choose to not come to the library while the mask mandate is in place can access a robust online collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital research materials, and more on natronacountylibrary.org. Once Natrona County Resolution 61-20 is lifted, the Library will follow suit and no longer require face coverings.
WSO holiday concert live stream only
The WSO’s 71st season is finally here. Join Christopher Dragon and the WSO’s brass and percussion for the annual Holiday Concert. On Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m., and December 6 at 2 p.m., the orchestra will begin by taking you around the world with traditional holiday songs. The concert will then move into a selection of “Christmas Toons,” featuring songs from your favorite holiday cartoons including The Grinch and Rudolph, and close with a medley of Christmas favorites. Special guest Michael Stedillie will join the WSO for a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Purchase access to the concert live stream to watch at home. Live stream access is $12 and will be available on the WSO website or streamed to your TV. Call the WSO office for any technical assistance needed to get you set up to view our live streams.
Art Studio at Nic
Art Studio is offered at The Nic for sixth through 10th graders from noon to 2:30 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Fees are $15 (member), $25 (non-yet-member) per student/per class. Discover, question and solve problems as you create and interact with art in the museum exhibitions and collections. Learn skills and techniques in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media. All skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
Face Vocal Band Dec. 4
Face Vocal Band from Boulder, Colorado, brings its Christmas show to Casper at 7:30 p.m., on Dec. 4, at Restoration Church. This is an ARTCORE presentation. Prepare for one of the musical highlights of your holiday season. Performing your favorite holiday tunes, both new and classic, Face Vocal Band brings a fun original interpretation to the songs of the season – all with no instruments! These 5 guys will entrance you with their breathtaking harmonies, amaze you with their beat-boxing rhythms and make you laugh and smile as they engage and entertain their audience as only Face Vocal Band does. You will be rockin’, feeling uplifted, and instilled with the infectious joy and festivity of the season. And who doesn’t need a little it of that right now! Get ready to put some egg in your ‘nog.
Holiday bazaar at Art 321
Stop by Art 321 November 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., to shop for handmade gifts made in Wyoming, hear live music, and listen to a book reading or two. We’ll have an eclectic group of artists and makers joining us so you’ll be sure to find something for everyone on your holiday gift list (including you). Masks must be worn throughout all visits and activities at Art 321.
While you’re here, participate in our Postcards and Pint-Sized auction featuring small (5-by 7 or less) works of art from local artists. All proceeds from this auction go to funding programming at Art 321.
Stay tuned for more details about featured artists and performances.
Follow this link to apply for a vendor booth: https://forms.gle/B5PtVMtryEGFCxtF8.
Enjoy park lights; no event this year
It’s not Christmastime in Casper until Conwell Park glimmers with the light of thousands of bulbs illuminating nearly every tree. The City of Casper Parks Department has prepared the park for its annual transformation into “Holiday Square” and is excited to flip the switch.
A lighting test took place in the park on Wednesday, November 25, and the lights will run every evening until New Year’s Day. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.
Keep Casper Beautiful will not be hosting a lighting event this year. “We look forward to hosting a big Holiday Square lighting event in 2021 and instead, invite families to visit the park on their own to enjoy the magic of the holiday season” said Keep Casper Beautiful Coordinator Beth Andress. “Our sponsors, and our partners, the Angels Cancer Care Program and Wyoming Medical Center, look forward to sharing holiday joy with everyone next year,” she said.
Conwell Park is located between Second and First, and Conwell and Washington streets, directly across from Wyoming Medical Center.
No Holiday on Homestead; several things to do at trails
The Bureau of Land Management has opted to not hold the yearly Holiday on the Homestead event at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center (NHTIC), due to safety concerns caused by the Coronavirus.
The local Casper event, which is traditionally held on the second weekend of December, is a historically well attended event with more than 1,000 people attending in 2019, however, because of the continuing COVID concerns across the state, the event will not happen as planned this year but anticipates returning in 2021.
“We are saddened to announce that we will not be holding this cherished annual event,” said Katy Kuhnel, acting NHTIC director. “However, the safety of the public is a paramount concern for us, and we could not in good conscience hold a large public event where we could not totally ensure the safety of those attending. With that said, we are still open to the public and will be having some unique exhibits and opportunities and encourage the public to come visit us.”
