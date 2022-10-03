Ghost hunt at Fort Caspar

Have you ever wanted to try hunting for ghosts? YOU can be a paranormal investigator this year during a new event at Fort Caspar Museum. Join us for “Ghost Investigations at Fort Caspar” on the evenings of Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at the Museum.

Guides will lead guests around the fort grounds and buildings in small groups, looking for paranormal activity. You will get to try out ghost hunting equipment such as spirit boxes, infrared thermometers, audio recorders, and laser grids. After the event, all digital evidence will be shared with participants.

The hour-long tours will begin every twenty minutes with the first tour leaving at 7:00 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night. This year, there are three different areas of explorations from which to choose: the fort buildings, the fort grounds, and the fort cemetery. This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended.

The $12.00 tickets are available for sale in person at Fort Caspar Museum or over the phone with a credit card, and they are sold on a first come, first served basis beginning Oct. 1. Participants should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish. Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.

For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.

Sunrise Shopping Center Fall Craft FairOver 50 Vendors providing unique art, bath and body indulgences, jewelry, crafts, sewing and crocheted items, homemade sweet and savory treats. Plus so much more!

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gearing up for indoor soccer

Register now for indoor soccer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Main Branch (1701 East K Street)!

The season runs Oct. 17-Dec. 16 for grades K-8. Registration fee is $35 per athlete with a $10 yearly Club membership. Practices and games for youth in grades K-1 and 6-8 will be Mondays and Wednesdays and grades 2-5 will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30, with some Fridays for all grades. Registration deadline is Oct. 7. Register online at bgccw.org. Please call (307) 235-5694 extension 2 with any questions.

Railroad association open house

Come and see our collection of historical items donated for this annual event.

There is no fee, but we do accept donations.

Please check out our website: CWMRA.com for the latest information about displays, meeting times and activities.

The open house will run from Nov. 4 at 6:00 10:00 p.m., Nov. 5, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or so and Sunday Nov. 6 from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The club is located at 1356 N. Center St. in Casper

Rock art exhibit at Fort Caspar

Hand-drawn and carved images created in Wyoming’s past are explored in a new exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum. “Rock Art in Wyoming” will be on view through Nov. 12.

For thousands of years, people left messages and designs on rocks.

Explore the history and imagery of rock art from across the state, and see the many different styles and types. Fort Caspar Museum staff worked with members of the Wyoming Archaeological Society to produce this exhibit, and after its showing here in Casper, it will travel around Wyoming on tour for two years.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.