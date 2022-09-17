Lunch & Learn at fort

The Fort Caspar Museum Association is pleased to announce its fall Lunch & Learn program. It will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and will feature local archaeologist Dr. Mavis Greer who will discuss the Museum’s current exhibit “Rock Art in Wyoming” which she helped put together.

Rock art — pictographs and petroglyphs — are found throughout the state, and the variety reflects the diverse cultures that have lived in this area for thousands of years. Dr. Greer will discuss rock art found in Wyoming which includes some of the oldest dated rock art in North America as well as examples depicting conflicts with Euro-Americans in recent centuries.

Dr. Greer received her B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Montana and her Ph.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia, all in Anthropology. Along with her husband John, she has operated an archaeological consulting business in Wyoming since 1978. Greer is active in many archaeological societies and has authored numerous journal articles.

An optional lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m., followed by the lecture at 1:00 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch and must be made by Sept. 22 (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for non-members; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid Museum admission. The lunch will feature a buffet of fried chicken, sides, dessert, and beverages.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours in September are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, and admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462, or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Historic Bishop Home Apron exhibit

The Historic Bishop Home’s Fall exhibit features its unique and iconic collection of mid-20th century aprons. Aprons date back to ancient times for practical, decorative, and ritualistic purposes. In the 1940’s the apron became the symbol of family, mother, and apple pie ideals. As the popularity of the apron increased, the humble garment was decorated and made beautiful. While the apron has been around for a long time, there are practical and sentimental favorites — totems of craft, hard work, and showmanship thrown in for good measure. The exhibit features practical day to day aprons as well as delicate handiwork treasures reserved for special occasions and entertaining.

This unique exhibit will run through mid-November when Christmas arrives at the home. Tours hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The home is located at 818 East Second Street on the North side of the street between Lincoln and Jefferson. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org; Facebook page Bishop Home Museum or call 307 235 5277.

Highland Cemetery tour

Casper Theater Company will once again host the annual Highland Cemetery tour with all new personas of people who made a difference in Casper. The cemetery tour will feature 8 actors portraying Casper citizens at their gravesites. Each actor will be dressed in period clothing, telling the life story of the person buried beside them. All cemetery rules and regulations will be observed for respect for those buried in the cemetery. Tickets for the Sept. 24 cemetery tour are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net at the Cheese Barrel 544 S. Center, and Casper Senior Center for $25. The tour will take about 2 hours and again is led by Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard. You will hear about the cemetery history, grave markings and symbols. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a camera because pictures ARE allowed. Ticket holders will meet at the Cemetery Office at 1860 E. 12th St parking lot at 6:45 PM. Refreshments and questions will follow the tour. If you would like more information, please call 307-267-7243. This tour sells out fast, so buy your tickets early.

Railroad association open house

Come and see our collection of historical items donated for this annual event.

There is no fee, but we do accept donations.

Please check out our website: CWMRA.com for the latest information about displays, meeting times and activities.

The open house will run from Nov. 4 at 6:00 10:00 p.m., Nov. 5, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or so and Sunday Nov. 6 from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The club is located at 1356 N. Center St. in Casper

Flag football at BGCCW

Learn good sportsmanship, teamwork and develop friendships, while keeping your kids active after school with flag football at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming!

The league is for children in grades K—5. “Flag football is a great way to learn the basics of football while enjoying the great outdoors and fall evenings in our wonderful city,” said Derek DeBoer, Vice President of Operations at the Club.

Games and practices will be held two nights a week in one-hour increments between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the George Tani and North Casper softball/baseball fields. The season runs from Aug. 22 to Oct. 20. Registration deadline is Aug. 10. Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. “This is an opportunity to create an enjoyable and memorable childhood experience, while learning football skills,” said DeBoer.

The Registration fee is $35, plus a $10 yearly Club membership fee. Register online at http://www.bgccw.org/flag-football/ or at the Main Club, 1701 East K Street, Casper.

For more information, contact Derek DeBoer at 235-4079, ext. 117, or ddeboer@bgccw.org

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School.

With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

