Tickets to the concert can be purchased on the WSO website, by phone, or at the WSO office. We are also still selling season ticket packages, which include tickets to our three masterwork concerts and holiday concert, as well as our pick-3 packages where you can select tickets to any three of the four. Tickets for the Suffragette Symphony, rescheduled for March 12, 2022, are also available for purchase. If you were a season ticket holder during our 2019/20 season and have not claimed to Suffragette Symphony tickets, call the WSO Office at 307-266-1478.

This will be a full capacity concert, our first since January of 2019, and as such we will be requiring masks be worn while inside the venue. With public health services in Casper currently stretched as thin as they are and the delta variant’s continued spread, we expect our patrons to respect the safety of our staff, musicians and other patrons. After a year of little to no in person audiences, we feel very fortunate to be able to welcome you all back to the concert hall, and hope to be able to continue to do so moving forward.

We are so excited for everything this season has to offer, and to premiere this ambitious season with such a unique and exciting program. For any questions on purchasing tickets, or concert schedule, or other WSO programs, visit our website or call our office at 307-266-1478.