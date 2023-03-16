Chili cook-off, Easter egg hunt at College Heights Baptist

College Heights Baptist Church (1927 S. Walnut St.) is hosting an Easter egg hunt and men’s chili cook-off on Saturday, April 8.

The Easter egg Hunt will be for children through third grade. The hunt starts at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to our Men’s Chili Cook-Off at 11:30 a.m. following the egg hunt

If you have questions, call us at 307-224-4104, visit our website collegeheightscasper.org or our Facebook page.

New escape room at Stage III

Stage III Community Theatre has a new escape room for March. “Escape From the Actor’s Nightmare” puts you backstage in a theatre one hour before you are supposed to go on stage – but you have no idea what the show is or who you’re playing. Can your team find the clues and solve the puzzles before time’s up? Teams of up to 6 people can play. The team with the fastest time will win 6 tickets to the next show at Stage III and a round of drinks from escape room sponsor Backwards Distillery. Sessions are available from March 4 through March 25. Book your session online at stageiiitheatre.org

March at NC Public Library

School’s Out Movie and Craft

Wednesday, March 29 @ 2-4 PM, Crawford Room. Grades K-6

School’s out! Take some time out of your spring break to rest, relax, and prep for warmer days of the looming summer with a fun afternoon spring-inspired movie featuring everyone’s favorite mischievous bunny!

March Teen Take and Make: Book Page Flowers

All month long, Teen Zone. Grades 7-12

What’s better than a rose? One that never dies! And what’s even better than that?? One that never dies and is made out of pages from a book! Stop by to grab your take & make craft kit with everything you need to make book page flowers at home.

Teen Book Club: “Caraval” by Stephanie Garber

Tuesday, March 28 @ 6 PM, Metro Coffee Co. Grades 9-12

This month teens will be discussing “Caraval,” Stephanie Garber’s enchanting, New York Times bestselling fantasy debut about two sisters swept up in a mysterious competition filled with magic, heartbreak, and danger.

DIY Challenge: Shamrock Coin Bag

All month long, Creation Station. Adults

Have you found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and are struggling with how to store and carry al your new gold coins? Then have we got a craft for you! Stop by the Creation Station any time we’re open during the month of March to make a lucky shamrock coin bag.

Rural art exhibit at Fort Caspar

Three cartoonists find humor in the difficulties of rural life.

Visit Fort Caspar Museum for a bit of humor this winter: the Museum is hosting the exhibit “Rural Images: The Cartoon Art of J.R. Williams, Ace Reid, and Jerry Palen.” Together, the works of these three artists offer a humorous, insightful, and poignant look into American agricultural life. On loan from the American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming, the exhibit will be on view through March 25.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

‘Story Time with Seymour’ at Trails CenterJoin the Bureau of Land Management’s mascot, Seymour Antelope, for stories and snacks this winter at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper.

“Storytime with Seymour” sessions began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. “Storytime with Seymour” will continue each month with future sessions scheduled for March 29 at 10 a.m.

Children and families are invited to join Seymour inside and around the Trails Center’s tipi as volunteers share Native American legends and stories.

Snacks will be provided for youth participants. For news on future programs and events at the Trails Center, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter, or visit the Trails Center’s website at https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.

For more information, please call the Trails Center at 307-261-7700.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST. 1501 N Poplar St., Casper, WY 82601. Admission is Free.

Pecans for sale

Ft. Casper Chapter #4 Order of the Eastern Star is selling FRESH Georgia pecans. 1 lb bag large halves $12.50. 1 lb bag large pieces $12.50. Contact Shirley @ 234-6022 if you are interested in purchasing pecans.

Youth volleyball at Boys & Girls Club

Sign up now for youth volleyball at the Club! This is a co-ed league for youth in grades 3-10 that teaches the fundamentals of the sports and helps youth improve their skills. Practices and/or games will be held twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Fridays at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Main Branch (1701 East K Street, Casper). The season runs April 3—May 2. Registration fee is $35 with a $10 yearly Club membership. Registration deadline is March 17.

Head Start accepting applications

Head Start is currently accepting applications. Head Start is a FREE, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.

Science Zone events

Summer camp registration opens March 20

(Don’t Worry!!! The ‘fully booked’ note ONLY means registration opens March 20. Go to thesciencezone.org to register and for more info.)

Join us for another fun-filled and exciting summer focused on exciting STEAM activities June through August. There’s something for all the scientists in your life! Camps for ages 5-15 will take place all summer long!

