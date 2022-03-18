Little River Band at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the classic rock band, Little River Band to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Little River Band will play on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world.” The current lineup of LRB takes that accolade to heart each and every time they perform.

Through the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

Worldwide album and CD sales now top 30 million. And in 1982 LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years – In fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable plateau! According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million air plays on American radio, and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million air plays.

Bringing their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits, each show creates new memories for the audience. The band enjoys watching their fans fall in love with the songs all over again as they are swept up by the show’s powerful performance and the volume of hits from LRB’s history.

With over 100 dates scheduled or being scheduled for their 2021-22 tour, Little River Band is hotter than ever – selling out shows and making music from coast to coast – continuing their legacy of being “the best singing band in the world.”

Little River Band’s current lineup includes Wayne Nelson on Lead Vocals/Bass, Chris Marion with Keyboards/Vocals, Rich Herring as Lead Guitar/Vocals, Ryan Ricks on Drums/Percussion and Vocals and Colin Whinnery with Guitar/Lead Vocal.

Wednesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Kelly’s Convenience Centers with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex is just beginning their concert announcements for 2022. Watch for announcements every Thursday for the next four weeks. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

April at the library

DIY Challenge: Easy Key Fob

All month long | Creation Station | Ages 12+

Stop by the Creation Station any time we're open during the month of April to make an easy key fob, perfect for helping you keep track of all your keys, dongles, doo-dads, Tamagotchis, and more! We provide the supplies and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity and the keys. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.

Take & Make Kit for Adults: Tiny Art

All month long | Front Desk | Adults

This month's take and make kit for adults (available to pick up at the front desk) are more like a "take, make, and bring back" kit! Here's your chance to show us your watercolor skills. Each free mini artist kit includes: 2x2″ canvas, watercolors, and paintbrush, along with a label to place on the back of your artwork so it will be returned to you.

Notes:

• You do not just have to use the supplies in the kit! You may use your own paint and supplies if you’d like.

• If you are wanting to display your piece at the library, please put your name and phone number on the label provided for you and please place it on the back of your artwork.

Once you’ve finished your masterpiece, return it to the Library by Monday, April 18th to be part of the exhibit! The exhibit will run April 18th through May 20th. Pieces will be displayed in the cabinet next to the Circulation Desk. We will be limiting the number of kits that each patron can pick up, and these are sure to go quick, so grab yours soon. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Teen Take & Make: DIY Fidget Keychain

All month long | Teen Zone Desk | Grades 7-12

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to stop by the Library's Teen Zone any time we're open during the month of April to pick up their free take and make kit with all the supplies needed to make their own fidget keychain using paracord and hex nuts at home - the perfect keychain accessory for anyone who needs a way to burn nervous energy but is sick of traditional fidget spinners and bubble poppers. While supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

StoryTimes

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday

Join us every week at one of our 4 exciting StoryTimes for any age!

• Tuesdays @ 10 AM: Our TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.

• Wednesdays @ 10 AM: Reads & Rhymes is a storytime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

• Thursdays @ 10 AM: Our moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

• Saturdays @ 10 AM: Join us for a family-friendly StoryTime & Craft, where tiny readers will enjoy a read-aloud followed up by a craft inspired by that week’s reading theme.

Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Easter Cardmaking Workshop

Saturday, April 2 @ 2 PM | Crawford Room | Adults | Registration required

Here comes Peter Cottontail, hopping down the bunny trail. Hippity hoppity, make spring-y seasonal greeting cards with us! Join us for an Easter Cardmaking Workshop on Saturday, April 2nd at 2 PM in the Crawford Room, and arm yourself with everything you need to wish loved ones near and far a very "hoppy" holiday. This program is free and open to the public, and all supplies are provided at no cost. Space is limited, so registration is required. Call 577-7323 for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Egg Gnomes

Starting Monday, April 4, while supplies last | Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this friendly Easter craft starting Monday, April 4th in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own egg gnomes at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0 - grade 6.

Cricut Vinyl Cutter Intro & Demo

Monday, April 4 @ 4 PM | Creation Station | All ages

Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our Cricut. This workshop teaches you how to use the Cricut vinyl cutter! This course covers vinyl cutting basics and how to operate the Cricut Design Space software. This class is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Tween Monday: Bunny Slime

Monday, April 4 @ 4 PM | Crawford Room | Grades 4-6

Tweens are invited to join us at the Library on Monday, April 4th at 4 PM for this ooey-gooey afternoon Easter craft project. Students in grades 4-6 will be creating pastel- and spring-colored slime AND an adorable bunny jar to store it in - perfect for decorating and playing! All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Reading the West Book Club: "Rising from the Plains" by John Mcphee

