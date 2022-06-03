Aussie Kingdom at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

Experience the land “Down Under” this year at Wyoming’s Big Show! Join trainer Carolyn Lantz for an opportunity to interact with several different species of marsupials (pouched animals) such as kangaroos, wallabies, walleroos. Also offered are other native Australian wildlife including lizards and birds such as the kookaburra, rainbow lorikeet, and bearded and frill dragons.

“I think we are more likely to preserve what we know,” says Lantz, “I truly enjoy showing these animals and helping to educate people on just how unique they are.”

See, touch, and hear stories behind these captivating creatures during three shows performed daily. As you wander throughout the educational and interactive areas, visitors to the fair will learn about native Australian art, musical instruments, and other animals found only in Australia! Aussie Kingdom offers this opportunity of a lifetime, along with an ongoing display of the animals throughout the day.

Aussie Kingdom is the only traveling Australian Animal Show in the United States and Canada. Guests to Wyoming’s Big Show can enjoy an educational show and visit their educational and interactive area each day of the fair. Wyoming’s Big Show entertainment runs from Aug. 2 through 6, 2022 and includes main stage concerts with Mitchell Tenpenny, Little River Band, Ian Munsick, Hairball, and The Band Perry. Visit Sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs for the complete list of entertainment and a schedule of events.

Summer ghost tours

Ghosts are everywhere. This summer we will talk about them in the downtown area of Casper. There are a lot of stories told to us by merchants, residents, and people in the streets. You will hear things about clocks that stop ticking when the owner of the store passed away, children playing on the stairway who died of diphtheria in the 1800’s, ghosts that return lost items, and much of the rich history of the buildings on the tour. The tour starts at the corner of Wolcott and 2nd St. You tour guide will be in costume so you will know her as soon as you get there. She will greet you, take your ticket and surprise you at every turn of the tour! Tickets can be purchased at: Cheese Barrel, 524 S. Center; Casper Senior Center, 1841 E. 4th or online at caspertheatercompany.net

Sign up early, this tour books fast! Cost is $25. Not suitable for Children under 10

The candlelight walking tour starts promptly at 9:00 p.m.

Tour dates are June 3-4, July 22-23 and Aug. 5 and 20. Just tell us what night and how many people in your party. There is a limit of 20 people per tour, so please sign up as soon as possible.

ARCY Art at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome ARCY Art to Wyoming’s Big Show! Known for his paint splashed style of large-scale street art, ARCY has been defining his skills for over a decade. In 2015, ARCY announced his inaugural North American live event mural tour, where he took his skills on the road, spray painting 8½ x 12½ live event walls in front of thousands of onlookers in many of the largest cities across the nation.

ARCY has created hundreds of live murals and permanent large scale works throughout North America, Australia, and Europe. ARCY has worked for the likes of The Smithsonian Institute, Major League Baseball, America’s National Parks Service, and is currently developing a collaborative body of work for The Walt Disney Company as a Disney Fine Artist.

As he travels the globe, ARCY continues to demonstrate his growing desire to leave his mark wherever he goes, giving back to humanity through public art.

In addition to live-painting events at Wyoming’s Big Show, ARCY is already a vibrant part of the visual culture of Rock Springs. Several ARCY murals can be found on the Sweetwater Events Complex grounds as well as two in downtown Rock Springs.

ARCY will be spray painting a mural each day of Wyoming’s Big Show as part of the daily entertainment lineup. Attendees can watch the entire process from the initial design to completion. Wyoming’s Big Show entertainment runs from August 2 thru August 6, 2022 and includes main stage concerts with Mitchell Tenpenny, Little River Band, Ian Munsick, Hairball and The Band Perry. Visit Sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs for the complete list of entertainment and a schedule of events.

Photo – ARCY mural created at the 2016 Wyoming’s Big Show

The Feste Fantini at Trinkle Brass Works

Trinkle Brass Works is pleased to announce four performances by Feste Fantini, a brass, organ, and timpani ensemble. Concerts will take place at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (Sheridan) at Monday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m., First United Methodist Church (Casper) on Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (Cheyenne) on Thursday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m., and First Congregational Church (Greeley, CO) on Friday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.The performances are open to the public without charge. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and everyone is encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The core ensemble will feature Mr. Steven Trinkle, Dr. Bruce Barrie, Dr. Gary Malvern, Mr. Sean McKay on trumpet and Dr. Genie Burkett timpani. Special guest artists will also include Mr. Thomas Strauß (organ) and Mr. Bernhard Münchbach (trumpet) of southern Germany. Thomas Strauß attended the State Academy of Music at Freiburg, studying organ, piano, and conducting and holds the A-Exam, the highest church music degree available in Germany. In 1995, he founded the Bach Consortium and the Bach Chor-Ortenau which presents not only larger oratorios, but a cappella and contemporary music. Strauß has performed in numerous television and radio broadcasts throughout Europe, has presented organ recitals in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Switzerland, and in the United States. He performs regularly as harpsichordist with the Württemberg Chamber Orchestra Heilbronn. Bernhard Münchbach is adept in many musical genres. He can be heard with his trumpet ensemble ARTE DI TROMBA and as a soloist in Germany and abroad.

The players of Feste Fantini have worked together since 1975 in brass quintets, symphony orchestras and many oratorio orchestras, most recently the B Minor Mass of J.S. Bach in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The group has performed for the Festwoche Klassiche Musik in Oppenau and Offenburg, Germany, and for the American Guild of Organists in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The name, Feste Fantini, comes from Girolamo Fantini (1600 – 1675), known principally as the composer of his trumpet method Modo per imparare a sonare di tromba (1638). Fantini was in the service of the Duke of Tuscany, Ferdinando II de’Medici. In 1634, Fantini performed with Girolamo Frescobaldi, organist of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, one of the first concerts for trumpet and organ.