If kids are looking for ADVENTURE, look no further than our outdoor adventure series of camps where we develop outdoor skills, confidence, and create a love of the great outdoors through these intensive overnight camps.

No matter your child’s interests, you’re sure to find something fun!

Explore our full lineup of camps below...

Outdoor Camps Schedule

June 26/27: Mountain Biking Level 1: We’ll stay local and get your skills down!

June 28-30: Mountain Biking Level II: This will include one overnight adventure to visit the epic trails in Sinks Canyon State Park.

Sign up for the two-day camp, the three-day camp, or all 5 days!

July 5-7: New to camping? Sign up for our Camping 101 camp! Build your confidence and your skills in this camp so you are ready to sign up for our other extended week-long camps! We will spend one day on Casper Mountain then we will head for a night of overnight camping and hiking. Plans are to camp at Natural Bridge and then head for a hiking adventure in the Laramie Peak area.

July 17-21: We will head to the western side of the Wind Rivers! We’ll start with a stop at Boulder Lake for a short hike and a possible swim in Boulder Canyon then we will head toward Elkhart Park. We’ll practice orienteering skills, learn about camp safety in bear country, hike to Sacred Rim, kayak in Fremont Lake and learn about the trials and tribulations of the John C. Fremont explorations when we visit the Museum of the Mountain Man. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

July 31- Aug. 4: We will base our camp for the week out of the Thorne Rider Youth Camp just outside of Sheridan. This location is perfect for exploring the Big Horn mountains but we’ll come back to home base every evening! This camp will include a day of rock climbing with our friends from Big Horn Mountain Guides—a well-respected and knowledgeable organization that teaches many climbing camps for youth in the area. This camp will also incorporate fishing and kayaking as well as an exploration of historically significant battlefields in the area. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

As with all Science Zone classes and activities, scholarships and financial aid are available.

Spring break camps

Join us for The Science Zone’s seasonal science camps during spring break! On March 28, 29 and 30 we will hold three days of camps—sign up for one, two, or all three days! We will have a different focus and different activities for each day. All camps run from 9:00—4:00. Camps are $60/day. There is a multi-child family discount as well as a discount for signing up for all three days.

On March 28, spend the day with us on Casper Mountain for our long awaited seasonal science mountain day camp. Come explore and experiment in the beautiful nature of our own backyard!

Begin your day learning the science of the season featuring snow and water experiments, animal tracking, plant identification, and more! We’ll then put our survival skills to the test as we experiment with different ways to adapt to the changing weather. We’ll test different snow sports and equipment including snowshoeing and end the day with cooking around a campfire!

On Wednesday March 29 our camp will be “Look at you Grow”! Spring is the perfect season to explore the science of growing! Everything grows from you, to me, to the plants and the trees!

We’ll experiment with growing our own plants and crystals and take a scientific look at our own bodies! This camp will feature indoor and outdoor components. Students will be encouraged to take home their experiments to continue growing at home!

On Thurs. March 30 in our “Care of Magical Creatures” we explore the world of our magical animals! While it is true that our animals aren’t actually magical, they are amazing creatures!

Join our Animal Education and Care Specialist team to learn about how we care for the animals at The Science Zone. Take a backstage look at our care area and practice care and feeding techniques. You’ll get to meet and touch some of our favorite creatures while you learn about their habitats and what we can do to protect them! Register at thesciencezone.org

Family STEAM nights

Every Thursday we will provide STEM enrichment activities that encourage family participation. There will be fun hands-on activities for families of all ages! The Science Zone museum floor will be staying open late during Family Stem nights to allow families time to visit our exhibit space while visiting us. There’s something for everyone! This is a drop in activity. There is no need to pre-register and stay for a little or as much time as you have. Family STEAM activities are free. (Occasionally we’ll have small supply fees) Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, the Tonkin Foundation and by the people of ServeWyoming. Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Science Fever

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Engineering Night for teens

The Science Zone is hosting the University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Physical Sciences for an evening of food and engineering! Middle School and High school students are invited to a free evening at The Science Zone on March 21. Come meet the UW Engineering Ambassadors and visit with professional engineers. Learn about some of the possibilities that are open at the Univeristy of Wyoming AND learn about upcoming programs for teens at The Science Zone. The event is open from 4:00—7:00 p.m. so stop in when it fits your schedule!

After school

program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.