Tuesday, April 5 @ 6 PM | Crawford Room

Join us on Tuesday, April 5th at 6 PM in the Crawford Room at the Library as we discuss the book "Rising from the Plains" by John Mcphee. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author continues his Annals of the Former World series about the geology of North America along the fortieth parallel with "Rising from the Plains". This third volume presents another exciting geological excursion with an engaging account of life—past and present—in the high plains of Wyoming. Our Reading the West Book Club meets monthly to read and discuss books by Wyoming authors or about Wyoming history. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Wednesday Writers

Wednesday, April 6 @ 10 AM | Main Floor

The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers program meets the first Wednesday of every month. Open to all writers—from those just picking up a pencil through published authors—offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us on the main floor of the Library for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Afterschool at the Library: Math Carnival

Wednesday, April 6 @ 4 PM | Crawford Room | Grades K-6

Do you like to count, add, subtract, and divide? Then sharpen your pencils and put on your thinking caps, because it’s time to put your math skills to the ultimate test! The Library is hosting a Math Carnival for kiddos in grades K–6 on Wednesday, April 6th at 4 PM, in partnership with Casper College and some of their education students. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Book sale at library

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns in April and is a very affordable source for great reading materials. All items will be sold at bargain prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. There is a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation. You will find a huge selection of books, media, music, puzzles and much more for children and adults.

The next sale will be held on April 7, 8 and 9. Appointments will be required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees. April 7 will feature an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. April 8 will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on Thursday and Friday will be two hours long and items purchased will be sold at regular prices. On April 9, there will be no admission charge for each one hour session and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.

To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select the sessions you want. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but reservations are required. Donations are accepted any time the library is open. Thanks to the generosity of our local communities, we continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. Cash, checks, and cards are accepted. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Buster Keaton film at Bishop Home

The laughter continues at the Historic Bishop Home Silent Film festival. What could be more fun than a Buster Keaton movie? How about a Buster Keaton movie with friends and family? Join us at the Historic Bishop Home Museum on March 19, at 2:00 p.m. for the third of four Buster Keaton silent movie events this winter. The feature film is “College”. Your $5.00 admission includes beverages and snacks. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd St., Casper, WY 82601. Time: 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. For more information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 307 237 2443.

New escape room at Stage III

Challenge your wits with the new Escape Room at Stage III Community Theatre! Cousin Clara has mistakenly been committed to the Happy Valley Center for the Seriously Befuddled. Can you and your friends break her out? You’ll have one hour to find clues, solve puzzles, and help Clara make her great escape. Up to 6 people can play at once, with sessions available from March 5 to April 2.

Stage III’s Escape Room fundraisers have been a big hit for 5 years. Themed to go with mainstage productions, this one has ties to “Proof,” a drama which plays March 18 to April 3. This Pulitzer and Tony winning script by David Auburn focuses on Catherine, a young woman who has inherited her father’s brilliance in mathematics, but fears she has also inherited his debilitating mental illness. For details and tickets to the Escape Room and/or the play, visit stageiiitheatre.org.

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra events

On March 18 at 8 p.m., CSO will leave behind the classical concert hall and join rock and roll band, The Patti Fiasco, on stage at The Lincoln. This will be CSO’s premiere performance of Symphony Underground, a brand-new concert series focusing on non-classical music. It will be a night to remember with the CSO players along with Maestro William Intriligator rocking out as backup musicians, playing some of The Patti Fiasco’s greatest hits including fan-favorite tunes “Saved By Rock ‘n Roll”, “Shake”, “Wyoming is for Lovers” and much more.

The Patti Fiasco delivers a soulful brand of rock and roll with a heavy dose of rockabilly, blues, and ballad, fusing a hard-rock swagger with the two-step of its Wyoming roots. The band has made quite a name for itself: opening for Bon Jovi at the Pepsi Center in Denver, sharing the stage with Blondie, and earning album of the year by Scene Magazine with “Saved By Rock and Roll”. To learn more about The Patti Fiasco and hear a sample of their music you can visit their website, www.pattifiasco.net.

Come experience the newly renovated Lincoln Theatre for this one-of-a-kind performance; cash bar will be open! Tickets are

$30 with the options of standing room on the main floor, stadium seating in the balcony, and reserved theatre seats in the

balcony. Thank you to our Diamond Presenting Sponsor, Ken Garff Cheyenne, for supporting this new concert series!

Bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films such as Frozen, The Avengers, Moana, The Lego Movie, Hamilton and more! “We really missed doing this type of concert last year due to the pandemic,” says William Intriligator, Music Director and Conductor. “There’s nothing quite like this perfomance: fantastic and familiar music from well-loved films, me and the CSO musicians dressed in costumes having a blast, and the kids parading their costumes across the stage. So much fun!” Lobby activities, including a string instrument petting zoo and costumed characters provided by Clock Tower Cosplayers begin at 1:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged! Presented by McDonald’s Restaurants of Cheyenne.