The NHTIC staff and volunteers have put together “take-home” craft kits for kids and adults interested in creating a traditional Pioneer rag doll, corn husk doll, or a fun trail-themed family board game. Craft kits will be available at the NHTIC Information Desk until December 12. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) will host a model train show at the NHTIC in December. Visitors are invited to view model trains that represent coal-powered trains and diesel locomotives. Trains played a vital role in the settlement of the American West, as powerful locomotives gradually replaced covered wagons. Volunteers will be on-site to provide interpretive presentations about the train exhibits most weekends in December.
Additionally, the National Historic Trails Center Foundation is encouraging visitors in the month of December to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, a local non-profit. Needed items include peanut butter, fruit cups, cereal boxes, ramen noodles, and granola bars. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is an independently run organization founded on the idea that a local solution to hunger is possible.
The BLM encourages all who visit the trail center to be safety minded by wearing a face mask and ensuring social distancing from other attending groups of people. As a reminder, if you are feeling unwell, or exhibiting signs of sickness, we ask that you do not visit until you are feeling better.
For more information about the NHTIC, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-cente
Photos from ‘Lonesome Dove’ at fort
Fort Caspar Museum is pleased to announce the opening of an exhibit featuring artistic photographs taken during the filming of the 1989 TV miniseries “Lonesome Dove.” Organized by the Alkek Library at Texas State University in partnership with Texas Humanities, this display will be on view through November 28, 2020.
Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana and establish the first ranch there captured the public’s imagination and has never let it go. The “Lonesome Dove” miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience.
Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the television production, the “Lonesome Dove” photo exhibit presents classic images taken during the filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and series’ co-executive producer. His images are worlds apart from ordinary production stills and depict an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history.
Fort Caspar Museum’s current COVID-inspired winter hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m., reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Texas Gypsies perform Jan. 28
The Award-Winning Texas Gypsies’ Roaring 20’s show will be performed at 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 28, 2021, at Restoration Church. This is an ARTCORE presentation. The show will take you back to the fun and carefree times of the 1920’s. They will be playing and singing hit songs from that era such as Ain’t She Sweet, The Charleston, 5ft 2, along with new original music written to authentically sound like it was from that period. For the last 10 years they have successfully performed this popular show throughout the USA and as far away as Dubai with great success. In fact, many audiences opt to attend the show dressed up in 1920’s costumes by donning sparkly flapper dresses, spats, handle bar mustaches, zoot suits and even 20’s swimwear top create a fun 1920’s Great Gatsby era time. The audience is welcome to wear period costumes if they choose.
Preschool Picassos
Preschool Picassos for ages 2 to 5 will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Wednesdays to December 16. Fees: $30 (members) and $55 (not-yet-member) per child/adult duo for each six-class session. Drop-in fee: $10 per class per child/adult duo. Learn art concepts through process art and exploration of different art materials, while enhancing creative expression, and strengthen problem solving fine motor skills.
Home school art
Home school art is offered at the Nicolaysen Art Museum Wednesdays to December 16. Ages: K to 3rd grades is 1 to 2 p.m.; 4th to 8th grades is 2 to 3 p.m. Fees: $40 (members) and $65 (not-yet-member) per child for each six-class session. Drop-in fee: $10 per class per student. Build skills and learn about different art media in a fun and engaging environment. Our multidisciplinary, curriculum-based classes focus on art styles, concepts behind the art and personal interpretation, while enhancing students’ individual techniques.
NCPL hours
The Natrona County Public Library is currently open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Smithsonian exhibit at Bishop Home
The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and The National Portrait Gallery present “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured women’s voting rights in the U.S. Continuing the Year of the Women, the Historic Bishop Home is pleased to showcase this wonderful poster exhibit that traces the history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The fight for the right for women to vote began in the mid-1800s and reached a major milestone on 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The poster exhibit traces the movement from the beginning to 1965 passage of Voting Rights Act. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Winter hours at fort
Fort Caspar Museum has switched to its winter hours, including the seasonal closure of the fort buildings. From October through April, the fort buildings are locked, but the museum remains open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Also at this time, admission prices are cut in half: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free.
Guidelines remain in place to protect the health of visitors and staff such as extra cleaning and requesting face coverings and social distancing. An hour each morning from 9 to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as current exhibits and special programs, please see the website or call the museum.
Reach the museum at 235-8462.