This program is sponsored and financially supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community and by grants from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Koons Memorial Fund and many more. More information is available on the Trinkle Brass Works website https://www.trinklebrassworks.org and the Trinkle Brass Works Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/trinklebrassworks/

Young Eagle Flights

Area young people ages 8-17 will have a chance to take to the skies on June 11 as the Casper Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter #420 hosts a Young Eagles Flight Rally and Pancake Breakfast at the Natrona County International Airport from 8:00am until 11:00am. The rally is part of the EAA Young Eagles Program, created to interest young people in aviation. Since the program was launched in 1992, Volunteer EAA pilots have flown more than 2 million young people who reside in more than 90 countries.

“Free airplane rides are just part of the Flight Rally,” said Robert Montgomery, spokesman for the event. “We hope to build one-to-one relationships between pilots and young people, giving a new generation a chance to learn more about the possibilities that exist in the world of aviation.”

Pilots at the event will also explain more about their airplanes allowing young people to discover how airplanes work and how pilots ensure safety is the prime concern before every flight. Each pilot volunteers their time and aircraft so the flights can be provided free of charge for interested young people.

Following the flight, each young person, will receive a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. Their name will then be entered into the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, WI. The Logbook is also accessible on the Internet at www.youngeagles.org.

In addition to the Certificate the new Young Eagle will be given a Logbook with an access code for a complete free online Flight Training course offered by Sporty’s.

Other activities scheduled for the Flight Rally include tours of the Airport Fire Station and the Wyoming Veterans Museum along with a chance to meet Wyoming’s own SFC Shane Vincent former guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Parents/legal guardians are requested to register young people at: youngeaglesday.org Young Eagles Flights Casper, WY

An approval and signature will be required by parents/legal guardians prior to any flight.

Those attending the flight rally on June 11 are asked come to the Soaring Aviation/Warbird Hangar, 8220 Fuller St. (two blocks north of the Terminal) at least 30 minutes prior to your flight time, to sign in for their flight. The Rally will begin at 8:00 a.m. and run until 11:00 a.m.

Additional information about EAA and the EAA Young Eagles program is available on the Internet. Access to EAA’s Home Page is available at www.eaa.org. The Young Eagles web page is www.youngeagles.org.

For additional information about this Casper Young Eagles Rally please contact Bob Montgomery (307) 267-7311

Elks events

Elk’s Fishing Derby! Alcova Lake (WEST SIDE) first Shelter past the Marina. Derby starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Ends Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m., You can also fish at Pathfinder Lake. Tickets must be purchased by Noon on Saturday, June 18 to participate in the Derby.

Friday night Social is Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m. with nacho/taco bar for $10.00. Tickets are $40.00 for the derby and Saturday night dinner of catfish at 6 p.m. If you don’t participate in the derby and just want to come and eat the cost will be $15.00. Please bring a covered dish to share with everyone on Saturday night. A sign up sheet is at the Bar. Kids 12 & under are $10.00, which includes Hot Dogs and Chips. All Wyoming Game and Fish Rules apply more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and Summer Corral. Members and Guest Only Please! For more information call 234-4839.

Humane society open house

Join the Casper Humane Society Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and get to know Casper’s no-kill shelter, its staff, board members, and most importantly, its furry residents that are looking for a loving and caring FURever home.

Free and open to the public, the open house will feature tours of the facility and local pet friendly vendors including 307 K9 Dog Training; 4PAWS Boarding, Pampered Puppies and Fur Pets Sake. Entertainment will be provided by Tom Coryell and the Incorrigibles and Jim Oliver. Holy Guacamole Food truck will be on hand donating all tips to the Casper Humane Society.

At 1pm the winner of the E-Bike Raffle will be announced. Only 300 tickets total will be sold. Only 65 tickets are left. This will be the last chance to buy a raffle ticket or tickets for the electric bike from the Casper Humane Society in partnership with Mountain Sports. The Townie Go! 8D EQ Step-Thru has an MSRP of $2,449.99. Not the bike you want? Mountain Sports will apply the MSRP toward the bike of your choice. Tickets are $25 or 5 for $100. Tickets can be purchased at the Casper Humane Society Shelter or at CHS website https://sites.google.com/view/casper-humane-society/enter-to-win-an-e-bike?authuser=0 or at the open house.

The Casper Humane Society is located at 849 East E Street. Parking will be available next door at 4Paws Boarding. Handicap parking will be as available in front of the shelter.

The Casper Humane Society is a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations. The Casper Humane Society’s Mission is to provide shelter, medical care, love and quality homes for animals in our care and to educate the community about the humane treatment of animals.

Book sale at the library

Do you need a book to read by the lake or campfire? It’s time to stock up for great summer reading experiences. The Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale will return on June 9, 10, and 11. Admission will be by reservation only, but, as a gift to our customers, bag sale prices will be in effect for ALL sessions! Reserve early for this special event!

June 9 will be an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. June 10 will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on these days will be two hours long. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door, but you must reserve your spot online. On June 11 there will be no admission charge with all sessions one hour in length. ALL purchases during the sale will be at bag sale pricing with bags priced at $3, $6, and $10 for a nice library bag and books to fill it. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

Our community has been very generous and we have an excellent selection of items in all areas. We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. You will not be disappointed.

To schedule the appointment, go to: https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com/june-bag-sale/

If you have questions or need assistance, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Fort Casper is Blue Star Museum

Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit: arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a (CAC) card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.

Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0