LCCC to host Spring Roundup Horse Show

The Laramie County Community College Ranch Horse Team will host their 2022 Spring Roundup Ranch Horse Competition with Slidin’ Daze Enterprises on March 18-20, in the LCCC Arena.

“The competitions encourage horsemanship and skills required on a working ranch and are an opportunity for our students to showcase the techniques they have been working on all year,” said Morgan Moreno, LCCC’s Ranch Horse Team coach. During the three-day competition, riders will compete in reining, ranch riding, ranch trail, and working cow horse classes.

This regional competition will feature competitors from multiple states and includes both a collegiate and open division for competitors. Collegiate competition will begin Friday, March 18 at noon, and Saturday, March 19, at 8 a.m., with participating schools competing for a collegiate team title. The open, amateur, and youth rider’s divisions are for community members and will be held on Saturday and Sunday, also in the LCCC Arena.

Spectators are encouraged and admission to the event is free. Community members interested in competing should visit slidindaze.com for more information.

To learn more about participation in the ranch horse team or LCCC’s equine programs, please contact mmoreno@lccc.wy.edu.

New exhibit at fort

Fort Caspar Museum has opened the exhibit “A View from Center Street,” a display of beautiful black-and-white images of Casper and its residents from the 1920s to the 1950s by local photographer Thomas Carrigen. It will be on view through May 8.

Carrigen was a well-known photographer and small businessman working in Casper from 1922 until the late 1950s. With his camera, he recorded the people of Casper as well as the city’s unique commercial and residential districts during the mid-20th century.

Fort Caspar Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Annual HAWG Ice Fishing Derby winners

First place — Seth Bursted, 6.53 RBT

Second place — Shawn O’Brian, 6.38 BRT

Third place — Beau Vreeland, 5.13 RBT

Fourth place — Shawn Reney, 4.92 BRT

Youth Division

First place — Marilyn Jenkins, 4.15 RBT

Second place — Gabriel Banister, 4.09 RBT

Third place — Aria Grant, 4.05RBT

Smallest Fish

Toby Porter, .27 RBT

Largest Walleye

Meredith Wagner, 2.28#

Youth volleyball registration open

Youth in grades 3-9 can register now to play volleyball at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming. The season runs April 5—March 27, with practices and games on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the gymnasium at the Main Club (1701 East K Street). Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. This is a recreational league with an emphasis on learning the basic skills of volleyball, sportsmanship, teamwork, healthy lifestyles and having fun. The registration fee is $30, plus a $10 yearly Club membership fee. To register, call Athletic Director Jake Wilson at (307) 234-2456, online at bgccw.org, or stop by the Club. Registration deadline is March 11.

Events at the Science Zone

Celebrate National AmeriCorps Week!

AmeriCorps Week is March 13-19! Let’s celebrate the millions of Americans who make a difference across the US by being part of the AmeriCorps or AmeriCorps Senior program. Stop by The Science Zone during our family STEM night on March 15 anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. to learn more about all the ways that AmeriCorps members at The Science Zone are making a difference in our community and learn about what it takes to become an AmeriCorps member!

#WeAreAmeriCorps #AmeriCorpsWeek

It’s a Saturday sun day at The Science Zone!

Join our special guest, Dr.Andrew Young from Casper College at The Science Zone for a STEM family Science Saturday activity on April 2. Dr. Young will have special filters to allow families to view the sun safely and will be on hand to answer questions. Bring the whole family to learn about sun facts, other astronomy topics, and about the Casper College astronomy department. Solar observing and other special activities will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (weather permitting). Participation in the solar viewing activity and visiting with Dr. Young is free and appropriate for all ages. Regular admission fees will be in effect to explore the rest of the museum floor.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

March at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium has two new shows for March. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “The Little Star That Could.” Little Star searches for planets of his own to protect and warm. Along the way, he meets other stars, learns about galaxies and our solar system, and discovers why being an average star is really special. This show is 40 minutes long and is recommended for ages 6 and up.

On Saturdays at 7 p.m., see “Gravity Revealed,” a show that will change the way you think about gravity. For starters, Aristotle got it wrong. It’s not the “pull of the Earth,” but a result of warped space-time. Get ready to unlearn some old ideas and discover new ones! This 25-minute show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer.

Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman. “Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

Change of date for ARTCORE recital

Nathan Baker’s ARTCORE recital is being changed from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m., at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. For more information, visit artcorewy.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0