The next sale will be held on Sept. 16-18. Appointments will be required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees. At the present time, we are not planning to require masks for this sale, but this could change. Sept. 16 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Sept. 17 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items purchased will be sold at regular prices. On Sept. 18, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.

To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select the sessions you want. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but a reservation is required. We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.